ADVERTISEMENT

Update
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow Mexico vs Brazil live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico vs Brazil live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Snapdragon Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
6:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Mexico vs Brazil online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.

Mexico vs Brazil can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

6:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Mexico vs Brazil match corresponding to the Concacaf W Gold Cup Semifinal?

This is the start time of the Mexico vs Brazil match on March 6, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

United States: 7:00 p.m. PT and 8:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 6:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 5:00 p.m.

Japan: 03:00 hours

India: 08:00 hours

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 10:00 a.m.

Australia: 01:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 12:00 p.m.

6:45 AM2 hours ago

Brazil Declarations

Arthur Elías, Brazil's coach, spoke before the game: “Surely it will be a rival that will demand a lot from us. It is a very physical game, with individual pits, as well as very fast reactions and transitions. It is a team that has a very strong squad, it also has its individualities, above all it has scored several goals in the competition. Brazil has 'contaminated' its way of playing, in which we believe its players. “We are increasingly building our identity, our game model, and we will also abandon it in this match.”
6:40 AM2 hours ago

Mexico Declarations

Pedro López spoke prior to this meeting: “We are going to be generous waiting for football to be generous with us.”

"I am very excited to be part of the first gold cup, I think it increases visibility, teams around the world are already watching the Mexican league, I am happy to be part of this and the visibility helps Mexico."

"They are seeing exciting matches for the spectator, it is beautiful and attractive that will make football grow in each of the countries and I even think it will help the football business become a marketing one, it is an attractive product, this tournament will grow".

“A month ago, Brazil was above us, six years ago, a year ago, three years ago, five years ago, Brazil was above us, we will see tomorrow, it is a nice challenge. We have the opportunity to put ourselves above Brazil, it came at the time and better now.”

“Brazil is a team that has always stood out for having quality players, capable of generating danger and scoring opportunities thanks to their individualities. It is a very organized team, it is built from the back, from the goalkeeper and centre-backs, it gives a lot of stability.”

6:35 AM2 hours ago

Brazil's latest lineup

F. Woodman; A. Hughes, L. Lindsay, J. Storey; L. Millar, M. Frokjaer-Jensen, B. Whiteman, A. Browne, B. Potts; W. Keane, E. Riis.
6:30 AM2 hours ago

Mexico's latest lineup

G. Bazunu; R. Manning, J. Bednarek, J. Stephens, T. Herwood-Bellis; S. Armstrong, F. Downes, W. Smallbone; C. Adams, A. Armstrong, D. Brooks.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Brazil arrive?

Brazil had no problems beating Argentina in the previous round, the Amarelas managed to play a great game and arrive in good spirits.
6:20 AM2 hours ago

How does Mexico arrive?

Mexico reaches these stages after beating Paraguay in the quarterfinals in a match in which they came close to tying the match and thus seeking a qualification, with Ovalle being the best in the match with its good performance in this game.

6:15 AM2 hours ago

The Mexico vs Brazil match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium

The Mexico vs Brazil match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in California, United States. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
6:10 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico vs Brazil match, corresponding to the Semifinal of the Concacaf W Gold Cup. The match will take place at the Snapdragon Stadium at 6:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lorena Solórzano
Lorena Solórzano
CORRESPONSAL
10$
25$
50$
Custom