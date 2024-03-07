ADVERTISEMENT
Stay here to follow AC Milan vs Slavia Prague live
How to watch AC Milan vs Slavia Prague live?
If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is Star+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is AC Milan vs Slavia Prague?
Argentina: 5:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.
Brazil: 5:00 p.m.
Chile: 5:00 p.m.
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m.
Spain: 9:00 p.m.
England: 8:00 p.m.
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.
Referee team
Assistant #1: Eyisoy – Turkey
Assistant #2: Kerem Ersoy – Turkey
Fourth referee: Arda Kardeşler – Turkey
VAR: Ulusoy
AVAR: Bitigen
Featured Player – Slavia Prague
Featured Player – AC Milan
The first confrontation between the two
On the other hand, Slavia Prague have had a similar history in terms of clashes with Italian teams in European competitions. AC Milan will be the eighth Italian team that Slavia will face, joining a list that includes Roma twice, Bologna, Udinese, Palermo, Fiorentina, Genoa and Internazionale.
Slavia Prague seeks its first victory in Italy
On the international level, they managed to advance to the round of 16 of the Europa League as leader of Group G, with a total of 15 points. In this group, they faced teams like Roma, Servette and Sheriff. In their last game of the group stage, Slavia Prague showed their strength at home by beating Servette 4-0, with goals from Doudera, Schranz and two from Chytil.
Slavia Prague have faced difficulties in their away matches in Italy in European competitions. In eight attempts, the team has never managed to win a match on Italian soil, accumulating a record of 1 draw and 7 losses against seven different teams.
Milan wants to fight something this season
On the international level, Milan reached the Europa League after finishing in third place in Group F, which they shared with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United. The team had its last match against Rennes, where they lost 3-2 despite goals from Jovic and Leao. However, they managed to advance to the round of 16 by winning by an aggregate score of 5-3.
Regarding their performance in the local league, in their last match Milan faced Lazio as a visitor and managed to win with a score of 1-0, thanks to Okafor's goal.
San Siro will host the meeting
The Giuseppe Meazza had its premiere with a Derby della Madonnina between A.C. Milan and Inter Milan, which culminated in a 6-3 victory for Inter. Throughout its history, it has been the scene of important football events, hosting the European Cup finals in 1965, 1970, 2001 and 2016.
When the A.C. Milan acts as a local team, its fans call it San Siro, while when Inter Milan acts as a local team, its fans call it Giuseppe Meazza.
Hi!
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.