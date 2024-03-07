ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

USA Time: 8:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In CBS.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew: match for the in Concacaf Champions Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew of Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

23:30 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

23:30 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

23:30 hrs

 In HBO.

Chile

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

23:30 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

21:20 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

21:20 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

3:30 hrs

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

22:30 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

21:30 hrs

In CBS, FOX Sports and VIX.

Mexico

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

21:30 hrs

 In FOX Sports.

Paraguay

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

23:30 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

21:30 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

23:30 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

12:00 hrs

 In Star +.
Players to watch

Players to watch

Elements to follow for Houston, Sebastian Kowalczyk is the player to follow, the hero who brought his team to this stage, with 1 goal in the last 2 games. Adalberto Carrasquilla has 1 assist in 2 games. Erik Sviatchenko, a dangerous element up top who scores goals, has 1 in this tournament.
In the other corner we have the 24-year-old Colombian from the Columbus Crew, he has 2 goals in the last 9 MLS games, this will be his debut in the CONCACAF competition. A good duo is Yaw Yeboah with 1 assist.
History of the last games

History of the last games

The Houston Dynamo has 3 wins, Columbus has 1 win and a draw has been recorded in the last 5 games. Where Houston was the winner in the most recent game in 2023, winning by 2 goals to 0. Having a streak of 3 consecutive games without losing against Columbus Crew. On the other hand, since 2018 they have not beaten them away from home.
And Herrera?

And Herrera?

The health of Mexican Héctor Herrera is an unknown, since last year he has not played with the Houston Dynamo, this due to an injury that has kept him away from the fields, his last game was against LAFC on December 2, 2023, where he had 90 minutes of participation in the defeat by 2 goals to 0. His injury is serious, unknown, what is known is that he is in a recovery period, being in Europe for his rehabilitation. That's why he hasn't been able to play.
How do the teams arrive?

How do the teams arrive?

The Houston Dynamo in the MLS lost by 2 goals to 1 against the New York Red Bull. Against ST Louis they turned it around by 1 goal, tying the series at 2 goals, including the away goal. On the Columbus Crew side, they come from tying against Chicago by 1 goal. They beat Atalanta by 1 goal to 0.
How were they rated?

How were they rated?

The Columbus Crew qualified in this instance for being one of the best teams in the MLS. While Houston Dynamo defeated and turned around ST Louis, at home, today they will repeat at home.
The round of 16

The round of 16

The round of 16 has arrived, many Mexican and American teams are seeking the glory of reaching the final, to be the team that represents CONCACAF, with 8 MLS teams and 5 Mexicans who want to show who rules in the sector. The duel that is most exciting is the National Classic between Chivas and América. In addition, Messi's debut in this competition against Nashville, the final of the old edition of the Leagues Cup.
7:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2024 in Concacaf Champions Cup Match Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
