Tune in here Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall in a EFL Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall match in the EFL Championship.
What time is Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall of March 05th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Blackburn player
England midfielder, 28 year old Sammie Szmodics has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Statistics from ......
England midfielder Sammie Szmodics, the midfielder will play his thirty-fourth game in the tournament, in the past he played 27 as a starter and 7 as a substitute, scoring 5 goals in the English league and 2 assists, currently he has 19 goals in 33 games and 3 assists.
Watch out for this Millwall player
Holland midfielder, 25 year old Zian Flemming has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Statistics from ......
Holland midfielder Zian Flemming, the midfielder will play his thirty-sixth game this season, in the past he played 40 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 15 goals in the English league and 3 assists, currently he has 7 goals in 35 games and 4 assists.
How are Millwall coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Watford, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Millwall 1 - 0 Watford, Mar. 2, 2024, English Championship
Southampton 1 - 2 Millwall, Feb. 24, 2024, English Championship
Millwall 0 - 2 Sheffield Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2024, English Championship
Millwall 0 - 4 Ipswich Town, Feb. 14, 2024, English Championship
Coventry City 2 - 1 Millwall, Feb. 11, 2024, English Championship
How are Rovers doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Preston North End, having a streak of 0 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Swansea City 2 - 1 Blackburn Rovers, Mar. 2, 2024, English Championship
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 1 Newcastle United, Feb. 27, 2024, English FA Cup
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 1 Norwich City, Feb. 24, 2024, English Championship
Cardiff City 0 - 0 Blackburn Rovers, Feb. 20, 2024, England Championship
Preston North End 2 - 2 Blackburn Rovers, Feb. 17, 2024, English Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the EFL Championship match Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall. The match will take place at Ewood Park, at 14:45.