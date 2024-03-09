ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Watford vs Coventry City live
What time is it?
This is the start time of the game between Watford vs Coventry City on March 9 in several countries:
Mexico: 9:00
United States: 9:00 PT - 10:00 ET
Canada: 10:00
Peru: 10:00
Colombia: 10:00
Ecuador: 10:00
Puerto Rico: 11:00
Venezuela: 11:00
Chile: 11:00
Argentina: 11:00
Brazil: 11:00
United Kingdom: 15:00
Coventry City player to watch
Ellis Simms, a young player of 23 who plays as a striker. The Englishman has been a key player for Coventry City in the EFL Championship and FA Cup, he is considered the best player of the team, with 9 goals and 1 assist in 36 games. Photo: Coventry City (Facebook)
Watford player to watch
Yaser Asprilla, a 20 year old young player who plays as a midfielder. The Colombian has been an important part of Watford in the EFL Championship and FA Cup, he is considered one of the best players of the club thanks to his 6 goals and 5 assists in 33 games. Photo: Watford FC (Facebook)
Latest Coventry City lineup
B. Collins (GK); J. Latibeaudiere, B. Thomas, L. Kitching, L. Kelly, V. Torp, J. Eccles, J. Bidwell, K. Palmer, E. Simms y H. Wright.
Coach: Mark Robins
Latest Watford lineup
D, Bachmann (GK); W. Hoedt, R. Porteous, J. Lewis, R. Andrews, J. Livermore, T. Dele-Bashiru, E. Dennis, K. Sema, Y. Asprilla y V. Yayo
Coach: Valérien Ismaël
Antecedents
In the last five meetings Watford and Coventry City are very evenly matched, with three draws and one win for each side.
EFL Championship 02 / 09 / 2023 | Coventry City 3 - 3 Watford
EFL Championship 10 / 04 / 2013 | Coventry City 2 - 2 Watford
EFL Championship 05 / 11 / 2022 | Watford 0 - 1 Coventry City
EFL Championship 06 / 02 / 2021 | Coventry City 0 - 0 Watford
EFL Championship 07 / 11 / 2020 | Watford 3 - 2 Coventry City
How does Coventry City arrive?
The 'Sky Blues' in their last five matches have performed well, their best result was against Rotherham, having a run of three wins and two defeats.
EFL Championship 05 / 03 / 2024 | Coventry City 5 - 0 Rotherham
EFL Championship 01 / 03 / 2024 | Albion 2 - 1 Coventry City
FA Cup 26 / 02 / 2024 | Coventry City 5 - 0 Maidstone Utd
EFL Championship 23 / 02 / 2024 | Coventry City 0 - 3 Preston North End
EFL Championship 13 / 02 / 2024 | Stoke City 0 - 1 Coventry City
How does Watford arrive?
The 'Hornets' in their last five games have had a poor performance, their best result was against Rotherham, having a streak of three defeats, a win and a draw.
EFL Championship 06 / 03 / 2024 | Watford 1 - 1 Swansea
EFL Championship 02 / 03 / 2024 | Millwall 1 - 0 Watford
EFL Championship 24 / 02 / 2024 | Watford 1 - 2 Huddersfield Town
EFL Championship 17 / 02 / 2024 | Rotherham 0 - 1 Watford
EFL Championship 13 / 02 / 2024 | Norwich 4 - 2 Watford
Stadium
Vicarage Road will be the venue for this Matchday 37 game, it is located on Vicarage Rd, Watford, England. It was officially opened on August 30, 1922. It has been Watford's home ground since its opening. The stadium was also home to Wealdstone F.C. between 1991 and 1993, and next to Saracens rugby union from 1997 until they moved to their new home at Allianz Park in February 2013. It has a capacity of 22,200 spectators. Photo: Watford FC (Facebook)
The EFL Championship continues
The Second Division of England brings us a duel between two teams that are very evenly matched, as Watford is in thirteenth place in the table with 45 points, Coventry City is in eighth place with 54 points.
Welcome
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Watford vs Coventry City corresponding to Matchday 37 of the EFL Championship 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.