ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Rangers match live?
What time is Benfica vs Rangers match for Europa League
Argentina 5 pm: ESPN, Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Brazil 5 pm: ESPN4, Star+
Chile 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Colombia 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
USA 3 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 9 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 3 pm: ESPN3, Star+
Paraguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Peru 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN, Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Speak, Philippe Clement!
Preparation
Speak, Roger Schmidt!
They play very well in possession and are intense in their pursuit of the ball. We have to put in a complete display, tactically speaking, but we also have to show that we're playing at home and try to put our intensity into the game with the confidence that we can use our home advantage.
Obviously, we conceded five goals and that's completely new for us. Normally we manage and are able to keep the ball away from our area, without conceding too many situations in and around our area. If you look, we've conceded four out of five goals from crosses, something that hasn't happened very often since I've been at Benfica. Of course we have to think about it. Why we're not able to keep the ball away from our goal, and why we're not able to defend these situations in a better, more aggressive and more disciplined way."
Preparation
Gers
Eagles
The Eagles face Toulouse in the second round of the competition, winning the first leg 2-0 and drawing 0-0 in the second.
Estádio da Luz
The new stadium is also nicknamed "The Cathedral" by the Reds and has a capacity of 64,642 spectators, making it the largest stadium in Portugal and the 24st largest stadium in Europe.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!