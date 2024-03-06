ADVERTISEMENT

Update
1:45 AM39 minutes ago

How to watch Sporting vs Atalanta live on TV & Online?

If you want to watch the game Sporting vs Atalanta live on TV, your options are: CBS If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Paramount+ If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
1:40 AM44 minutes ago

What time is Sporting vs Atalanta match for UEFA Europa League match 2024

Argentina ESPN2 ArgentinaStar+

Brazil: ESPN and Star+

Chile ESPNStar+

China iQiyiQQ Sports Live

Colômbia Star+ESPN2

França RMC Sport 3RMC Sport en direct

Israel Sport 3

Peru ESPNStar+

Portugal Sport TV1Sport TV Multiscreen

Rússia Матч!Sportbox.rumatchtv.ruМатч! Футбол 1

Espanha Movistar+Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Emirados Árabes Unidos beIN Sports HD 4beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Reino Unido TNT Sports 4discovery+ Appdiscovery+

Estados Unidos CBS Sports NetworkViXParamount+

Uruguai Star+ESPN2 Argentina

Venezuela Star+ESPN2

1:35 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup of Atalanta

Juan Musso; Giorgio Scalvini, Berat Djimsiti, Sead Kolasinac; Hans Hateboer, Mario Pasalic, Éderson, Mitchel Bakker; Teun Koopmeiners; De Ketelaere, Ademola Lookman.
1:30 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup of Sporting

Franco Israel; Ousmane Diomande, Sebastián Coate, Matheus Reis; Geny Catamo, Morten Hjulmand, Hidemasa Morita, Nuno Santos; Marcus Edwards, Pedro Gonçalves, Viktor Gyokeres.
1:25 AMan hour ago

Speak, Rúben Amorim! - Manager of Sporting

"Atalanta is a team that turns the game into duels, the way they move to build causes this in the opponent. There are a lot of players changing positions and sometimes we don't have time to do it. Everyone has to follow their man . Team with different physical capacity to those we found in Portugal. It's a very powerful team and we have to match that intensity. We've already had two games with them, I think we've adapted better next time, it's going to be difficult, but I feel like we're more prepared this time time".

"The management we did in this game was different from games in the past. This time the players who left were to protect them from injury. There is a rotation, the way we played with Benfica... We are managing the players physically and not to save. Manage to win every game. Looking at the players who are at their limit, we see the performance in the game. We have the Pot that cannot play this game, Adán, Inácio... Management is done to safeguard the players from injury and try to bring this to fruition".

"I don't see things like that, the Portuguese league will never be small for me. The important thing is to feel valued, happy, and then you can see the future. I don't know what will happen, but this league and this club will never be small for me".

"I don't want to comment. Simply, to say that we have already lost 5-0 to Ajax, to City.... I am a very lucky coach because I was allowed to fail across the board last year. I feel lucky. The rest is someone else's problem."

"When we concede a goal it's nervous. The fans wanted to support us and they couldn't, I understand that the fans feel that and there's no problem in accepting it. We could have scored more and we could have killed the game. We want to be national champions".
1:20 AMan hour ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Sporting vs Atalanta will be Daniel Siebert, Jan Seidel, Rafael Foltyn, Daniel Schlager, Dastian Dankert and Christian Dingert.
1:15 AMan hour ago

Atalanta

Atalanta secured their place at this stage after gaining 14 points at the top of Group D. The Italian team, in turn, has not won in three games, with two defeats and one draw. Atalanta is also campaigning in the Italian Championship. The Italian team occupies sixth place and has 46 points. In total, there are 14 wins, 4 draws and 9 defeats.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Sporting

Sporting arrives unbeaten in 9 matches, with 7 wins and 2 draws. The Portuguese team beat Young Boys 4-2, on the aggregate score of the continental competition playoff. Sporting is having a good campaign in the Portuguese Championship. The Lions lead the competition with 59 points. In total there are 19 wins, two draws and two defeats.
1:05 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Jose Alvalade

The Sporting vs Atalanta match will be played at the stadium Jose Alvalade, in Lumiar, Lisboa, Portugal with a capacity of 50,095 people.
1:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 UEFA Europa League match: Sporting vs Atalanta Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
