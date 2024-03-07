ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Qarabag vs Leverkusen match for UEFA Europa League Match?
This is the start time of the game Qarabag vs Leverkusen of 7th March in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
March 7, 2024
|
12:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
March 7, 2024
|
14:45
|
Bolivia
|
March 7, 2024
|
12:45
|
Brazil
|
March 7, 2024
|
14:45
|
Chile
|
March 7, 2024
|
14:45
|
Colombia
|
March 7, 2024
|
12:45
|
Ecuador
|
March 7, 2024
|
12:45
|
Spain
|
March 7, 2024
|
18:45
|
Mexico
|
March 7, 2024
|
11:45
|
Peru
|
March 7, 2024
|
12:45
Watch out for this Qarabag player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Qarabag's iconic center forward Patrick Andrade. The Norwegian Cape Verdean is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Patrick Andrade knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Qarabag.
Latest Qarabag lineup:
N. Akhundzade; A. Diakhaby, O. Santos, M. Silva, Y. Benzia; E. Jafarguliyev, A. Luniov, M. Medveddev; A. Huseynov; P. Andrade,
Watch out for this Leverkusen player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Leverkusen's iconic center forward Victor Boniface. The nigerian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Victor Boniface knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Leverkusen.
Last Leverkusen lineup:
L. Hradecky; K. Odilon, J. Tah, E. Tapsoda; J. Frimpong, R. Andrich, G. Xhaka, A. Grimaldo; J. Hofmann, F. Wirtz; A. Adili.
Background:
Leverkusen and Qarabag have only met on two occasions, with the scales tipping in favor of the Spanish side. Their last meeting dates back to the UEFA Europa League group stage in the 2023/2014 season where Leverkusen beat them by the narrowest of margins. In goal history, 6 goals were scored in favor of Leverkusen and only 1 in favor of Qarabag.
About the Stadium
The Tofiq Bəhramov Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of Baku, Azerbaijan and is the home ground of Qarabag, a team that plays its home matches in the Azerbaijan Super League there. It was inaugurated on September 16, 1951, however, it has undergone different renovations over the years, which, keeps it as a very current property today, it has a capacity of 50,000 people maximum in the enclosure.
Going for the feat
On the other hand, Qarabag must win to ensure that the Germans do not get an unpleasant surprise in this first leg, as the Azerbaijanians are the victims for this match, being the weakest opponent in the tie, however, they have 90 minutes left in this match in which they can surprise Leverkusen. Also, they must make their home advantage count in this first leg, because if they lose the first minutes, the return leg will be difficult at the Bayer Arena.
Wonderful tiki taka
Xabi Alonso's men are confident going into the first leg against Qarabag, as Bayer Leverkusen are currently undefeated, dominating the Bundesliga in their favor and leaving a mark that will go down in the history of world soccer. Now, with their focus on the international tournament, Leverkusen will want to demonstrate their great soccer in this first leg, to return to Germany and secure their ticket to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League in the return leg.
There is no tomorrow
The trial phase of one of the best intercontinental tournaments at club level is over, and the most transcendental stage for the teams has begun, 16 teams are the ones that remain in the fight to continue advancing in the knockout stages or knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League with a well-defined objective; to reach Dublin and fight to lift the heaviest trophy on the mythical turf of the land that saw the birth, growth and domination of world soccer. Now, in this round of 16 stage, the teams will have to play their best collective soccer, all the players will have to show their great individual level, the managers will have to be at the helm to guide their pupils and the fans will have to put on their team's jersey to cheer their team throughout these 180 minutes that will be the difference between continuing in the current competition and trying to beat all the dominant teams in the competition, or packing their suitcases, returning to the armchair, and having to settle for watching the rest of the tournament behind the TV set.
Kick-off time
The Qarabag vs Leverkusen match will be played at Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 UEFA Europa League Match: Qarabag vs Leverkusen!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.