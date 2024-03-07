ADVERTISEMENT

Update
10:00 AM32 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Benfica vs Rangers match live?

If you want to watch the game Benfica vs Rangers live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AM37 minutes ago

What time is Benfica vs Rangers match for Europa League

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Rangers of 7th March 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: ESPN, Star+

Bolivia 4 pm: ESPN, Star+

Brazil 5 pm: ESPN4, Star+

Chile 4 pm: ESPN, Star+

Colombia 3 pm: ESPN, Star+

Ecuador 3 pm: ESPN, Star+

USA 3 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+

Spain 9 pm:  Movistar+

Mexico 3 pm: ESPN3, Star+

Paraguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star+

Peru 3 pm: ESPN, Star+

Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN, Star+

Venezuela 4 pm: ESPN, Star+

9:50 AM42 minutes ago

Speak, Philippe Clement!

"Is this game a distraction? No. Some people told me in December, before our European game with Real Betis, that it was more important to win the League Cup. Everyone wanted to win the trophy, but after our night in Spain they were very happy and after winning the Cup they were happier to have both. But I told them that I never work like that. I want players who are hungry at all times and want to win at all times. We have a busy schedule, but we work hard to prepare the players and the players have to show that they are ready for the competition. We're here to win. I never start a game to lose or to draw. I don't believe that. I never park the bus, even with smaller teams in Madrid or against PSG, we always attack to win games. We always fight to create chances, but just as we did in Spain we defend well and attack to create chances. We have to defend well because Benfica have a lot of quality. Benfica have never lost a Europa League game at home, so it's a great challenge. I know that for this we need to be alert and perform well, have a bit of luck and a very good goalkeeper. We want to win, but if we're in the last ten minutes and we feel it's important to defend a result we'll do it, we're not naive. But we want to get a result to take to Ibrox".
9:45 AMan hour ago

Preparation

Rangers
Rangers
9:40 AMan hour ago

Speak, Roger Schmidt!

"First of all, we're very happy to be playing again, because we've all been disappointed and frustrated with the last few results. The next game is always a good opportunity to show a different performance and also to show good soccer. It's a different competition, the third in seven days that we have to play. We know that in this competition, in the round of 16, we'll always face tough, strong opposition. Rangers are a very good team, in first place in the Scottish league. They play objective and very direct soccer, with lots of transitions, lots of requests from deep, lots of crosses, and we have to accept this type of soccer.

They play very well in possession and are intense in their pursuit of the ball. We have to put in a complete display, tactically speaking, but we also have to show that we're playing at home and try to put our intensity into the game with the confidence that we can use our home advantage. 

Obviously, we conceded five goals and that's completely new for us. Normally we manage and are able to keep the ball away from our area, without conceding too many situations in and around our area. If you look, we've conceded four out of five goals from crosses, something that hasn't happened very often since I've been at Benfica. Of course we have to think about it. Why we're not able to keep the ball away from our goal, and why we're not able to defend these situations in a better, more aggressive and more disciplined way."

9:35 AMan hour ago

Preparation

Benfica
Benfica
9:30 AMan hour ago

Gers

Rangers, on the other hand, have been competing in the UEL since the beginning. As part of Group C, the Gers finished in first place with 11 points, one more than second-placed Sparta Prague. The Teddy Bears, as they are also known, had a 61% record, ensuring their direct qualification for the last 16 of the competition.
9:25 AMan hour ago

Eagles

Benfica had a campaign to forget in the Champions League. With a 22% record, they managed to finish in third place in the last round, after their only win in the group stage over RB Salzburg, and thus secured a place in the Europa League. 

The Eagles face Toulouse in the second round of the competition, winning the first leg 2-0 and drawing 0-0 in the second.

9:20 AMan hour ago

Estádio da Luz

The Estádio da Luz, home of Sport Lisboa e Benfica or just Benfica, is located in the city of Lisbon. The current Estádio da Luz was inaugurated on October 25, 2003, replacing the old Estádio da Luz, which was demolished in 2002.

The new stadium is also nicknamed "The Cathedral" by the Reds and has a capacity of 64,642 spectators, making it the largest stadium in Portugal and the 24st largest stadium in Europe.

9:15 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Benfica vs Rangers live this Thursday (7), at the Estádio da Luz at 3 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the last 16 of the competition.
9:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: Benfica vs Rangers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Izabelle França
Izabelle França
Jornalista e pós-graduada de UX-UI
10$
25$
50$
Custom