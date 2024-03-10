ADVERTISEMENT
They have arrived
The two teams have already arrived at the venue, just minutes before they go out to warm up, after the actions begin in this matchday 11 match.
The fans arrived
The fans of both teams have already arrived at the TSM Stadium, keeping an eye on their team and just minutes away from warming up.
Team Cruz Azul
These were those called up by Cruz Azul, Willer Ditta returned to the team after his suspension.
We came back!
We are back for the minute by minute match between Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
Mier vs Acevedo
Kevin Mier and Carlos Acevedo will be key for this game, both goalkeepers are extremely important to avoid defeats, Kevin has 10 games, 0.6 goals conceded per game, 2 saves per game and 5 clean sheets.
Carlos has 10 games, 1.5 goals conceded per game, 2.9 saves per game and 3 clean sheets.
Suspended and injured players
Cruz Azul will not be able to count on Gabriel Fernández due to injury, ruled out for the entire tournament. In the suspension, Willer Ditta is recovered after being suspended for failing to pay attention to a referee.
On the Santos Laguna side, Harold Preciado is suspended for doping. Vladimir Loroña and Duvan Vergara are out due to injury.
Follow here Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups TSantos Laguna vs Cruz Azul live, as well as the latest information from the TSM Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Date: Saturday 8 March 2024
USA Time: 8:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: match for the in Liga MX Match?
This is the start time of the game Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: of Saturday 8 March 2024 in several countries:
Arbitration Body
For this game it will be Adonai Escobedo González, being the main whistler, Guillermo Pacheco Larios, Michel Ricardo Espinoza and Jair de Jesús will be the flag bearers and 4 referees.
Players to watch
On the Cruz Azul side we have Uriel Antuna with 10 games, he has scored 5 goals, 2 assists. Ángel Sepúlveda has had 2 goals and 3 assists in the most recent games. Although Harold Preciado is suspended, Jordán Carrillo with 8 games has scored 1 goal, Duvan Vergara still has a single score, Pedro Aquino equals 1 assist with Carillo.
Record
Cruz Azul and Santos in the last 5 matches have had two draws, two victories for the machine and one victory for Santos. In the last game at Azteca on August 20, 2023 they tied 2 goals. But Cruz Azul's visits to the TSM have not been good in recent years, with a victory for the locals and a draw.
How does Cruz Azul arrive?
The machine comes from beating Chivas by 3 goals to 0. Where Antuna was the best player of the match, applying the law of the former. Lorenzo Faravelli still made his debut as a scorer. They are currently second with 22 points, 7 wins, 1 draw, 2 draws, 16 goals for, 6 against and tying Pachuca and Rayados on points.
How is Santos Laguna coming?
The warriors from the lagoon region come in 13th position with 10 points, 3 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses. Their most recent game was against Gallos Blancos, where they won on the road by 1 goal, scored by Harold Preciado. In addition, the player has been involved in an anti-doping activity, the forward must take a test in the next 5 days and verify that his body is free of any substance, which is why the player is suspended, he will not be ready for the game against Blue Cross.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Liga MX Match Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Live Updates!
My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.