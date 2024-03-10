ADVERTISEMENT
The match between Benfica and Estoril will kick off at 17:30 (Brasília time) at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, in the Liga de Portugal. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Benfica's probable line-up:
Trubin; Aursnes, António Silva, Otamendi and Morato; João Neves and Florentino; Di Maria, Rafa Silva and João Mário; Arthur Cabral. Coach: Roger Schmidt.
Benfica absentees: Alexander Bah and Juan Bernat (injured).
Estoril's probable line-up:
Daniel Figueira; João Basso, Volnei and Mangala; Heriberto Tavares, Mateus Fernandes, Zanocelo, Tiago Araújo; Rafik Guitane, Alejandro Marqués and João Marques. Coach: Vasco Seabra.
Estoril absentees: Pedro Álvaro, Erick Cabaco and Jordan Holsgrove (injured).
Second best attack in Liga Portugal
The second best attack in the competition, with 56 goals scored compared to Estoril's 40, Benfica also beat their opponents in the total number of shots (379 against 291) and in the percentage of shots on target (43.3% against 38.1%).
With 12 goals, Rafa is Benfica's top scorer in the league and also leads the way in assists, with 11. On the visitors' side, Marqués is the top scorer in the competition, with 9 shots, while Rodrigo Gomes has 6 assists.
The gap between the two teams that will clash on the green carpet of the Estádio da Luz widens in defensive terms, with Estoril struggling to keep their goal inviolate: 46 goals conceded in 24 matches, more than double the number conceded by the Eagles (20).
The difference is illustrated by Benfica's advantage over their next opponents in defensive duels won (60.9% against 58.4%), aerial duels won (44.2% against 41.4%) and shots conceded (245 against 311), with the two teams curiously recording the same number of interceptions: 946.
Statistical data
Using the numbers provided by the Wyscout platform, the Reds head into this Sunday's match, March 10, with an advantage over their opponents in most of the parameters analyzed. With 57.6% possession, Benfica outnumber Estoril's 50.9%, which is one of a small group of teams in the Betclic League whose tendency is to keep the ball and dominate matches.
In terms of passing, Estoril's numbers are also above the league average, but they're no match for the Glorioso, who lead the 18 teams competing in the competition in terms of attempted passes (13,030 against 9,694) and passing effectiveness (86.5% against 82.8%).
Estoril
Estoril have failed to win in the last four rounds of the Portuguese league and have recorded just one victory in their last 12 matches.
They are currently in the relegation zone on 22 points, but are only one point behind Portimonense, who have played a game more.
For the crucial clash against Benfica, coach Vasco Seabra will be without Pedro Álvaro, Erick Cabaco and Jordan Holsgrove, who are all injured.
Benfica
Benfica are coming off a bitter draw against Rangers in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16. Furthermore, in the Portuguese league, the team suffered a resounding 5-0 defeat to Porto.
Despite these unfavorable results, Benfica currently occupy second place with 58 points, just one behind Sporting, the competition leaders.
For the match against Estoril, coach Roger Schmidt will have all the players at his disposal, with the exception of injured full-back Juan Bernat.
Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Portuguese League between two teams: Estoril on one side. On the other is Benfica. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil