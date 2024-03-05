ADVERTISEMENT

Update
3:00 AM2 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow Ipswich vs Bristol City live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ipswich vs Bristol City live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Portland Road Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Ipswich vs Bristol City online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

Ipswich vs Bristol City can be tuned into the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Ipswich vs Bristol City match corresponding to Matchday 36 of the EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the Ipswich vs Bristol City match on March 5, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.

Brazil: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 am

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Japan: 11:00 p.m.

India: 04:00 hours

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 06:00 hours

Australia: 9:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Ipswich Statements

Kieran McKenna spoke ahead of this clash: “Winning five in a row, when we've had some tough away games, that consistency is really pleasing.

“It was a really solid performance. Our organization was good, our discipline was good and we were really competitive.

“We came out ahead in more than our share of challenges and that gave us a very good position in the game in the first half.

“We knew it was going to be difficult. We knew we were going to have to deal with a really strong local environment and we had to do it in difficult conditions, both in weather and on the pitch.

"We did very well and that gave us a very good platform at halftime to know that we could move forward... if we continued to do the right things, continued to limit their threats, we knew that opportunities would come our way and it was another Very good performance in the second half.

2:40 AM2 hours ago

Bristol City's latest lineup

N. Giraldo; C. Arias, J. Carabalí, A. Barón, M. Venegas; M. Restrepo, L. Salazar, I. Izquierdo; M. Pavi, M. Usme, L. Caicedo.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Latest Ipswich lineup

A. Naeher; E. Fox, A. Dahlkemper, B. Sauerbrunn, C. Dunn; S. Coffey, L. Horan, T. Rodma, R. Lavelle, L. Williams; S. Smith.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

How does Bristol City get there?

Bristol City has not managed to win in three games, its executioners being QPR, Sheffield and the last Cardiff who won by the minimum. Prior to this bad run, they would have beaten Southampton.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Ipswich arrive?

Ipswich went five games without losing in a row, drawing against Albion and beating Millwall, Swansea, Rotherham, Birmingham and the last one was against Plymouth, against whom they won two to zero.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

The Ipswich vs Bristol City match will be played at Portland Road Stadium

The Ipswich vs Bristol City match will be played at the Portland Road Stadium in Portland, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ipswich vs Bristol City match, corresponding to Matchday 36 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Portland Road Stadium at 3:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lorena Solórzano
Lorena Solórzano
CORRESPONSAL
10$
25$
50$
Custom