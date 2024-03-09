ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05 Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05 live, as well as the latest information from Allianz Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05 Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05 live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05 match live on TV and online?
The Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05 match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05?
This is the kick-off time for the Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05 match on March 9, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 11:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 10:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 9:30 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 16:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:30 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 9:30 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 11:30 hrs. - Star +
Refereeing team
Referee: Sven Jablonski.
Key player at Mainz 05
One of the players to keep in mind in Mainz 05 is Ludovic Ajorque, the 30-year-old French-born center forward, has played 18 games so far in the Bundesliga 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has two assists and two goals, these against; FC Augsburg and Stuttgart.
Key player at Bayern Munchen
One of the most outstanding players in Bayern Munchen is Harry Kane, the 30-year-old English-born center forward, has played 24 games in the current edition of the Bundesliga, in the total number of games he already has five assists and 27 goals these against; Werder Bremen, FC Augsburg twice, Bayern Leverkusen, VFL Bochum three times, RB Leipzig, Mainz 05, SV Darmstadt 98 three times, Borussia Dortmund three times, FC Heindenheim twice, FC Koln, Stuttgart twice, VFL Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim, FC Augsburg, Borussia Monchengladbach, VFL Bochum and RB Leipzig twice.
History Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05
In total, the two teams have met five times since 2022, Bayern Munchen dominates the record with three wins, no draws have been recorded and Mainz 05 have won two meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Bayern Munchen with 15 goals to Mainz 05's seven.
Actuality - Mainz 05
Mainz 05 has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the Bundesliga, because after playing a total of 24 matches, it is in the 17th position in the standings with 16 points, this after winning two matches, drawing 10 and losing 12, leaving a goal difference of -19, this three scoring 19 goals and conceding 38.
Mainz 05 1 - 1 Union Berlin (Bundesliga)
- Last five matches
Mainz 05 1 - 1 Union Berlin (Bundesliga)
Stuttgart 3 - 1 Mainz 05 (Bundesliga)
Mainz 05 1 - 0 FC Augsburg (Bundesliga)
Bayern Leverkusen 2 - 1 Mainz 05 (Bundesliga)
Mainz 05 1 - 1 Barussia Monchengladbach (Bundesliga)
Actuality - Bayern Munchen
Bayern Munchen has been having a good performance in the Bundesliga 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 24 matches they are in the second position of the standings with 54 points, this score was achieved after winning 17 matches, drawing three and losing four, they have also scored 65 goals and conceded 28, for a goal difference of +37.
Last five matches
Lazio 1 - 0 Bayern Munchen (Champions League)
VFL Bochum 3 - 2 Bayern Munchen (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munchen 2 - 1 RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)
Freiburg 2 - 2 Bayern Munchen (Bundesliga)
Bayern Munchen 3 - 0 Lazio (Champions League)
The match will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium
The match between Bayern Munchen and Mainz 05 will take place at the Allianz Arena Stadium in the city of Munich (Germany), the stadium is where the Fußball-Club Bayern M. V. plays its home matches, it was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 75,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05 Bayern Munchen vs Mainz 05 live broadcast, valid for the 25th matchday of the Bundesliaga 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
