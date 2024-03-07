ADVERTISEMENT

What time is Roma vs Brighton match for UEFA Europa League match 2024

Probable lineup of Brighton

Bart Verbruggen; Tariq Lamptey, Van Hecke, Lewis Dunk and Pervis Estupiñán; Pascal Gross and Carlos Baleba; Simon Adingra, Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte; Danny Welbeck.
Probable lineup of Roma

Mile Svilar; Zeki Celik, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling and Angeliño; Bryan Cristante, Leandro Paredes, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Paulo Dybala, Romelu Lukaku and El Shaarawy. 
Speak, Paul Barber! - Chief Executive of Brighton

"I only have Brighton in my head. I haven't decided anything and I'm under contract here. I would like to finish the season in the best way with our young players. My attention is focused on Brighton, 100%", said De Zerbi about a possible exit .

"We don't want to lose him, he is an excellent coach, probably already one of the best in the world, and that will make him attractive", began Paul Barber about De Zerbi's possible departure from Brighton.

“I think Robert loves Brighton, he loves the club, the people, the infrastructure we have, and there is this feeling that the work he is doing is good for him and good for us.

“It still means that at some point in the future he may choose to take the skill base he has elsewhere – we understand that.

“It’s the most unusual experience I’ve had in my career. Often the president or chief executive will speak publicly to provide air cover for his coach, setting expectations at a reasonable level in the hope that they will be exceeded.

“Roberto is the opposite. He comes to me and says: 'Why are you talking about the top 10, why don't you talk about the top six?'. It's the first time in my career at the club that I've been almost encouraged by the head coach to publicly disclose expectations. He believes this will make the players, the team and all of us even better.”

“Roberto is doing a fantastic job. The evolution of the work that Graham did, which was excellent, added to the work that Chris did, which was excellent, took us to another level.

“With that comes more risk, on and off the field. On the field we have a very open, offensive style of play that can occasionally be unmarked.

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Referee: François Letexier FRA

Assistant referees: Cyril Mugnier FRA and Mehdi Rahmouni FRA

Video Assistant Referee: Jérôme Brisard FRA

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Willy Delajod FRA

Fourth official: Pierre Gaillouste FRA

Brighton

Brighton, in turn, has not won in three games and occupies ninth place in the Premier League. The English team has 39 points and is 11 points less than Tottenham, fifth placed, which guarantees a place in the next phase of the Europa League. Coach De Zerbi will not be able to count on the presence of João Pedro, the English team's top scorer in the Europa League, and who will be replaced by Welbeck. In addition to the striker, Milner, Mitoma, March and Hinshelwood.
Roma

Roma are unbeaten in five matches and have won four in a row. The Italian team occupies fifth place in Serie A and has 47 points, and has four points less than Bologna, fourth in the G-4. Coach De Rossi will be without right-back Rasmus Kristensen, who was injured against Monza. Karsdorp, an immediate replacement, is still recovering from an injury. Therefore, Zeki Çelik must replace the player. Striker Tammy Abraham is another absence in the match.
The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico

The Roma vs Brighton match will be played at the stadium Olimpico, Italy with a capacity of 72,698 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 UEFA Europa League match: Roma vs Brighton Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
