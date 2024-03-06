ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Southampton vs Preston live
Where and how to watch Southampton vs Preston online and live
Southampton vs Preston can be tuned into the Star+ App live streams.
What time is the Southampton vs Preston match corresponding to Matchday 36 of the EFL Championship?
Argentina: 10:45 hours
Bolivia: 09:45 hours
Brazil: 12:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:45 hours
Peru: 10:45 hours
Uruguay: 10:45 hours
Venezuela: 12:45 hours
Japan: 10:45 p.m.
India: 03:45 hours
Nigeria: 06:45 hours
South Africa: 05:46 hours
Australia: 8:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 07:45 hours
Southampton Statements
"We can put ourselves in a really brilliant position. This season is unique. We average two points a game, any other season I think puts you in the top two in some way."
"This season is not going to be enough, so we have to fight for everything. We have 11 games left and we are going to need everyone, so the team is going to look different."
"We will meet with them at a really difficult time because they are in a very good place.
"We know what to expect. They are very physical, very strong, athletic, powerful and really good at what they do and the way they play. So they will definitely try to make it difficult for us. We have to play the same way we have in the last two games."The way we start the game has a big effect on everything else. I loved the willingness to risk the ball on Saturday [against Birmingham], create chances, run at each other. I felt like the team had gotten back to that sense . . "Now we have to recover that, that is the challenge, and also make sure we defend much better. We cannot go from being so bad and difficult to score to the goals we have conceded recently. There needs to be a balance in the game."
Preston's latest lineup
Southampton's latest lineup
How does Preston get there?
How does Southampton arrive?