ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Bayern vs Lazio match for Champions League match 2024
Speak, Thomas Tuchel! - Manager of Bayern
"The situation is very clear: a top performance also requires pressure. And pressure is necessary to achieve extraordinary performances," said Tuchel, guaranteeing that the Allianz Arena stands will dictate the pace for the team on the field.
"We have to beat a well-organized team. We also hope for the fans and an environment that pushes us so that we can achieve our objective of a victory with two goals difference."
"Talking about titles does not guarantee titles. We need to train well today (Monday) and play well tomorrow (Tuesday). We have enough things that we can do better", he explained, convinced of improvements. "We definitely need a stadium full of emotion. It's up to us to transmit that emotion to the stands, as we need to perform at a high level."
"I don't think I'm the only problem, but I accept my responsibility. I'm not satisfied with the way we played and I've been unhappy for some time. The (exit) situation has been resolved and communicated, but I don't think I'm the only one problem".
Austrália Stan Sport
Brasil Max
Chile Star+ESPN
China QQ Sports LiveiQiyi
Colômbia Star+ESPN2
Alemanha Sport1Amazon Prime Video
Itália Sky Sport 4KSKY Go ItaliaNOW TVSky Sport 252Canale 5Sky Sport UnoMediaset Infinity
México Max
Holanda RTL 7Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rússia Sportbox.rumatchtv.ruМатч! Футбол 2Матч!
Espanha Movistar+Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Emirados Árabes Unidos beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reino Unido discovery+BBC Radio 5 LiveTNT Sports 1discovery+ App
Estados Unidos Paramount+TUDN.comTUDN AppUnivision NOWUnivisionViXTUDN USA
Uruguai ESPNStar+
Venezuela Star+ESPN2