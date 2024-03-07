ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here ouston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew Live Score
How to watch Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In CBS.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew: match for the in Concacaf Champions Cup Match?
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
23:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
23:30 hrs
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
23:30 hrs
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
23:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
21:20 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
21:20 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
3:30 hrs
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
22:30 hrs
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
21:30 hrs
|
In CBS, FOX Sports and VIX.
|
Mexico
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
21:30 hrs
|
In FOX Sports.
|
Paraguay
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
23:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
21:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
23:30 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
|
12:00 hrs
|
In Star +.
Players to watch
In the other corner we have the 24-year-old Colombian from the Columbus Crew, he has 2 goals in the last 9 MLS games, this will be his debut in the CONCACAF competition. A good duo is Yaw Yeboah with 1 assist.