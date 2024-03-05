ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Coventry City vs Rotherham United match live?
What time is Coventry City vs Rotherham United match for EFL Championship
This is the start time of the game Coventry City vs Rotherham United of 5th March 2024 in several countries:
Argentina 4:45 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 3:45 pm: No transmission
Brazil 4:45 pm: No transmission
Chile 3:45 pm: No transmission
Colombia 2:45 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 2:45 pm: No transmission
USA 2:45 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 2:45 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 3:45 pm: No transmission
Peru 2:45 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 4:45 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 3:45 pm: No transmission
Speak, Leam Richardson!
"Before we got into this situation, the president and the director of soccer painted the picture of exactly what the challenges were, both on and off the pitch. The club, in my opinion, having only been here a short time, needs a change of culture. A level like this (the Championship) highlights everything. Building a culture takes a period of time and undoing a culture takes a minute. It's important that we are aware of this and take the right steps, from the owner to me, the players and the fans. We're going to work hard and try to be the best we can with what we have to work with and be competitive in every game. That's the least you can ask for. You're playing Southampton, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City - against teams like that, you have to make sure you give a really strong account of yourself, because the level will be too much if you don't do that. When you can't pick the same team on a regular basis with a squad that works in certain ways, it's difficult. You're tinkering and fixing".
Speak, Mark Robins!
"We were very passive in the first half. We didn't come out or get any kind of consistent time on the ball and that ended up costing us. It was one of those nights where if we had been more positive in some areas and had that aggression that we had in the second half, we would have got something out of the game or possibly won it. Haji replaced Callum and it was tough for Callum, he hadn't done anything wrong, we just couldn't get anything into the game. We had very good, assured footballers who were good technically and I thought they got into the game we needed. We needed to have better possession and try to protect it, but that didn't work because we didn't have enough of the ball for that to happen. The changes came about because of the injuries we have."
Classification
Millers
Rotherham United are bottom of the table, in 24th place with just 19 points. The Millers have lost seven in a row and haven't won since December 26, 2023.
Sky Blues
In ninth place, Coventry City have 51 points. The Sky Blues are coming off the back of two defeats in a row, to West Bromwich - in the last round - and Preston, as well as two wins and a draw in their last five games.
Ricoh Arena
The Ricoh Arena, formerly known as the Wasps' Nest, is located in Coventry, England. It is home to two different sports teams: Coventry City, for soccer, and Wasps, for Rugby. The stadium was opened in 2005 and has a capacity of 32,609 spectators.
Eye on the game
Coventry City vs Rotherham United live this Tuesday (5), at the Ricoh Arena at 1:45 pm ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 35th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Coventry City vs Rotherham United Live Updates!
My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
