ADVERTISEMENT
In a few minutes...
Last five games – Independiente Rivadavia
February 15 – Argentine League: 0-2 vs Instituto (Lost)
February 20 – Argentine League: 2-1 vs Argentinos Jrs. (Lost)
February 24 – Argentine League: 4-1 vs Unión (Lost)
February 29 – Argentine League: 1-3 vs Barracas Central (Lost)
Last five games – River Plate
February 14 – Argentine League: 0-0 vs Atlético Tucumán (Drawed)
February 18 – Argentine League: 1-1 vs Banfield (Drawed)
February 25 – Argentine League: 1-1 vs Boca Juniors (Drawed)
March 2 – Argentine League: 2-2 vs Talleres (Drawed)
Welcome back
Stay here to follow River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia live
How to watch River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia live?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia?
Argentina: 9:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:45 p.m.
Brazil: 9:45 p.m.
Chile: 9:45 p.m.
Colombia: 7:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:45 p.m.
United States: 7:45 p.m.
Spain: 01:45 hrs.
England: 00:45 hrs.
Mexico: 6:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 9:45 p.m.
Peru: 7:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:45 p.m.
Summoned – Independiente Rivadavia
Summoned – River Plate
Last match
Referee team
Assistant #1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Assistant #2: Lucio Méndez
Fourth referee: José Carreras
VAR: Nicolás Ramírez
AVAR: Diego Romero
Featured Player – Independiente Rivadavia
Featured Player – River Plate
History River Plate vs Independiente Rivadavia
The matchup with the most goals dates back to the 1968 tournament, when River Plate crushed its rival with a 7-0 victory.
Independiente Rivadavia seeks to surprise
The team is going through a streak of five games without knowing a victory. In their last home match, they hosted Barracas and suffered a 3-1 defeat, with the team's only goal scored by Cavallaro in the 53rd minute. Despite having an extra man for part of the match, the team failed to achieve even the score.
River wants to add more than 1
In their last match, they traveled to Córdoba to face Talleres, where they had a good first half, scoring two goals thanks to Solari and Borja. However, in the second half, Talleres managed to equalize the score with goals from Sosa and Portilla, leaving the final result in a 2-2 draw.
The monumental prepares for the match
With a capacity to accommodate 84,567 spectators, the Monumental is the football stadium with the largest capacity in Argentina and in all of America. In addition to being the home of River Plate, this stadium is also the place where the Argentine team plays its home games. Throughout its history, the Monumental has witnessed highly relevant sporting events, including four Copa América finals (in 1946, 1959, 1987 and 2011) and the FIFA World Cup final in 1978.
Hi!
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.