Where to watch QPR vs West Bromwich Albion?
If you want to watch the match between QPR and West Bromwich, it will be available on ESPN+
What time is QPR vs West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 4 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 14 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this West Bromwich Albion player
Brandon Thomas-Asante, a 25-year-old Ghanaian striker, has ten goals and two assists in 32 games. He has already surpassed his numbers from last season where he managed nine goals. He has scored just two goals in this 2024, both in his side's thrashing of Blackburn. He faces QPR, against whom he already scored in the first leg.
Watch out for this QPR player
Ilias Chair, a 26-year-old Moroccan playmaker who has five goals and seven assists in 32 games. He is coming off the back of a goal, contributing to his team's win at home to Leicester City.
News - West Bromwich Albion
They managed to beat Coventry City 2-1 in their last home game. They are in a good moment, they have only lost one game out of the last seven matches they have played. With 59 points, they are in fifth place in the EFL Championship, in Playoff positions and four points ahead of seventh place. However, they are far away from the leading places, as they are 16 points behind second place and 11 points behind Southampton, who are fourth.
News - QPR
They have just stormed the home of the leader, Leicester City, winning 1-2. They have won three consecutive victories. Their main objective this season is to keep the category and they are with 38 points in 19th position. They have the same points as Stoke City, which is currently in the relegation places.
Background
The head-to-head record between these two teams is 23 wins for West Bromwich Albion, 17 wins for QPR, while 12 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last October 24, 2023 where West Bromwich Albion won 2-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Loftus Road, a stadium located in the London city. The stadium was inaugurated in 1904 and has a capacity of 18,439 spectators.
