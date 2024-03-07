ADVERTISEMENT

Update
7:00 AM28 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed on TV in real time?

Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed

Saudi Pro League

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024;

Time: 12 pm ET;

Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;

Where to watch: Bandsports (closed TV), Canal GOAT and Esporte na Band (YouTube).

6:55 AM33 minutes ago

When is the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will kick off at 2pm (Brasília time) at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match will be broadcast live on Bandsports (closed TV), Canal GOAT and Esporte na Band (YouTube). You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
6:50 AM38 minutes ago

Al-Raed's probable line-up:

André Moreira; Mohammed Al-Dosari, Mubarak Al Rajeh, Oumar Gonzalez, Mamadou Loum e Hamad Al-Jayzani; Mansour Al Bishi, Yahia Sunbul e Khalid Alsubaie; Karim El Berkaoui, Júlio Tavares. Técnico: Igor Jovićević.
6:45 AM43 minutes ago

Al-Nassr's probable line-up:

David Ospina; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Laporte e Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozović, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem e Otávio; Sadio Mané, Ayman Ahmed e Cristiano Ronaldo. Técnico: Luís Castro.
6:40 AMan hour ago

Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite returning from suspension, the Portuguese is still the top scorer in the Saudi league with 22 goals. With seven assists, he also leads the way in goals. He featured in seven matchday squads and attempts an average of 6.4 goals per game, hitting 2.6 on target. He's Al-Nassr's main weapon if they are to keep on dreaming of the league title.
6:35 AMan hour ago

Ranking

Al-Nassr are second in the league with 53 points, nine behind Al-Hilal, and can't afford to slip up. Cristiano Ronaldo's side have 17 wins, two draws and three defeats, and are coming off the back of a 4-4 draw against Al-Hazem in their last outing in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Raed, meanwhile, are in 15th place and can't afford to slip up as they risk slipping into the relegation zone. With just 20 points from five wins, five draws and 12 defeats, they are coming off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Al-Fayha.

6:30 AMan hour ago

Al-Raed

Al-Raed are still fighting relegation. In 15th place with just 20 points, the team is only two ahead of Al-Tai and Abha, who are in the relegation zone. With 22 goals scored and 46 conceded, their goal difference is minus 24, which is in line with their position in the table.

Last time out, Al-Tai hosted Al-Fayha and lost 2-1, with goals from Sakala and Harthi, with Júlio Tavares scoring for the hosts. For Thursday's game, midfielder Mathias Normann is suspended after being sent off in the last match.

6:25 AMan hour ago

Al-Nassr

Although Al-Nassr are nine points behind undefeated Al-Hilal, Luis Castro's men are still dreaming of the league title. Especially as there is still the eagerly awaited head-to-head in mid-May. In the Asian Champions League, the team of Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo and company had a tough time in the quarter-finals against Al-Ain, led by Argentinian Hernán Crespo.

The 1-0 defeat in the first leg was scored by Rahimi, and Al-Nassr also had defender Laporte sent off. Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended for the previous match for obscene gestures, is the main man to return for Thursday's game. Full-back Sultan Al-Ghannam is doubtful due to muscular discomfort. Abdulrahman Ghareeb could return, but is not guaranteed to feature. Brazilian Anderson Talisca is out with a muscle injury. 

6:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Everything is ready for the first match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed, valid for the 23rd round of the Saudi Arabian Premier League, scheduled for this Thursday (7) at 2pm on the pitch of Al Awal Park in Riyadh. Cristiano Ronaldo's side are second in the competition and are trying to close the gap to rivals Al-Hilal, who are nine points ahead.

There are plenty of chances for you to make a profit from the match in Saudi. Our betting tip here is for Al-Nassr to win, who should also have a higher number of shots than Al-Raed: 4.2 against 0.3 per game.

Al-Nassr and Al-Raed have met 32 times so far, and the Riyadh side is the defending champion. So far, there have been 26 wins, five draws and just one defeat. The last time the teams met, in Saudi last year, Al-Nassr won 3-1.

6:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Saudi Pro League match between two teams: Al-Nassr on one side. On the other is Al-Raed. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
