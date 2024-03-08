ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Nashville vs Inter Miami live in the CONCACAF Champions League 2024.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Nashville vs. Inter of Miami live in the CONCACAF Champions League, as well as the latest information from Geodis Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match will be the Mexican referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that promises to have many frictions, but with his national and international experience he will try to bring this match to a successful conclusion, this will be the central referee for tomorrow's match, already experienced and well known in Liga MX.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Nashville vs Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions League, FC Cincinnati vs Rayados de Monterrey will be played, without a doubt we are expecting very exciting matches, with great teams and players of the highest quality.
Where and how to watch Nashville vs Inter of Miami online live in the CONCACAF Champions League 2024
Nashville vs Inter Miami game will be broadcast on television on Fox Sports channel.
Nashville vs Inter Miami will be streamed on the Fox Sports Premium app.
If you want to watch Nashville vs Inter Miami live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Middlesbrough vs Norwich match in the EFL Championship 2024?
This is the kickoff time for the Nashville vs Inter of Miami match on March 7, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 23:00 hours
Ecuador: 23:00 hours
Spain: 3:00 a.m.
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET
Mexico: 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 23:00 hours
Japan: 07:00 hours
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria 04:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 3:00 a.m.
France: 3:00 a.m.
Italy: 3:00 a.m.
Netherlands: 3:00 a.m.
Belgium: 3:00 a.m.
Germany: 3:00 a.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match, which will undoubtedly be one of the best and where Inter Miami will have Lionel Messi, something that will be important for them.
Background
The antecedents are surprising and lean towards Nashville since they have seen each other on 10 occasions, leaving a final mark of 4 games won for Nashville, 3 draws and 3 games with a victory for Inter Miami. Despite this precedent, a very close game tomorrow.
How is Inter arriving from Miami?
On the other hand, Inter Miami comes from defeating Orlando City 5-0, a match where they dominated the game and showed it all game long, getting a very important victory, now they will be away to face Nashville where they will try to get an advantage to close at home and with their fans in the second leg, in MLS they are in the first position of their eastern conference with 7 points and a record of 2 games won, a draw and 0 defeats, this way both teams arrive to this match that promises to have many goals, intensity and emotions.
How does Nashville arrive?
Nashville comes from a 1-1 draw against Colorado last week in MLS, now they will face in this first leg match of the CONCACAF Champions League where they will seek to take advantage against a very strong team like Inter Miami, in the overall MLS table they are in the 10th position of the Eastern Conference with a record of 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 points in total, this is how the Nashville team arrives to this first leg match of the Champions Cup.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Nashville vs Inter Miami match, corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions League 2024. The match will take place at Geodis Park at 8:00 pm.