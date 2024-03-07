ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Roma vs Brighton match for UEFA Europa League match 2024
Speak, Paul Barber! - Chief Executive of Brighton
"We don't want to lose him, he is an excellent coach, probably already one of the best in the world, and that will make him attractive", began Paul Barber about De Zerbi's possible departure from Brighton.
“I think Robert loves Brighton, he loves the club, the people, the infrastructure we have, and there is this feeling that the work he is doing is good for him and good for us.
“It still means that at some point in the future he may choose to take the skill base he has elsewhere – we understand that.
“It’s the most unusual experience I’ve had in my career. Often the president or chief executive will speak publicly to provide air cover for his coach, setting expectations at a reasonable level in the hope that they will be exceeded.
“Roberto is the opposite. He comes to me and says: 'Why are you talking about the top 10, why don't you talk about the top six?'. It's the first time in my career at the club that I've been almost encouraged by the head coach to publicly disclose expectations. He believes this will make the players, the team and all of us even better.”
“Roberto is doing a fantastic job. The evolution of the work that Graham did, which was excellent, added to the work that Chris did, which was excellent, took us to another level.
“With that comes more risk, on and off the field. On the field we have a very open, offensive style of play that can occasionally be unmarked.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant referees: Cyril Mugnier FRA and Mehdi Rahmouni FRA
Video Assistant Referee: Jérôme Brisard FRA
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Willy Delajod FRA
Fourth official: Pierre Gaillouste FRA
