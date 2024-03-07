ADVERTISEMENT
What time is America vs Chivas match?
This is the start time of the game America vs Chivas of 6th March in several countries:
|
Where To Watch America vs Chivas around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
March 6, 2024
|
22:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
March 7, 2024
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
March 6, 2024
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
March 7, 2024
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
March 7, 2024
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
March 6, 2024
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
March 6, 2024
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
March 7, 2024
|
5:00
|
Mexico
|
March 6, 2024
|
21:00
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
March 6, 2024
|
22:00
Watch out for this Chivas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the right winger; Cade Cowll. Cowell Cowell, since he arrived at Chivas, has worn the shirt with pride and has had great performances that have made the red and white fans fall in love with him, also, his great ability to overflow, has made Cowell a dangerous player on the left side of the field.
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current attacker for América has been a fundamental piece for the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to obtain the victory.
America's final lineup:
L. Malagón; I. Reyes, I. Lichnovsky, S. Cáceres, S. Reyes; A. Fidalgo, J. Dos Santos; A. Zendejas, D. Valdés, J. Quiñones; H, Martín.
Last Chivas lineup:
J. Rangel; J. Orozco, L. Sepúlveda, A. Briseño, A. Mozo; V. Guzman, E. Gutiérrez, F. Beltrán; R. Alvarado, R. Marín, C. Cowell.
Background:
América and Chivas have faced each other on a total of 63 occasions (27 América wins, 17 draws, 19 Chivas wins) where the scales are entirely in favor of the capital city side. In terms of goals scored, América beats Chivas, with a total of 77 goals scored and 62 for the red-and-black team. Their last duel dates back to matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 where América enjoyed, won and thrashed Chivas 4-0 at the Estadio Azteca.
About the Stadium:
Akron Stadium is the current home of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Chivas Femenil and Tapatio FC. It has hosted Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil and Expansion MX matches, the current venue located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, will be one of the stadiums to host the next World Cup in 2026, having group stage matches exclusively. Akron Stadium is one of the most modern stadiums in Mexico, having a maximum capacity of 46,000 fans and being inaugurated in the year 2010.
The CONCACAF giants
On the other hand, the Eagles of América have started the tournament in a good way, remaining as a strong favorite to lift their eighth CONCACAF Cup and reach the coveted Club World Cup, a tournament in which they have not participated since 2016, precisely in the year of their centenary, when they lost in the semifinals against Real Madrid. Currently, América arrives with a full squad to face this duel in enemy territory, with the certainty that in the last match played in Jalisco, it was América who came out with the victory, however, América has a rematch pending, as in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023, they lost to Guadalajara. In the last round, América faced Real Estelí, in the first leg, the Nicaraguan team surprised taking the victory 2-1, however, in the second leg, the eagles turned the score around winning 2-0, ending the aggregate with a resounding 3-1.
The Clásico Nacional must be a red and white game
The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara team will be looking to get the better of their historic rival on the mythical turf of the Akron Stadium, with a venue full of red and white fans who are full of illusions, as Technical Director Fernando Gago has made the "Rebaño Sagrado" fall in love with the great collective soccer they have played so far, and with the incorporation of Chicharito Hernández for this tournament, the "Rebaño Sagrado" will want to show who is the leader of Mexico. In the first elimination round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Chivas defeated Forge FC in the first leg 1-3, taking the advantage in the first leg and in the second leg, they won 2-1 at home, ending the aggregate in a thrilling 5-2.
To make history in CONCACAF
The road continues in the CONCACAF Champions Cup or CONCACAF Champions League, one of the most important international competitions that brings together all the champion, runner-up and best teams of the season in the same competition with a single objective; to bring out the best club in the North American area and send it to the Club World Cup to represent the level of the region and leave all North and Central American soccer with the flag flying high. In this new competition where the quotas were expanded and therefore, more clubs were able to qualify for this new competition, the last club will be sought to get the ticket to the Club World Cup in 2025 so that it can participate in the first World Cup similar to that of FIFA that is held every four years and can be measured one on one against the best teams in the world, However, to get there, it will have to get through this round of 16 stage, which will be played in two rounds with the integrated factor of away goals to define a winner in the event that an elimination series ends in a tie.
Kick-off time
The Chivas vs America match will be played at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
