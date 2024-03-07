ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sparta Prague vs Liverpool online and live
Sparta Praha vs Liverpool can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.
What time is the Sparta Praha vs Liverpool match corresponding to the Round of 16 first leg of the Europa League?
Argentina: 08:45 hours
Bolivia: 07:45 hours
Brazil: 10:45 am
Chile: 11:45 hours
Colombia: 12:45 hours
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 1:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:45 am
Paraguay: 08:45 hours
Peru: 08:45 hours
Uruguay: 08:45 hours
Venezuela: 10:45 hours
Japan: 8:45 p.m.
India: 01:45 hours
Nigeria: 04:45 hours
South Africa: 03:45 hours
Australia: 6:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 07:45 hours
Liverpool Declarations
“Two games against Slavia [Prague], obviously a pretty special week. "One game, the cup, they won and the other they kept the distance in the table with a draw, so obviously that is very useful."
“Since the manager [Brian Priske] arrived, things changed, which you can see. "By becoming champions after so long, you can see that the confidence that the team has is playing, a clear idea, very intense."
“But our idea is always a bit like this – and I don't want it to be misunderstood – they never played against us. So, as good as they are – and they are good – we'll see how it works."
“As Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] said, we expect a really difficult game, but that means we expect from ourselves that we will play a top-level game and if we can do that, it won't be a pleasure to play against us, so that's what we wait".
"Sparta are obviously in a very good moment and I think everyone who is with Sparta would say exactly the same."
“As far as I know, it's the only game we'll play tomorrow night, so it's the most important game we have. We don't make any difference.
“We wouldn't have won the League Cup, we wouldn't be in the next round of the FA Cup, we wouldn't still be in the Europa League if we had prioritized a competition.
“We never did it, maybe it would be smart if we did it, but I'm a bit dumb so I don't know how to do it, and we go to every game with everything we have and I hope you see it tomorrow night. . That is the goal.”
Liverpool's latest lineup
Sparta Prague's latest lineup
How does Liverpool arrive?