Update
12:30 AM19 minutes ago

12:25 AM24 minutes ago

What time is it?

This is the start time of the game between Watford vs Coventry City on March 9 in several countries:
Mexico: 9:00 
United States: 9:00 PT - 10:00 ET
Canada: 10:00
Peru: 10:00
Colombia: 10:00
Ecuador: 10:00
Puerto Rico: 11:00
Venezuela: 11:00
Chile: 11:00
Argentina: 11:00
Brazil: 11:00
United Kingdom: 15:00

12:20 AM29 minutes ago

Coventry City player to watch

Ellis Simms, a young player of 23 who plays as a striker. The Englishman has been a key player for Coventry City in the EFL Championship and FA Cup, he is considered the best player of the team, with 9 goals and 1 assist in 36 games. Photo: Coventry City (Facebook)

12:15 AM34 minutes ago

Watford player to watch

Yaser Asprilla, a 20 year old young player who plays as a midfielder. The Colombian has been an important part of Watford in the EFL Championship and FA Cup, he is considered one of the best players of the club thanks to his 6 goals and 5 assists in 33 games. Photo: Watford FC (Facebook)

12:10 AM39 minutes ago

Latest Coventry City lineup

B. Collins (GK); J. Latibeaudiere, B. Thomas, L. Kitching, L. Kelly, V. Torp, J. Eccles, J. Bidwell, K. Palmer, E. Simms y H. Wright.

Coach: Mark Robins

12:05 AM44 minutes ago

Latest Watford lineup

D, Bachmann (GK); W. Hoedt, R. Porteous, J. Lewis, R. Andrews, J. Livermore, T. Dele-Bashiru, E. Dennis, K. Sema, Y. Asprilla y V. Yayo

Coach: Valérien Ismaël

12:00 AMan hour ago

Antecedents

In the last five meetings Watford and Coventry City are very evenly matched, with three draws and one win for each side.
EFL Championship 02 / 09 / 2023 | Coventry City 3 - 3 Watford 
EFL Championship 10 / 04 / 2013 | Coventry City 2 - 2 Watford 
EFL Championship 05 / 11 / 2022 | Watford 0 - 1 Coventry City
EFL Championship 06 / 02 / 2021 | Coventry City 0 - 0 Watford 
EFL Championship 07 / 11 / 2020 | Watford 3 - 2 Coventry City

11:55 PMan hour ago

How does Coventry City arrive?

The 'Sky Blues' in their last five matches have performed well, their best result was against Rotherham, having a run of three wins and two defeats.
EFL Championship 05 / 03 / 2024 | Coventry City 5 - 0 Rotherham
EFL Championship 01 / 03 / 2024 | Albion 2 - 1 Coventry City
FA Cup 26 / 02 / 2024 | Coventry City 5 - 0 Maidstone Utd
EFL Championship 23 / 02 / 2024 | Coventry City 0 - 3 Preston North End
EFL Championship 13 / 02 / 2024 | Stoke City 0 - 1 Coventry City

11:50 PMan hour ago

How does Watford arrive?

The 'Hornets' in their last five games have had a poor performance, their best result was against Rotherham, having a streak of three defeats, a win and a draw.
EFL Championship 06 / 03 / 2024 | Watford 1 - 1 Swansea
EFL Championship 02 / 03 / 2024 | Millwall 1 - 0 Watford
EFL Championship 24 / 02 / 2024 | Watford 1 - 2 Huddersfield Town
EFL Championship 17 / 02 / 2024 | Rotherham 0 - 1 Watford 
EFL Championship 13 / 02 / 2024 | Norwich 4 - 2 Watford

11:45 PMan hour ago

Stadium

Vicarage Road will be the venue for this Matchday 37 game, it is located on Vicarage Rd, Watford, England. It was officially opened on August 30, 1922. It has been Watford's home ground since its opening. The stadium was also home to Wealdstone F.C. between 1991 and 1993, and next to Saracens rugby union from 1997 until they moved to their new home at Allianz Park in February 2013. It has a capacity of 22,200 spectators. Photo: Watford FC (Facebook)

11:40 PMan hour ago

The EFL Championship continues

The Second Division of England brings us a duel between two teams that are very evenly matched, as Watford is in thirteenth place in the table with 45 points, Coventry City is in eighth place with 54 points.

11:35 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Watford vs Coventry City corresponding to Matchday 37 of the EFL Championship 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

