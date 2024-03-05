ADVERTISEMENT

What time is Bayern vs Lazio match for Champions League match 2024

2:55 AM2 hours ago

Speak, Thomas Tuchel! - Manager of Bayern

"We have to play with determination. Of course it's difficult to make the game attractive when every goal can be the deciding factor. Lazio's last games don't play a big role for me, but we analyzed them well. We have to start the game with courage and passion and continue like this throughout the 90 minutes".
"The situation is very clear: a top performance also requires pressure. And pressure is necessary to achieve extraordinary performances," said Tuchel, guaranteeing that the Allianz Arena stands will dictate the pace for the team on the field.

"We have to beat a well-organized team. We also hope for the fans and an environment that pushes us so that we can achieve our objective of a victory with two goals difference."

"Talking about titles does not guarantee titles. We need to train well today (Monday) and play well tomorrow (Tuesday). We have enough things that we can do better", he explained, convinced of improvements. "We definitely need a stadium full of emotion. It's up to us to transmit that emotion to the stands, as we need to perform at a high level."

"I don't think I'm the only problem, but I accept my responsibility. I'm not satisfied with the way we played and I've been unhappy for some time. The (exit) situation has been resolved and communicated, but I don't think I'm the only one problem".

2:50 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup of Lazio

Provedel; Marusic, Mario Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.
2:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup of Bayern

Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Kim, Alphonso Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel (Sané), Muller, Musiala; Kane.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Speak, Maurizio Sarri! - Manager of Lazio

"Victory of application, of suffering, we beat one of the strongest teams in Europe, but there is also shame because we could have done more. I liked the team spirit, we moved with one brain, the suffering was there, but there were also opportunities and we took advantage of one." "In the last quarter of an hour, we were more concerned about bringing home the victory than scoring more goals. We decided to lower the line of pressure, sometimes they pushed us further back, but the choice was not to stretch the field. Bayern is strong, I was also impressed with Tel, those who came off the bench. It's going to be hell there, but we believe in qualifying."
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Bayern vs Lazio will be Slavko Vinčić and Nejc Kajtazovič.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Lazio

Last weekend, Lazio lost the classic against Milan 1-0, in the Italian Championship. With the result, Lazio was in ninth place, with 40 points and far from all European competitions for the next season. Coach Maurizio Sarri will have Nicolo Ravella and Patric absent. Guendouzi and Mario Gila go to the game.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Bayern

Bayern arrives after another stumble in the Bundesliga, the German team was left in a 2-2 draw with Freiburg. Bayern is second in the standings, with 54 points, 10 less than Bayern Leverkusen, leader of the Bundesliga, with 64. Coach Thomas Tuchel will not be able to count on Upamecano, who was sent off in the first game. In addition to the defender, players Coman, Boey, Mazraoui and Sarr are in the medical department. Sané and Gnabry have recovered from their respective injuries and should be linked.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Champions League

In the first game, on February 14, Lazio beat Bayern 1-0, with a goal from Ciro Immobile, from the penalty spot. Upamecano, from Bayern, was sent off and will not play in the second match.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena

The Bayern vs Lazio match will be played at the stadium Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany, with a capacity of 75,024 people.
2:10 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Champions League match: Bayern vs Lazio Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
