ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Tune in here Pachuca vs Philadelphia Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Philadelphia match.
What time is Pachuca vs Philadelphia match?
This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Philadelphia of 5th March in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Pachuca vs Philadelphia around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
March 5, 2024
|
18:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
March 5, 2024
|
20:00
|
Bolivia
|
March 5, 2024
|
18:00
|
Brasil
|
March 5, 2024
|
20:00
|
Chile
|
March 5, 2024
|
20:00
|
Colombia
|
March 5, 2024
|
18:00
|
Ecuador
|
March 5, 2024
|
18:00
|
Spain
|
March 6, 2024
|
1:00
|
Mexico
|
March 5, 2024
|
17:00
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
March 5, 2024
|
18:00
Watch out for this Philadelphia player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Chris Donovan. The young player born in Pennsylvania, United States, is one of the fundamental pieces in the starting eleven of the Philadelphia Union, being one of the players with greater precision in the area and who little by little has been able to take the banner of responsibility to tip the scales in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Pachuca player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Salomón Rondon. The current Pachuca striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Pachuca lineup:
J. Téllez; C. Sánchez, E. Berlanga, S. Barreto, B. González; I. Luna, E. Sánchez; M. Rodríguez, R. De la Rosa, O. Idrissi; S. Agueyo.
Philadelphia's final lineup:
O. Semmie; N. Harriel, D. Lowe, J. Elliot, O. Mbaizo; J. Martinez; J. McGlynn, J. Bueno; J. Rafanello; Q. Sullivan, C. Donovan.
Background:
Pachuca and Philadelphia Union have never faced each other in any official competition or friendly match, so this will be the first duel where both teams will meet, making this round of 16 tie a little more interesting.
About the Stadium:
Sabaru Park is a sports venue located in Chester, Pennsylvania and is the current home of the Philadelphia Union, a team that plays its home games in the MLS or Major League Soccer, a soccer league that serves as the first division of the United States. It was inaugurated in 2010, having already fourteen years of existence and being one of the new MLS stadiums. It has a maximum capacity for 18,000 spectators but for concert events it can increase to 25,000 spectators.
Aiming to eliminate one of Mexico's toughest teams
On the other hand, the Philadelphia Union vipers will want to prevail in this first leg in order to have an advantage in the aggregate score for the second leg to be held at the Hidalgo Stadium, a ground that imposes too much on visiting teams because of the fans and the geographical terrain that ends up impacting the performance of the players. However, Philadelphia Union comes with morale high and with the knowledge that they can eliminate any CONCACAF giant as in the last round they faced Saprissa of Costa Rica, winning 3-2 in the first leg and finally tying 3-3 in the second leg closing a 6-5 aggregate in the overall score.
To put Mexico's name on a high note
After missing out on action in the first elimination round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Pachuca will be making its debut in this new competition with the intention of setting the bar high for soccer in the Bella Airosa, looking to face one of the best teams in MLS today, the Philadelphia Union. Likewise, Los Tuzos fans can be confident that their team will perform well in the round of 16 of the competition, as Pachuca has dominated Liga MX at will, finishing in the top four of the competition.
To make history in CONCACAF
The road continues in the CONCACAF Champions Cup or CONCACAF Champions League, one of the most important international competitions that brings together all the champion, runner-up and best teams of the season in the same competition with a single objective: to select the best club in the North American area and send it to the Club World Cup to represent the level of the region and leave all of North and Central American soccer with the flag flying high. In this new competition where the quotas were expanded and therefore, more clubs were able to qualify for this new competition, the last club that gets the ticket to the Club World Cup in 2025 will be sought so that it can participate in the first World Cup similar to the FIFA World Cup that is held every four years and can be measured one on one against the best teams in the world, However, to get there, it will have to get through the round of 16 stage, which will be played in two rounds with the integrated factor of away goals to define a winner in the event that an elimination series ends in a tie.
Kick-off time
The Philadelphia vs Pachuca match will be played at Sabaru Park in Pensilvania, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Match: Philadelphia vs Pachuca!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.