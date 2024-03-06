ADVERTISEMENT
New England plays against the Central American Champion, Alajuelense
Referees
Central referee Adonai Escobedo (Mexico).
Assistant referee one: Jorge Sánchez (Mexico).
Assistant referee two: Enrique Bustos (Mexico).
fourth referee: Víctor Cáceres (Mexico).
VAR: Óscar Macías (Mexico)
VAR1: Tristley Bassue (San Cristobal y Nieves).
Gillette Stadium
He has witnessed matches in the Gold Cup, Copa America Centenario and Women's World Cup.
Where and how to watch New England vs Alajuelense online live in Concacaf Champions Cup
Mexico: Fox Sports and Fox Premium
United States: VIX Premium
Costa Rica: ESPN
What time is the New England vs Alajuelense match in the Concacaf Champions Cup?
Argentina 20:00 horas
United States: 18:00 horas PT
México: 17:00 horas
Costa Rica: 17:00 horas
Perú: 18:00 horas
Colombia: 18:00 horas
Ecuador: 18:00 horas
Chile: 20:00 horas
Uruguay: 20:00 horasSpain:12:00 horas (Jueves)<
Alajuelense's latest lineup.
New England's latest lineup.
Absences
Background
Two series played in 2003 and 2006.
How does Alajuelense arrive?
They got their direct pass to this round. The Costa Rica team arrived in Boston on Sunday.
How does New England arrive?
Carles Gil and Tomás Chancalay are the stars in the offensive zone.
In the previous round they eliminated Independiente de la Chorrera from Panama by four to zero on aggregate score.
The lions are the champions of the Concacaf Central American Cup by defeating Real Esteli.