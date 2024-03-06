ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Middlesbrough vs Norwich City live in the EFL Championship 2024
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Middlesbrough vs Norwich City live match day 36 of the EFL Championship 2024, as well as the latest information from the Riverside Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Middlesbrough and Norwich City, Cardiff vs Huddersfield, Southampton vs Preston, Watford vs Swansea and QPR vs West Brom will be the closing games of the EFL Championship.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be referee Robert Madley, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that promises to have a lot of friction, but with his national and international experience he will try to bring this match to a successful conclusion, this will be the central referee for tomorrow's match.
Where and how to watch Middlesbrough vs Norwich City online live in EFL Championship 2024
The Middlesbrough vs Norwich City match will not be broadcast on television.
The Middlesbrough vs Norwich City match will be streamed on the Blue To Go app.
If you want to watch Middlesbrough vs Norwich City live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Middlesbrough vs Norwich match in the EFL Championship 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Middlesbrough vs Norwich match on March 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hours
Bolivia: 16:45 hours
Brazil: 16:45 hours
Chile: 16:45 hours
Colombia: 4:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 4:45 p.m.
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m.
Peru: 4:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 4:45 p.m.
Japan: 04:45 a.m.
India: 03:45 a.m.
Nigeria 3:45 a.m.
South Africa: 3:45 a.m.
Australia: 08:45 a.m.
United Kingdom: 8:45 p.m.
France: 8:45 p.m.
Italy: 8:45 p.m.
Netherlands: 8:45 p.m.
Belgium: 8:45 p.m.
Germany: 8:45 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this match, which is expected to be a great soccer game.
Background
The record leans towards Norwich City, as they have met on 14 occasions, leaving a final record of 7 wins for Norwich City, 2 draws and 5 victories for Middlesbrough, so tomorrow Norwich City will be the favorite to win, as they are experiencing a better momentum this season.
How does Norwich City arrive?
Norwich City comes from defeating Sunderland 1-0 the last day in the EFL Championship, now they will face Middlesbrough where they will have the role of favorite because they are in a better position in the general table, they are in the 7th position with 55 points and a record of 16 wins, 7 draws and 12 defeats, this way both teams arrive to this 36th round in the EFL Championship 2024, with one of the best matches tomorrow.
How does Middlesbrough arrive?
Middlesbrough comes from losing 2-0 against Stoke City, a match where they failed to be more offensive and suffered a tough defeat, for this day they will face Norwich with the intention of getting rid of the bad taste in their mouth, in the general table they are in the 14th position with 44 points and a record of 13 games won, 5 draws and 16 games with defeat, it is expected to be a match as close as the last one, but now they will try to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans, this is how Middlesbrough arrives.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Middlesbrough vs Norwich City, corresponding to the 36th match day of the EFL Championship 2024. The match will take place at the Riverside Stadium at 13:45.