What time is it?
This is the kickoff time for the Milan vs Empoli game on March 10 in various countries:
Mexico: 8:00
United States: 8:00 PT - 9:00 ET
Canada: 9:00
Peru: 9:00
Colombia: 9:00
Ecuador: 9:00
Puerto Rico: 10:00
Venezuela: 10:00
Chile: 10:00
Argentina: 10:00
Brazil: 10:00
United Kingdom: 14:00
Spain: 15:00
Italy: 15:00
Empoli player to watch
M'Baye Niang, an experienced player of 29 who plays as a striker. The Senegalese has been a key player for Empoli in Serie A, he is considered one of the best players of the team as he has 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 games. Photo: Empoli (Facebook)
Milan player to watch
Olivier Giroud, a 37-year-old experienced striker. The Frenchman has been an important part of Milan in Serie A and Europa League, and is considered one of the club's best players thanks to his goals and assists in 25 games. Photo: AC Milan (Facebook)
Latest Empoli lineup
E. Caprile (GK); S. Luperto, S. Walukiewicz, L. Cacace, A. Ismajli, R. Marin, Y. Maleh, V. Kovalenko, N. Cambiaghi, M. Cancellieri y M. Destro
Coach: Davide Nicola
Latest Milan lineup
M. Maignan (GK); M. Gabbia, S. Kjaer, T. Hernández, A. Florenzi, T. Reijnders, Y. Adli, C. Pulisic, R. Loftus-Cheek, C. Pulisic y O. Giroud
Coach: Stefano Pioli
Antecedents
In the last five meetings Milan have had a great dominance over Empoli with four wins and a draw.
Serie A 07 / 01 / 2024 | Empoli 0 - 3 Milan
Serie A 07 / 04 / 2023 | Milan 0 - 0 Empoli
Serie A 01 / 10 / 2022 | Empoli 1 - 3 Milan
Serie A 12 / 03 / 2022 | Milan 1 - 0 Empoli
Serie A 22 / 12 / 2021 | Empoli 2 - 4 Milan
How does Empoli arrive?
The 'Azzurri' in their last five matches have had a regular performance, their best result was against Salernitana, having a streak of three wins, one loss and one draw.
Serie A 03 / 03 / 2024 | Empoli 0 - 1 Cagliari
Serie A 24 / 02 / 2024 | Sassuolo 2 - 3 Empoli
Serie A 18 / 02 / 2024 | Empoli 1 - 1 Fiorentina
Serie A 09 / 02 / 2024 | Salernitana 1 - 3 Empoli
Serie A 03 / 02 / 2024 | Empoli 0 - 0 Genoa
How does Milan arrive?
The 'Rossoneris' in their last five matches have had a regular performance, their best result was against Slavia Prague, having a streak of two wins, two defeats and a draw.
Europa League 07 / 03 / 2024 | Milan 4 - 2 Slavia Prague
Serie A 01 / 03 / 2024 | Lazio 0 - 1 Milan
Serie A 25 / 02 / 2024 | Milan 1 - 1 Atalanta
Europa League 22 / 02 / 2024 | Rennes 3 - 2 Milan
Serie A 18 / 02 / 2024 | Monza 4 - 2 Milan
Stadium
The San Siro will be the venue for this match of Matchday 28, located in Piazzale Angelo Moratti, Milan, Italy. The stadium had a capacity of 35 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 19, 1926, with a Derby della Madonnina between Milan and Inter Milan that ended with a 6-3 victory for the 'Nerazzurri'. The first official clash would be against Sampierdarenese, on October 3, 1926, where again Milan would be defeated 1-2. Italy's first match was on February 20, 1927 against Czechoslovakia, which ended 2-2. After several renovations, the stadium's capacity was increased to 75,817 fans. Photo: AC Milan (Facebook)
Serie A continues
The Italian First Division brings us a duel between two teams that live two very different realities, because while Milan is fighting for the title in third place in the table with 56 points, Empoli is in fifteenth place with 25 points, struggling to avoid relegation.