ADVERTISEMENT

Update
6:50 PM23 minutes ago

In a few minutes...

The visiting team is already in the vicinity of the Monumental.
6:50 PM24 minutes ago

Last five games – Independiente Rivadavia

February 8 – Argentine League: 1-0 vs Rosario Central (Lost)

February 15 – Argentine League: 0-2 vs Instituto (Lost)

February 20 – Argentine League: 2-1 vs Argentinos Jrs. (Lost)

February 24 – Argentine League: 4-1 vs Unión (Lost)

February 29 – Argentine League: 1-3 vs Barracas Central (Lost)

6:49 PM24 minutes ago

Last five games – River Plate

February 11 – Argentine League: 0-3 vs Deportivo Riestra (Won)

February 14 – Argentine League: 0-0 vs Atlético Tucumán (Drawed)

February 18 – Argentine League: 1-1 vs Banfield (Drawed)

February 25 – Argentine League: 1-1 vs Boca Juniors (Drawed)

March 2 – Argentine League: 2-2 vs Talleres (Drawed)

6:48 PM25 minutes ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the broadcast of the River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia match on matchday 9 of the League Cup. We invite you to enjoy this match between two teams that want to keep the 3 points.
10:00 AM9 hours ago

Stay here to follow River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia match live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Monumental. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:55 AM9 hours ago

How to watch River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia live?

If you want to watch the River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia match via streaming, your option is Star+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

9:50 AM9 hours ago

What time is River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia?

This is the start time of the River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia match on March 5, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 9:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:45 p.m.

Brazil: 9:45 p.m.

Chile: 9:45 p.m.

Colombia: 7:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:45 p.m.

United States: 7:45 p.m.

Spain: 01:45 hrs.

England: 00:45 hrs.

Mexico: 6:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:45 p.m.

Peru: 7:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:45 p.m.

9:45 AM9 hours ago

Summoned – Independiente Rivadavia

These are those called up for the visiting team:

9:40 AM10 hours ago

Summoned – River Plate

These are those summoned in the millonario team:

9:35 AM10 hours ago

Last match

In their last match in which River Plate acted at home, which took place on matchday 21 of the 2011-2012 Primera B Nacional season, Independiente Rivadavia suffered a 3-0 defeat. The goals of the match were scored by Fernando Cavenaghi, Alejandro Domínguez and David Trezeguet. During the course of the match, there were two expulsions: Carlos Sánchez saw the red card for a double yellow on the River Plate side, while Josué Ayala was sent off directly by Independiente Rivadavia.
9:30 AM10 hours ago

Referee team

Central: Facundo Tello

Assistant #1: Juan Pablo Belatti

Assistant #2: Lucio Méndez

Fourth referee: José Carreras

VAR: Nicolás Ramírez

AVAR: Diego Romero

9:25 AM10 hours ago

Featured Player – Independiente Rivadavia

One of the most outstanding players currently on the team is Matías Reali, a 27-year-old Argentine winger. Reali has been a fundamental piece in the team's scheme, participating in the 8 matches played so far. His contribution has been notable, since he has managed to provide 3 assists throughout the season. This data becomes more relevant when considering that Reali has contributed to 37.5% of the team's goals.
9:20 AM10 hours ago

Featured Player – River Plate

The current standout player is Miguel Borja, the 31-year-old Colombian forward. Borja has been a key figure in the team, participating in seven Argentine League matches and one in the Argentine Cup. His scoring contribution has been notable, as he has managed to score a total of 7 goals in the competition, showing outstanding effectiveness with a goal every 70 minutes of play on average.
9:15 AM10 hours ago

History River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia

River Plate and Independiente Rivadavia have met seven times in their history, with clear dominance by the millonario team, which has won five victories, while Independiente Rivadavia has managed to win twice. These matches have taken place in both the First Division and the First B National. In terms of goals, River Plate has demonstrated its superiority with a total of 23 goals scored, while Independiente Rivadavia has scored 5 goals.

The matchup with the most goals dates back to the 1968 tournament, when River Plate crushed its rival with a 7-0 victory.

9:10 AM10 hours ago

Independiente Rivadavia seeks to surprise

The team is in twelfth position with only two games won and six lost, registering eight goals for and fifteen against. Despite not having shown an outstanding performance so far, they aspire to surprise in their next match at the Monumental, facing one of the most powerful teams in the tournament.

The team is going through a streak of five games without knowing a victory. In their last home match, they hosted Barracas and suffered a 3-1 defeat, with the team's only goal scored by Cavallaro in the 53rd minute. Despite having an extra man for part of the match, the team failed to achieve even the score.

9:05 AM10 hours ago

River wants to add more than 1

River Plate is going through a streak of four consecutive draws in the Argentine League, however, it remains undefeated in the tournament with three wins and five draws in total. The millionaire team is eager to score three points again. In their home games, they have achieved just six points, while as visitors they have achieved eight. It is important to highlight that River has shown defensive solidity, only conceding five goals so far in the tournament, while scoring fifteen.

In their last match, they traveled to Córdoba to face Talleres, where they had a good first half, scoring two goals thanks to Solari and Borja. However, in the second half, Talleres managed to equalize the score with goals from Sosa and Portilla, leaving the final result in a 2-2 draw.

9:00 AM10 hours ago

The monumental prepares for the match

The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental, also known as the Mâs Monumental stadium, a sports venue located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This structure is property of the River Plate Atlético Club and was inaugurated on May 26, 1938 under the presidency of Antonio Vespucio Liberti.

With a capacity to accommodate 84,567 spectators, the Monumental is the football stadium with the largest capacity in Argentina and in all of America. In addition to being the home of River Plate, this stadium is also the place where the Argentine team plays its home games. Throughout its history, the Monumental has witnessed highly relevant sporting events, including four Copa América finals (in 1946, 1959, 1987 and 2011) and the FIFA World Cup final in 1978. 

8:55 AM10 hours ago

Hi!

Welcome to the live coverage of the River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia match, corresponding to matchday 9 of the Argentine League.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Journalist | University of Antioquia.
10$
25$
50$
Custom