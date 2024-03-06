ADVERTISEMENT

New England plays against the Central American Champion, Alajuelense

The lions are the champions of the Concacaf Central American Cup by defeating Real Esteli.

Referees

Referees for the New England vs Alajuelense match:

Central referee Adonai Escobedo (Mexico).

Assistant referee one: Jorge Sánchez (Mexico).

Assistant referee two: Enrique Bustos (Mexico).

fourth referee: Víctor Cáceres (Mexico).

VAR: Óscar Macías (Mexico)

VAR1: Tristley Bassue (San Cristobal y Nieves).


 

Don't leave here to follow the New England vs Alajuelense match live in the CONCACAF Champions League

In a few more minutes we will share with you the starting lineups of the match. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute live video from VAVEL.
Gillette Stadium

In a spectacular setting, Gillette Stadium has capacity for 68,756 spectators. It is the home of the New England of the MLS and the Patriots of the NFL.

He has witnessed matches in the Gold Cup, Copa America Centenario and Women's World Cup.

Where and how to watch New England vs Alajuelense online live in Concacaf Champions Cup

The match will be broadcast to the following countries:

Mexico: Fox Sports and Fox Premium
United States: VIX Premium
Costa Rica: ESPN
Minute by minute by VAVEL

What time is the New England vs Alajuelense match in the Concacaf Champions Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the New England vs Alajuelense match on March 6, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 20:00 horas

United States: 18:00 horas PT

México: 17:00 horas

Costa Rica: 17:00 horas

Perú: 18:00 horas

Colombia: 18:00 horas

Ecuador: 18:00 horas

Chile: 20:00 horas

Uruguay: 20:00 horas

Spain:12:00 horas (Jueves)<
Alajuelense's latest lineup.

Leonel Moreira; Carlos Martínez, Manjrekar James, Alexis Gamboa, Suhander Zuñiga; Carlos Montes, Michael Barrantes, Celso Borges, Aaron Suárez, Joel Campbell; Jonathan Moya.
New England's latest lineup.

Henrich Ravas; Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, David Romney, DeJuan Jones; Noel Buck, Matt Polster, Esmir Bajraltarevic, Carles Gil; Tomás Chancalay.
Absences

Right back, Brandon Bye, and left back, DeJuan Jones are out for the Foxborough team (injured).
Background

After 18 years the match is repeated, the record is in favor of Alajuelense with two wins, a draw and a loss.

Two series played in 2003 and 2006.

How does Alajuelense arrive?

The red and black team is in third place in the league, in the last five games they have recorded: two wins, two draws and one loss.

They got their direct pass to this round. The Costa Rica team arrived in Boston on Sunday.

How does New England arrive?

The MLS team has had a difficult start, losing two games against DC United and Toronto FC.

Carles Gil and Tomás Chancalay are the stars in the offensive zone.

In the previous round they eliminated Independiente de la Chorrera from Panama by four to zero on aggregate score.

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match New England vs Alajuelense, corresponding to round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup. The match will take place at Gillete Stadium at 17:00.
