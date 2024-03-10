ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Real Madrid vs Celta de Vigo in LaLiga?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs.
Spain: 6:30 p.m.
Mexico: 11:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 4:30 p.m.
USA:1:30 p.m.
Australia: 01:30 hrs.
India: 8:35 p.m.
Be careful with this Celta de Vigo player
Strand Larsen has been at Celta for two seasons now and is already the leader of his club's attack. The 24-year-old Norwegian forward has nine goals and two assists in 29 games. He has already surpassed the numbers in his first year in the Galician team. He hasn't scored since February 11 against Getafe.
Be careful with this Real Madrid player
Vinicius Junior is in great form, being one of the leaders in the attack of the merengue team. In the absence of Jude Bellingham, the Brazilian will have to take on more stripes. He has just scored three goals in the last two games. This season he has 15 goals and six assists in 23 games. We remember that in the last two seasons he exceeded twenty goals.
News - Celta de Vigo
Celta de Vigo has just achieved an important victory at home against Almería, a vital duel in the fight for permanence. Although this has been the only victory for the Galician team in the last four games. As in recent years, Celta will have to suffer to stay until the last day. Currently in 17th position with 24 points, they are five points ahead of the relegation places, and they also have the goal average ahead of the Cádiz team.
Last five games
Celta de Vigo 1-0 Almería | LaLiga: March 1, 2024
Cádiz 2-2 Celta de Vigo | LaLiga: February 25, 2024
Celta de Vigo 1-2 FC Barcelona | LaLiga: February 17, 2024
Getafe 3-2 Celta Vigo | LaLiga: February 11, 2024
Osasuna 0-3 Celta de Vigo | LaLiga: February 4, 2024
News - Real Madrid
Real Madrid has just qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, despite the bad game where they were on the verge of being eliminated. They finally tied, making good of the result achieved in Germany in the first leg to beat Leipzig. In LaLiga they have drawn 2-2 against Valencia in a controversial match. Ancelotti's men have drawn three of the last four games they have played. In addition, they will not be able to count on Jude Bellingham, who will miss the last two matches after his fight with the referee in the duel at Mestalla with time already expired. They are leaders of LaLiga EA Sports with 66 points, seven points ahead of Girona and eight points ahead of FC Barcelona
Last five games
Real Madrid 1-1 Leipzig | UEFA Champions League: March 6, 2024
Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid | LaLiga: March 2, 2024
Real Madrid 1-0 Seville | LaLiga: February 25, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Madrid | February 18, 2024
Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid | February 13, 2024
Background
The balance of confrontations between these two teams is favorable for Real Madrid, which has won 76 times, Celta de Vega has won 34 times, while 21 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other was on August 25, 2023, where Madrid won by the minimum with Bellingham's goal in the final stretch. The white team has won the last seven games they have played. The last time Celta Vigo won in this matchup was in 2017 in the Copa del Rey.
Last five matches
Celta de Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid | LaLiga: August 25, 2023
Real Madrid 2-0 Celta de Vigo | LaLiga: April 22, 2023
Celta de Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid | LaLiga: August 20, 2022
Celta de Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid | LaLiga: April 2, 2022
Real Madrid 5-2 Celta de Vigo | LaLiga: September 12, 2021
The stadium
The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, which is located in Madrid, the capital of Spain. This was inaugurated on December 14, 1947 and has a capacity for 81,044 spectators.
Match preview
Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo will meet this Sunday, March 10, 2024 in the corresponding match on matchday 28 of LaLiga EA Sports
