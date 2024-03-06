ADVERTISEMENT

Update
9:00 AMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Orlando City vs Tigres live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Orlando City vs Tigres live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Orlando City Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
8:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Orlando City vs Tigres online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

Orlando City vs Tigres can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Orlando City vs Tigres match corresponding to the Round of 16 First Leg of the Concacaf Champions League?

This is the start time of the Orlando City vs Tigres match on March 4, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.

Brazil: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 5:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Japan: 05:00 hours

India: 10:00 a.m.

Nigeria: 1:00 p.m.

South Africa: 12:00 p.m.

Australia: 03:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 2:00 p.m.

8:45 AM2 hours ago

United States Statements

Robert Dante Siboldi spoke prior to the match against Orlando: "The team is doing well, we don't have any problems, I think the dosage of the loads in participation in matches and in training, the recovery, we are well with the desire and enthusiasm to make a great match to get a good result and go to Monterrey with an advantage.

“We have to be prepared to face that rival, it will be an even and very nice series of dispute.”

"It is a pride for us, everything we have for motivation is always important, but in the case of the girls who represent the club, it represents a great pride for us, that they are part of us, that is the motivation."

"We are filled with pride, camaraderie, humility and everything that the girls demonstrate every time they go out on the field and train, it is admirable, it is worthy of inspiration and that is the path that the club also wants for all the teams that Tigres represent; It is worthy of admiration, we feel proud, we thank them and congratulate them.

"Without a doubt we have an important load, 10 league games plus two conca games, these 12 games have helped us compensate a little for the lack of preparation we had in the preseason, I think that in that aspect we can say that we have an advantage in that sense, but it's not much, you have a squad like ours with two players per position.

8:40 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup of Tigres

Nahuel Guzmán; Garza, Guido Pizarro, Samir Caetano, Javier Aquino; Diego Lainez, Fernando Gorriarán, Fierro, Sebastián Córdova; Ozziel Herrera, Nicolás Ibáñez.
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Orlando City's latest lineup

P. Gallese; R. Santos, R. Jansson, R. Schlegel, D. Borhallsson; W. Cartagena, C. Araújo, I. Ángulo, M. Ojeda, F. Torres; D. McGuire.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

How do Tigres arrive?

Tigres fell in a surprising way against Toluca in the last matchday played in the Clausura 2024 of the MX League, those led by Siboldi will seek to turn the page on that result and go for a victory. In this match they will go all out to score goals and reach Universitario with an advantage to finish the series in front of their fans.

8:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Orlando City arrive?

Orlando City was beaten five goals to zero by Inter Miami in a match where those from Orlando failed to make a presence in any way, so they urgently need to add a victory and get up emotionally. The locals need a victory to reach the feline house with a good margin.

8:20 AM2 hours ago

The Orlando City vs Tigres match will be played at the Orlando City Stadium

The Orlando City vs Tigres match will be played at the Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, United States. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Orlando City vs Tigres match, corresponding to the Round of 16, First Leg of the Concacaf Champions League. The match will take place at the Orlando City Stadium at 8:00 p.m.
