ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur match in the Premier League.
What time is Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur match for Premier League?
Mexico: 07:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 09:00 hours
Chile: 09:00 hours
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
USA: 08:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 08:00 hours
Spain: 15:00 hours
Where and How Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Live
The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and USA Network.
If you want to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur streaming, it will be tuned to Telemundonbcsports.com and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 174th meeting between both teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 77 wins for Tottenham, 36 draws and 60 for Aston Villa, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to Aston Villa, while Tottenham have 2 victories and a very uneven and unfavorable balance for the locals, as they have only 0 draws in the last 5 meetings.
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Aston Villa, Nov. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Aston Villa 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur, May 13, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 2 Aston Villa, Jan. 1, 2023, England Premier League
Aston Villa 0 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur, Apr. 9, 2022, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Aston Villa, Oct. 3, 2021, English Premier League
Watch out for this Tottenham player
South Korean striker, 31-year-old Son Heung-Min has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Aston Villa player
England attacker, 28 year old Ollie Watkins has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are Tottenham coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Crystal Palace, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1 Crystal Palace, Mar. 2, 2024, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Feb. 17, 2024, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Feb. 10, 2024, English Premier League
Everton 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur, Feb. 3, 2024, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 2 Brentford, Jan. 31, 2024, English Premier League
How is Aston Villa coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against Rotherham United, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ajax Amsterdam 0 - 0 Aston Villa, Mar. 7, 2024, UEFA Europa Conference League
Luton Town 2 - 3 Aston Villa, Mar. 2, 2024, English Premier League
Aston Villa 4 - 2 Nottingham Forest, Feb. 24, 2024, England Premier League
Fulham 1 - 2 Aston Villa, Feb. 17, 2024, English Premier League
Aston Villa 1 - 2 Manchester United, Feb. 11, 2024, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match. The match will take place at Villa Park, at 08:00 hours.