25th round of the Portuguese Championship Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024; Date and time: Sunday, 10/03/2024, at 17:30 (Brasília time) Luz Stadium, Lisbon Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).

Benfica absentees: Alexander Bah and Juan Bernat (injured).

Estoril absentees: Pedro Álvaro, Erick Cabaco and Jordan Holsgrove (injured).

With 12 goals, Rafa is Benfica's top scorer in the league and also leads the way in assists, with 11. On the visitors' side, Marqués is the top scorer in the competition, with 9 shots, while Rodrigo Gomes has 6 assists. The gap between the two teams that will clash on the green carpet of the Estádio da Luz widens in defensive terms, with Estoril struggling to keep their goal inviolate: 46 goals conceded in 24 matches, more than double the number conceded by the Eagles (20). The difference is illustrated by Benfica's advantage over their next opponents in defensive duels won (60.9% against 58.4%), aerial duels won (44.2% against 41.4%) and shots conceded (245 against 311), with the two teams curiously recording the same number of interceptions: 946.

In terms of passing, Estoril's numbers are also above the league average, but they're no match for the Glorioso, who lead the 18 teams competing in the competition in terms of attempted passes (13,030 against 9,694) and passing effectiveness (86.5% against 82.8%).

They are currently in the relegation zone on 22 points, but are only one point behind Portimonense, who have played a game more. For the crucial clash against Benfica, coach Vasco Seabra will be without Pedro Álvaro, Erick Cabaco and Jordan Holsgrove, who are all injured.

Despite these unfavorable results, Benfica currently occupy second place with 58 points, just one behind Sporting, the competition leaders. For the match against Estoril, coach Roger Schmidt will have all the players at his disposal, with the exception of injured full-back Juan Bernat.