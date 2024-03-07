ADVERTISEMENT

Update
9:45 AMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Sparta Praha vs Liverpool live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sparta Praha vs Liverpool live, as well as the latest information emerging from the Epet Arena Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:40 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Sparta Prague vs Liverpool online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.

Sparta Praha vs Liverpool can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:35 AMan hour ago

What time is the Sparta Praha vs Liverpool match corresponding to the Round of 16 first leg of the Europa League?

This is the start time of the Sparta Praha vs Liverpool match on March 6, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 08:45 hours

Bolivia: 07:45 hours

Brazil: 10:45 am

Chile: 11:45 hours

Colombia: 12:45 hours

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 1:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:45 am

Paraguay: 08:45 hours

Peru: 08:45 hours

Uruguay: 08:45 hours

Venezuela: 10:45 hours

Japan: 8:45 p.m.

India: 01:45 hours

Nigeria: 04:45 hours

South Africa: 03:45 hours

Australia: 6:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 07:45 hours

9:30 AMan hour ago

Liverpool Declarations

Jürguen Klopp spoke prior to this confrontation: “Obviously now we saw Sparta and it was interesting, [it was] an intense week for them too.”

“Two games against Slavia [Prague], obviously a pretty special week. "One game, the cup, they won and the other they kept the distance in the table with a draw, so obviously that is very useful."

“Since the manager [Brian Priske] arrived, things changed, which you can see. "By becoming champions after so long, you can see that the confidence that the team has is playing, a clear idea, very intense."

“But our idea is always a bit like this – and I don't want it to be misunderstood – they never played against us. So, as good as they are – and they are good – we'll see how it works."

“As Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] said, we expect a really difficult game, but that means we expect from ourselves that we will play a top-level game and if we can do that, it won't be a pleasure to play against us, so that's what we wait".

"Sparta are obviously in a very good moment and I think everyone who is with Sparta would say exactly the same."

  “As far as I know, it's the only game we'll play tomorrow night, so it's the most important game we have. We don't make any difference.

“We wouldn't have won the League Cup, we wouldn't be in the next round of the FA Cup, we wouldn't still be in the Europa League if we had prioritized a competition.

“We never did it, maybe it would be smart if we did it, but I'm a bit dumb so I don't know how to do it, and we go to every game with everything we have and I hope you see it tomorrow night. . That is the goal.”

9:25 AMan hour ago

Liverpool's latest lineup

Kelleher, Konaté, Robertson, van Dijk, Bradley, Mac Allister, Clark, Gomez, Díaz, Elliott, Gakpo.
9:20 AMan hour ago

Sparta Prague's latest lineup

Vindahl; Vitik, Sorensen, Panak; Preciado, Kairinen, Laçi, Wiesner; Haraslin, Kuchta, Olatunji
9:15 AMan hour ago

How does Liverpool arrive?

Liverpool beat Nottingham Forrest one goal to zero, the United Kingdom squad will go all out to emerge victorious in this first match and thus reach the second leg with an advantage in their favor. Those led by Klopp will seek to be noticed and demonstrate why they came to this point.

9:10 AMan hour ago

How does Sparta Praha arrive?

Sparta Praha failed to win in their last match played, in this one they drew goalless against a Slavia Prague that could not dominate and they divided units for this match. Those from Prague will seek to surprise Liverpool in this complex match.
9:05 AMan hour ago

The Sparta Praha vs Liverpool match will be played at the Epet Arena Stadium

The Sparta Praha vs Liverpool match will be played at the Epet Arena Stadium in Praga. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
9:00 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sparta Praha vs Liverpool match, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Europa League. The match will take place at the Epet Arena Stadium at 6:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lorena Solórzano
Lorena Solórzano
CORRESPONSAL
10$
25$
50$
Custom