How to watch Sporting vs Atalanta live on TV & Online?
What time is Sporting vs Atalanta match for UEFA Europa League match 2024
Brazil: ESPN and Star+
Chile ESPNStar+
China iQiyiQQ Sports Live
Colômbia Star+ESPN2
França RMC Sport 3RMC Sport en direct
Israel Sport 3
Peru ESPNStar+
Portugal Sport TV1Sport TV Multiscreen
Rússia Матч!Sportbox.rumatchtv.ruМатч! Футбол 1
Espanha Movistar+Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Emirados Árabes Unidos beIN Sports HD 4beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Reino Unido TNT Sports 4discovery+ Appdiscovery+
Estados Unidos CBS Sports NetworkViXParamount+
Uruguai Star+ESPN2 Argentina
Venezuela Star+ESPN2
Probable lineup of Atalanta
Probable lineup of Sporting
Speak, Rúben Amorim! - Manager of Sporting
"The management we did in this game was different from games in the past. This time the players who left were to protect them from injury. There is a rotation, the way we played with Benfica... We are managing the players physically and not to save. Manage to win every game. Looking at the players who are at their limit, we see the performance in the game. We have the Pot that cannot play this game, Adán, Inácio... Management is done to safeguard the players from injury and try to bring this to fruition".
"I don't see things like that, the Portuguese league will never be small for me. The important thing is to feel valued, happy, and then you can see the future. I don't know what will happen, but this league and this club will never be small for me".
"I don't want to comment. Simply, to say that we have already lost 5-0 to Ajax, to City.... I am a very lucky coach because I was allowed to fail across the board last year. I feel lucky. The rest is someone else's problem.""When we concede a goal it's nervous. The fans wanted to support us and they couldn't, I understand that the fans feel that and there's no problem in accepting it. We could have scored more and we could have killed the game. We want to be national champions".