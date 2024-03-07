ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the AC Milan vs Slavia Prague match live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the San Siro.
How to watch AC Milan vs Slavia Prague live?

If you want to watch the AC Milan vs Slavia Prague match live on TV, your option is ESPN 4

If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is Star+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is AC Milan vs Slavia Prague?

This is the start time of the AC Milan vs Slavia Prague match on March 7, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 p.m.

Brazil: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m.

Spain: 9:00 p.m.

England: 8:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:00 p.m.

Referee team

Central: Halil Umut Meler – Turkey

Assistant #1: Eyisoy – Turkey

Assistant #2: Kerem Ersoy – Turkey

Fourth referee: Arda Kardeşler – Turkey

VAR: Ulusoy

AVAR: Bitigen

Featured Player – Slavia Prague

The standout player in the Czech team is 24-year-old striker Mojmir Chytil, who has been a key figure for Slavia Prague in the current season. Chytil has scored a total of 15 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions. In particular, his performance in the Europa League has been notable, he scored 4 goals in the group stage, with 2 goals against Sheriff and another 2 against Servette. His average of 2.40 shots on goal per game in the Europa League underlines his ability to create danger in the opponent's area and his importance on the attacking front.
Featured Player – AC Milan

The outstanding player on the Italian team is Rafael Leão. The Portuguese has scored three goals in the last four games on the continental stage, including his performance in the Europa League play-offs against Rennes, where he managed to score in both games. Furthermore, Leão has been a fundamental piece in creating opportunities for his team, contributing with a total of 8 assists in all competitions this season.
The first confrontation between the two

This matchup will mark the first meeting between both teams in any European competition. For Milan, Slavia Prague will become the fourth Czech team they will face in Europe, joining Sparta Prague (eight times), Viktoria Plzen (twice) and Slovan Liberec (also twice).

On the other hand, Slavia Prague have had a similar history in terms of clashes with Italian teams in European competitions. AC Milan will be the eighth Italian team that Slavia will face, joining a list that includes Roma twice, Bologna, Udinese, Palermo, Fiorentina, Genoa and Internazionale.

Slavia Prague seeks its first victory in Italy

In the local league, Slavia Prague is in a solid second position, accumulating a total of 56 points, which places it just 4 points behind the leader.

On the international level, they managed to advance to the round of 16 of the Europa League as leader of Group G, with a total of 15 points. In this group, they faced teams like Roma, Servette and Sheriff. In their last game of the group stage, Slavia Prague showed their strength at home by beating Servette 4-0, with goals from Doudera, Schranz and two from Chytil.

Slavia Prague have faced difficulties in their away matches in Italy in European competitions. In eight attempts, the team has never managed to win a match on Italian soil, accumulating a record of 1 draw and 7 losses against seven different teams.

Milan wants to fight something this season

AC Milan is in third position in its local league, with 56 points. With 17 games won, 5 draws and 5 losses to their credit, the Milan team's main objective is to qualify for the Champions League, since the fight for the Serie A title appears complicated this season.

On the international level, Milan reached the Europa League after finishing in third place in Group F, which they shared with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United. The team had its last match against Rennes, where they lost 3-2 despite goals from Jovic and Leao. However, they managed to advance to the round of 16 by winning by an aggregate score of 5-3.

Regarding their performance in the local league, in their last match Milan faced Lazio as a visitor and managed to win with a score of 1-0, thanks to Okafor's goal.

San Siro will host the meeting

The match will take place at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, also known as the San Siro stadium. This sports venue is located in the city of Milan, Italy, and is the home of both A.C. Milan and Inter Milan. Opened on September 19, 1926, the stadium has a capacity of 75,817 spectators, making it the largest stadium in Italy.

The Giuseppe Meazza had its premiere with a Derby della Madonnina between A.C. Milan and Inter Milan, which culminated in a 6-3 victory for Inter. Throughout its history, it has been the scene of important football events, hosting the European Cup finals in 1965, 1970, 2001 and 2016.

When the A.C. Milan acts as a local team, its fans call it San Siro, while when Inter Milan acts as a local team, its fans call it Giuseppe Meazza.

Hi!

Welcome to the live coverage of the AC Milan vs Slavia Prague match, corresponding to the round of 16 of the Europa League.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.

