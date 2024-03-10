ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch the Inter Miami vs Montreal match, you can follow it on television through the MLS Season Pass.
What time is Inter Miami vs Montreal in MLS?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 5 p.m.
Australia: 7 hours
Bolivia: 16 hours
Brazil: 17 hours
Chile: 5 p.m.
Colombia: 15 hours
Ecuador: 15 hours
Spain: 10 p.m.
United States (New York): 17 hours
United States (Los Angeles): 13 hours
India: 2 hours
Japan: 5 hours
Mexico: 15 hours
Nigeria: 9 p.m.
Paraguay: 17 hours
Peru: 15 hours
UK: 20 hours
Be careful with this Montreal player
Josef Martínez, international with the Venezuelan national team, will experience a special encounter, because last year he played for Inter Miami where he scored 12 goals and three assists. This season on the Canadian team, the 30-year-old forward has one goal in two games. In both he has come off the bench.
Be careful with this Inter Miami player
Leo Messi is the star of Inter Miami. This will be the Argentine star's first full season in the United States. A footballer who has played for great teams like FC Barcelona and PSG; and in all of them he has left his mark. This season he has four goals and one assist in four games. The 36-year-old player has scored or assisted in all the 2024 official matches that he has played.
News - Montreal
The Canadian team also does not know defeat this season in the MLS. They tied the first match 0-0 against Orlando City, while in the second they beat FC Dallas away. They are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, positioned to compete in the MLS Playoffs, although there is still a long way to go.
News - Inter Miami
Inter Miami has just achieved a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC in the first leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They started with a 2-0 loss, but Messi and Luis Suárez in injury time achieved the tie to two on the scoreboard. Therefore, the move to the quarterfinals will be decided next week in the second leg. For now they are undefeated in the MLS with two wins and one loss. In the last match they played in the American league, they beat Orlando City 5-0. Currently with seven points they are the leaders of the Eastern Conference.
Background
A total of nine times Inter Miami and Montreal have met, with a balance of six victories for Montreal, two for Inter Miami, while only one confrontation has ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in May 2023 in the MLS where Montreal won 1-0. It will be the first time that Leo Messi plays against Montreal in his sporting career.
The stadium
The match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium, which is located in the city of Florida in the United States. This was inaugurated in July 2020 and has a capacity for 21,550 spectators.
Match preview
Inter Miami and Montreal will meet this Sunday, March 10, 2024 in the MLS.
