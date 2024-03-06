ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Southampton vs Preston live, as well as the latest information emerging from St. Mary's Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Southampton vs Preston online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

Southampton vs Preston can be tuned into the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Southampton vs Preston match corresponding to Matchday 36 of the EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the Southampton vs Preston match on March 6, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 10:45 hours

Bolivia: 09:45 hours

Brazil: 12:45 p.m.

Chile: 1:45 p.m.

Colombia: 2:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:45 p.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:45 hours

Peru: 10:45 hours

Uruguay: 10:45 hours

Venezuela: 12:45 hours

Japan: 10:45 p.m.

India: 03:45 hours

Nigeria: 06:45 hours

South Africa: 05:46 hours

Australia: 8:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 07:45 hours

Southampton Statements

Russell Martin spoke prior to this matchup: "We're going to need that. We have three games this week, it's a big week for us. I can pretend it's not, but it is."

"We can put ourselves in a really brilliant position. This season is unique. We average two points a game, any other season I think puts you in the top two in some way."

"This season is not going to be enough, so we have to fight for everything. We have 11 games left and we are going to need everyone, so the team is going to look different."

"We will meet with them at a really difficult time because they are in a very good place.

"We know what to expect. They are very physical, very strong, athletic, powerful and really good at what they do and the way they play. So they will definitely try to make it difficult for us. We have to play the same way we have in the last two games.

"The way we start the game has a big effect on everything else. I loved the willingness to risk the ball on Saturday [against Birmingham], create chances, run at each other. I felt like the team had gotten back to that sense . . "Now we have to recover that, that is the challenge, and also make sure we defend much better. We cannot go from being so bad and difficult to score to the goals we have conceded recently. There needs to be a balance in the game."
Preston's latest lineup

F. Woodman; A. Hughes, L. Lindsay, J. Storey; L. Millar, M. Frokjaer-Jensen, B. Whiteman, A. Browne, B. Potts; W. Keane, E. Riis.
Southampton's latest lineup

G. Bazunu; R. Manning, J. Bednarek, J. Stephens, T. Herwood-Bellis; S. Armstrong, F. Downes, W. Smallbone; C. Adams, A. Armstrong, D. Brooks.
How does Preston get there?

Preston failed to get more than one point in their last visit prior to this match, the match ended goalless against Hull City, so they urgently need a victory in this match.
How does Southampton arrive?

Southampton beat Birmingham four goals to three in a very close match, where despite losing a player, they managed to emerge victorious and add three in this important duel, so they arrive with high spirits.

Southampton vs Preston match will be played at St. Mary's Stadium

The Southampton vs Preston match will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Orlando, United States. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Southampton vs Preston match, corresponding to Matchday 36 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at St. Mary's Stadium at 1:45 p.m
