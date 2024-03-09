ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Stay tuned for the Manchester United vs Everton FC live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Everton FC live, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Everton FC live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN, and streaming service on Peacook.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Manchester United vs Everton FC?
This is the kick-off time for the Manchester United vs Everton FC match on March 9, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:30 a.m. - ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Spain: 14:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 6:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 8:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Argentina: 9:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:30 a.m. - ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Spain: 14:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 6:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 8:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:30 hrs. - ESPN and Star Plus
Key Player - Everton FC
Jack Harrison came to add quality to a team in need of good players to stay in the elite, Harrison has 21 appearances in the season, and so far this season, he has 3 goals and 3 assists.
Key player - Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes is not only the captain of the team, but also the offensive lung of the team. The Portuguese is one of Manchester United's most consistent players, he has 26 appearances in the season, has 3 goals and 6 assists this season.
Head to head: Manchester United vs. Everton FC
This Saturday's match will be the 64th meeting between these two teams in the Premier League, the balance is as follows: 40 wins for Manchester United against 10 for Everton FC, in addition to 13 draws.
Manchester United have won three of their last three matches against Everton FC, including this season's 0-3 away win.
Manchester United have won three of their last three matches against Everton FC, including this season's 0-3 away win.
News - Everton FC
Their distance from the red zone, although not comfortable, is better than in previous dates, but that does not allow them a sigh, the Blues want to keep their place in the Premier League, for that a victory against a team with European aspirations would allow them to take a great distance as far as the relegation issue is concerned.
Their coach, Sean Dyche, I hope to take teams at risk, about their next game he said: "We are showing the right signs, everyone knows that. But the frustration is to seize the moment. We're getting into key areas at key times, and the story of the season so far is that we're not taking our chances, but, as I always say, it's a team responsibility."
Their coach, Sean Dyche, I hope to take teams at risk, about their next game he said: "We are showing the right signs, everyone knows that. But the frustration is to seize the moment. We're getting into key areas at key times, and the story of the season so far is that we're not taking our chances, but, as I always say, it's a team responsibility."
News - Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag's team has three wins and two defeats in the last five games, although the latter in a row, the Red Devils must win three at home, and hope for a slip from their rivals to be able to cut the points difference in the standings.
The Dutch coach pointed out in the press conference before the game: "The project is going in the right direction when we have the players available", he added "Football is about winning games, and we were working, and we continue to work to get better results", said Ten Hag.
The Dutch coach pointed out in the press conference before the game: "The project is going in the right direction when we have the players available", he added "Football is about winning games, and we were working, and we continue to work to get better results", said Ten Hag.
Premier League on fire
Contrary to previous seasons, nothing seems to be defined in the current Premier League, the lead is still in dispute, other teams are fighting for the European places and many others are fighting to avoid dropping to the Championship. The home team in this case, United, is still fighting to get into the European places, the team led by Ten Hag does not have it easy, being 11 points away from the Champions League zone, while the visitors, although they managed to escape from the red zone, due to the return of points in the last weeks, nothing is certain, so they must get as many points as possible if they want to keep their status as a Premier League team.
The match will be played at Old Trafford
Old Trafford is the home of Manchester United, one of the most iconic stadiums in all of English soccer, located in Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, currently has a capacity of 74,310 spectators and is known worldwide as the Theatre of Dreams.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Everton FC, matchday 28 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Old Trafford, at 7:30 am.