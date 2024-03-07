ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed on TV in real time?
When is the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Al-Raed's probable line-up:
Al-Nassr's probable line-up:
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ranking
Al-Raed, meanwhile, are in 15th place and can't afford to slip up as they risk slipping into the relegation zone. With just 20 points from five wins, five draws and 12 defeats, they are coming off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Al-Fayha.
Al-Raed
Last time out, Al-Tai hosted Al-Fayha and lost 2-1, with goals from Sakala and Harthi, with Júlio Tavares scoring for the hosts. For Thursday's game, midfielder Mathias Normann is suspended after being sent off in the last match.
Al-Nassr
The 1-0 defeat in the first leg was scored by Rahimi, and Al-Nassr also had defender Laporte sent off. Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended for the previous match for obscene gestures, is the main man to return for Thursday's game. Full-back Sultan Al-Ghannam is doubtful due to muscular discomfort. Abdulrahman Ghareeb could return, but is not guaranteed to feature. Brazilian Anderson Talisca is out with a muscle injury.
TIME AND PLACE!
There are plenty of chances for you to make a profit from the match in Saudi. Our betting tip here is for Al-Nassr to win, who should also have a higher number of shots than Al-Raed: 4.2 against 0.3 per game.
Al-Nassr and Al-Raed have met 32 times so far, and the Riyadh side is the defending champion. So far, there have been 26 wins, five draws and just one defeat. The last time the teams met, in Saudi last year, Al-Nassr won 3-1.
Saudi Pro League
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024;
Time: 12 pm ET;
Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;
Where to watch: Bandsports (closed TV), Canal GOAT and Esporte na Band (YouTube).