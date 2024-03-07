ADVERTISEMENT

Update
11:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow the Marseille vs Villarreal game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Marseille and Villarreal as well as the latest information from the Stade Velodrome. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AMan hour ago

Where to watch Marseille vs Villarreal?

If you want to watch the Marseille vs Villarreal match, you can follow it on TV on Paramount+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

10:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Marseille vs Villarreal in UEFA Europa League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 4 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 14 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

10:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Villarreal player

Alexander Sørloth, a 28-year-old Norwegian striker with 14 goals and four assists in 28 games. He has only two goals in four games in the UEFA Europa League. He has scored in the last two matches and in the most recent match he scored a hat trick against Granada. However, he has not scored in European competition since November 9.
10:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Marseille player

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, top scorer in the Europa League with seven goals in seven games played. 19 goals in 35 years of age for the 34-year-old Gabon international striker. A striker with experience, having played for clubs such as Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund among others. He is also on a roll as he has scored in the last three matches he has played and also scored in the two matches of the knockout round against Shakhtar.
10:35 AMan hour ago

News - Villarreal

In their last match, they thrashed Granada 5-1 at home. Under Marcelino, the former Marseille coach, they are making a comeback and have now gone seven consecutive matches without defeat. However, four of them have been draws. They are 12th in LaLiga with 32 points, in no man's land, due to the fact that they are ten points away from the European places. They have not played in the Europa League since December, as they finished first in group F.

Villarreal's last matches 

Villarreal 5-1 Granada | LaLiga: March 3, 2024

Real Sociedad 1-3 Villarreal | LaLiga: February 23, 2024

Villarreal 1-1 Getafe | LaLiga: February 16, 2024

Alavés 1-1 Villarreal : LaLiga: February 10, 2024

Villarreal 0-0 Cádiz | LaLiga: February 4, 2024

10:30 AM2 hours ago

News - Marseille

Marseille is coming from a 1-5 home win over Clermont. It is their third consecutive victory. With 36 points in the Ligue they are in seventh position, three points behind the European positions and five points behind the fourth position, which gives access to the Champions League qualifiers. In the Europa League, they defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3 on aggregate in the previous round. 

Last matches of Marseille 

Clermont 1-5 Marseille : Ligue 1 : March 2, 2024

Marseille 4-1 Montpellier : Ligue 1 : 25 February 2024

Marseille 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk : Europa League : 22 February 2024

Brest 1-0 Marseille : Ligue 1 : February 18, 2024

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Marseille : Europa League : February 15, 2024

10:25 AM2 hours ago

Background

Marseille and Villarreal have met twice in history, with the French side winning once and Villarreal drawing once. The two duels were friendly matches. The most recent was in July 2021 and ended 2-1. Marseille has faced Spanish teams on 20 occasions with a record of five wins, five draws and ten defeats. Villarreal have played against French sides 17 times, with five wins, seven draws and five defeats. 

The two encounters 

Marseille 2-1 Villarreal : Friendly Match : 31 July 2021

Marseille 1-1 Villarreal : Friendly Match: July 21, 2018

10:20 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Stade Velodrome, a stadium located in the French city of Marseille. It was inaugurated in June 1937 and has a capacity for 67,000 spectators.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Marseille and Villarreal will meet this Thursday, March 7, 2024 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Marseille vs Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. The analysis and news prior to the match will be offered to you here live from VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Manuel Carmona
Manuel Carmona
Córdoba, Spain : Sports Journalist Editor : [email protected]
10$
25$
50$
Custom