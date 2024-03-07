ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Aston Villa facing Dutch clubs
Ajax facing English clubs
Record against English clubs: eight wins, eight draws, 16 losses, 32 defeats, 47.
Home record against English clubs: five wins, two draws, nine losses.
Home record against English clubs: five wins, two draws, nine losses.
The fact ❗
AFC Ajax and Aston Villa Football Club have faced each other only once in history, where the English team managed to win at home.
The encounter took place on Thursday, October 23, 2008, when both clubs played a match valid for group F of the UEFA Europa League 2008 - 2009, called at that time as 'UEFA Cup'. The final score was in favor of Aston Villa Football Club by 2-1 with goals by Martin Laursen and Gareth Barry, while the discount of the Dutch was scored by Thomas Vermaelen.
In the end, the two teams in question advanced from Group F to the knockout stages. AFC Ajax was knocked out in the round of 16 after losing 4-3 on aggregate to Olympic Marseille. Aston Villa Football Club was eliminated by CSKA Moscow on aggregate.
The encounter took place on Thursday, October 23, 2008, when both clubs played a match valid for group F of the UEFA Europa League 2008 - 2009, called at that time as 'UEFA Cup'. The final score was in favor of Aston Villa Football Club by 2-1 with goals by Martin Laursen and Gareth Barry, while the discount of the Dutch was scored by Thomas Vermaelen.
In the end, the two teams in question advanced from Group F to the knockout stages. AFC Ajax was knocked out in the round of 16 after losing 4-3 on aggregate to Olympic Marseille. Aston Villa Football Club was eliminated by CSKA Moscow on aggregate.
Image: Getty Images
Tune in here Ajax vs Aston Villa Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Ajax vs Aston Villa live match, as well as the latest information from the stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL.com's coverage.
How to watch Ajax vs Aston Villa live?
If you want to watch it on TV: Sky Sports
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Fox Sports in Mexico and Star+ in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Fox Sports in Mexico and Star+ in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Ajax vs Aston Villa for the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023-2024?
This is the kick-off time for Ajax vs Aston Villa for the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023-2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Bolivia: 12:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Chile: 1:45 PM
Colombia: 11:45 AM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
United States (ET): 12:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Paraguay: 1:45 PM
Peru: 11:45 AM
Uruguay: 2:45 PM
Referee team
Referee - Enea Jorgji
Assistant Referee 1 - Denis Rexha
Assistant Referee 2 - Ridiger Çokaj
Fourth official - Eldorjan Hamiti
Assistant Referee 1 - Denis Rexha
Assistant Referee 2 - Ridiger Çokaj
Fourth official - Eldorjan Hamiti
VAR - Luca Pairetto
AVAR - Aleandro Di Paolo
Aston Villa key player
In Aston Villa stands out the presence of Ollie Watkins. The 28-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 16 goals and 10 assists in 27 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 2393 minutes.
Ajax key player
Brian Brobbey, 22-year-old Dutch striker, has 19 goals and 7 assists this season, 15 of them in the Eredivisie, making him the league's fourth top scorer. These figures make him the fourth top scorer in the Netherlands. He scored in the last match against FC Utrecht, he opened the scoring.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa comes from winning its last three games in the Premier League, the first one against Nottingham Forest at home and the second one against Fulham away and the third one against Luton Town. The good season that is adding invites to dream of participating in international competition, so they intend to maintain their winning streak in rival grounds.
Ajax
Ajax are coming off a 2-0 home win over FC Utrecht in their last match. In the Eredivisie they occupy the fifth position with 36 points. They are far from the third position, which gives access to the Champions League Playoffs. On the other hand, their good news came during the week when they managed to eliminate Bodo in the Conference League and are already in the round of 16 where they will face the great candidate to win this competition, Aston Villa.
The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena
The Johan Cruyff Arena located in the city of Amsterdam will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the UEFA Europa Conference League. This stadium has capacity for 55,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Ajax vs Aston Villa in UEFA Europa Conference League 2023-2024
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.com
Away record against Dutch clubs: 1 win, 0 draws, 0 defeats.