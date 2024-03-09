ADVERTISEMENT
What time is West Ham vs Burnley?
This is the kick-off time for the West Ham vs Burnley match on March 10, 2024 in several countries:
Previous conference press
David Moyes had words of praise for his colleague, Vincent Kompany, of whom he highlighted his previous season's campaign with Burnley.
"I have sympathy for a lot of coaches. He's done a really good job with what he's got.
"He did a brilliant job last season and has continued to bring them in.
"His team have played well in a lot of games this season and we will need to play really well to beat them."
Key Player- Burnley
The forward Zeki Amdouni, the Swiss international is the key man in Vincent Kompany's team, he has 26 appearances in the season, he also registers four goals and one assist this season.
Key Player - West Ham
Jarrod Bowen, the England and Three Lions winger, is the key player in David Moyes' team. In the current season, he records 26 appearances, with 14 goals and 3 assists this season.
Head to Head: West Ham vs Burnley
This Sunday's game will be the 18th match between the two teams in the Premier League, so far the advantage goes to the Hammers, who have nine wins, while the Clarets have five wins and three draws.
The last match at London Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.
News - Burnley
Vincent Kompany's team has not had the best of returns to the elite, they are last in the Premier League, with 13 points, practically after a season where they rode in the Championship, the truth is that they have not been able to endorse their performance in the highest category, they need to add three to three if they want to try the heroic in the last days.
News - West Ham
The team led by David Moyes currently occupies the seventh place in the competition, with 42 points, although it comes from two victories against Brentford and Everton, the truth is that they have achieved 6 points from the last 15 in dispute, which has caused them to lose wind in the shirt facing the fight for the European places.
Against Burnley, and at their stadium, a result other than a win is a resounding failure.
Premier League on fire
This Sunday we will have the match between West Ham and Burnley, two teams with different realities, the home team close to the seats to Europe, needs the three points to keep fighting well up. Meanwhile, the visitors after a record campaign in the promotion, this season in the elite has cost them, so much so that they are currently the bottom of the competition.
The match will be played at London Stadium
The London Stadium is the home of West Ham, one of the most modern stadiums in the English capital, it was built to host the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. It currently presents a capacity of 68,013 spectators and has been the home of West Ham since the 2016-2017 season.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of West Ham vs Burnley, matchday 28 of the Premier League 2023-24. The match will take place at the London Stadium, at 9:00 am.