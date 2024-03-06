ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Unión de Santa Fe vs Boca Juniors Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Unión de Santa Fe vs Boca Juniors live, as well as the latest information from 15 de Abril Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Unión de Santa Fe vs Boca Juniors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Unión de Santa Fe vs Boca Juniors live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Unión de Santa Fe vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Union de Santa Fe vs Boca Juniors?
This is the kick-off time for the Union de Santa Fe vs Boca Juniors match on March 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:15 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 18:15 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 19:15 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 18:15 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 17:15 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 17:15 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 00:15 hrs. - (March 7)
Mexico: 16:15 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 18:15 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 17:15 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 19:15 hrs. - Star +
Referee team
Referee: Fernando Rapallini
Assistant Referee 1: Gabriel Chade
Assistant Referee 2: José Castelli
Fourth official: Bryan Ferreyra
VAR: Yamil Possi
AVAR: Nelson Sosa
Key player at Boca Juniors
One of the players to keep in mind at Boca Juniors is Edinson Cavani, the 37-year-old Uruguayan-born center forward has played five games so far in the Professional League 2024, in which he has already scored one assist and three goals, these against Belgrano de Córdoba on three occasions.
Key player at Union de Santa Fe
One of the most outstanding players in Union de Santa Fe is Lucas Gamba, the 36-year-old Argentine-born center forward has played eight games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he already has one assist and two goals, these against; Sarmiento Junín on two occasions.
History Unión de Santa Fe vs Boca Juniors
In total, both teams have met five times since 2021, the record is dominated by Union de Santa Fe with two wins, there have been two draws and Boca Juniors has won on one occasion.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Unión de Santa Fe with five goals to Boca Juniors' four.
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors throughout the Professional League 2024 has had a bad performance, because after playing eight games is located in the number five position in the standings with 13 points, this was achieved after winning three games, drawing four and losing one, also has a goal difference of +4, this after scoring 10 goals and conceding six.
Boca Juniors 0 - 0 Defensa Y Justicia
- Last five games
Actuality - Union de Santa Fe
Union de Santa Fe is going through a bad moment in the Professional League 2024, because after playing a total of eight matches, they are in the seventh position in the standings with 12 points, this after winning three matches, drawing three and losing two, they have also scored eight goals and conceded six, for a goal difference of +2.
Union de Santa Fe 1 - 3 Newell's Old Boys
- Last five games
The match will be played at the 15 de Abril Stadium
The match between Union de Santa Fe and Boca Juniors will take place at the 15 de Abril Stadium in the city of Santa Fe (Argentina), this stadium is where Club Atletico Union de Santa Fe plays its home matches, it was built in 1929 and has a capacity of approximately 27,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Union de Santa Fe vs Boca Juniors match, valid for date 9 of the Professional League 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.