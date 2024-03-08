ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here FC Cincinnati vs Monterrey in a Concachampions
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Cincinnati vs Monterrey match in the Concachampions.
What time is FC Cincinnati vs Monterrey match for Concachampions?
This is the start time of the game FC Cincinnati vs Monterrey of March 07th, in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Where and How FC Cincinnati vs Monterrey Live
The match will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2. If you want to watch FC Cincinnati vs Monterrey in streaming, it will be streamed on Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Refereeing team
This is the refereeing quartet for Cincinnati vs Monterrey in the first leg of the round of 16, with a majority of Ticos in the VAR and Hondurans on the field.
Referee: Selvin Brown (Honduras)
Ar1: Gerson Orellana (Honduras)
Ar2: Enmanuel Aguirre (Nicaragua)
4th: Juan Gabriel Calderón (Costa Rica)
VAR: Benjamín Pineda (Costa Rica)
VAR1: Ricardo Montero (Costa Rica)
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this commitment with everything and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, putting the first foot and advance to the next phase, leaving the balance very even.
Watch out for this Cincinnati player
U.S. midfielder, 19-year-old Gerardo Valenzuela has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the U.S. league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
U.S. midfielder, Gerardo Valenzuela, the midfielder will play his third game this season, in the past he played 0 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the U.S. league and 0 assists, currently he has 0 goals in 0 games, but in the international tournament he already has 1 goal.
Watch out for this Monterrey player
Mexico midfielder, 29 year old Alfonso Gonzalez has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Statistics from......
Mexico midfielder, Alfonso Gonzalez, the midfielder will play his seventh game this season, in the past he played 8 as a starter and 4 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Mexican league and 3 assists, currently he has 1 goal in 6 games, but in the international tournament he already has 1 goal.
How is Monterrey doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Pumas UNAM, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Monterrey 3 - 0 Pumas UNAM, March 3, 2024, Liga MX
Tijuana 1 - 1 Monterrey, Feb. 28, 2024, Liga MX
FC Juarez 0 - 3 Monterrey, Feb. 23, 2024, Liga MX
Monterrey 0 - 0 Toluca, Feb. 18, 2024, Liga MX
Monterrey 3 - 0 Comunicaciones, Feb. 15, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
How is Cincinnati coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Cavalier SC, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Chicago Fire FC 1 - 2 FC Cincinnati, Mar. 2, 2024, U.S. Major League Soccer.
FC Cincinnati 4 - 0 Cavalier SC, Feb. 28, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
FC Cincinnati 0 - 0 Toronto FC, Feb. 25, 2024, USA Major League Soccer
Cavalier SC 0 - 2 FC Cincinnati, Feb. 22, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
FC Cincinnati 2 - 3 Columbus Crew, Dec. 2, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the FC Cincinnati vs Monterrey match, corresponding to the Concachampions. The match will take place at TQL Stadium at 7:00 pm.