ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Follow here Herediano vs Robinhood Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Herediano vs Robinhood match for the Concacaf Champions Cup.
What time is the Herediano vs Robinhood match for Concacaf Champions Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the game Herediano vs Robinhood of March 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ViX and Fox Sports.
Spain: 1:00 AM.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Fanatiz and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ViX and Fox Sports.
Spain: 1:00 AM.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Fanatiz and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Robinhood's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jonathan Fonkel, Alierio Belfor, Roshiano Soebarman, Byorn Sandvliet, Ackeini Meusa, Carlos da Silva, Renske Adipi, Dimitrio Andro, Shaquille Cairo, Jamilhio Rigters and Don Tuur.
Jonathan Fonkel, Alierio Belfor, Roshiano Soebarman, Byorn Sandvliet, Ackeini Meusa, Carlos da Silva, Renske Adipi, Dimitrio Andro, Shaquille Cairo, Jamilhio Rigters and Don Tuur.
Herediano's last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Aaron Cruz, Everardo Rubio, Aarón Salazar, Shawn Johnson, Haxzel Quirós, Aaron Murillo, Orlando Galo, Gerson Torres, Elías Aguilar, Ronaldo Araya and Francisco Rodríguez.
Aaron Cruz, Everardo Rubio, Aarón Salazar, Shawn Johnson, Haxzel Quirós, Aaron Murillo, Orlando Galo, Gerson Torres, Elías Aguilar, Ronaldo Araya and Francisco Rodríguez.
Robinhood Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Robinhood's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Herediano. Suriname player Shaquille Cairo (#28) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Jamilhio Rigters (#10) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the SVB Eerste Divisie. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 18-year-old goalkeeper Jonathan Fonkel (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in the SVB Eerste Divisie, his height allows him to save any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday .
Robinhood in the tournament
Robinhood is in 4th place in the SVB Eerste Divisie, it has 1 point after 0 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. In the Concacaf Champions League he earned his ticket by being Champion of the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup, seeking to win the victory to advance to the round of 16. Their last game was against Cibao FC on February 29, the game ended in a 1-0 victory at the Franklin Essed Stadion and thus they won another match in the SVB Eerste Divisie. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Herediano
The next three players are considered key for Herediano and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Robinhood. Player Ronaldo Araya (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Forward Elías Aguilar (#10) is another distributor of play on the court that is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the First Division of Costa Rica. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper Aaron Cruz (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the First Division of Costa Rica, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Tuesday.
Herediano in the tournament
Herediano had a good start in the 2023-2024 season of the First Division of Costa Rica, they are in first position in the general table after 9 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost, they have 28 points. He got his ticket to the first round of the Concacaf Champions League as he was a semifinalist in the 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup. His last game was on March 2, resulting in a 1-0 victory against Puntarenas at the Lito Pérez Stadium and That way they won another match in the First Division of Costa Rica. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium is located in the city of Alajuela, Costa Rica. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 17,895 spectators and is the home of Alajuelense from the First Division of Costa Rica. It was inaugurated on January 18, 1942 and is one of the oldest stadiums in the country.