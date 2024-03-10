ADVERTISEMENT

Update
Follow here Juventus vs Atalanta Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Juventus vs Atalanta live starting line-ups, as well as the latest information from the Juventus Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.

How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday 11, March 2024

USA Time: 12:00 PM

USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Juventus vs Atalanta: match for the in Serie A Match?

This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Atalanta: of Sunday 11, March 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday 11, March 2024

14:00 hrs

In Star.

Bolivia

Sunday 11, March 2024

13:00 hrs

 In Star.

Brazil

Sunday 11, March 2024

14:00 hrs

 In Star.

Chile

Sunday 11, March 2024

14:00 hrs

In Star.

Colombia

Sunday 11, March 2024

12:00 hrs

In Star.

Ecuador

Sunday 11, March 2024

15:00 hrs

 In Star.

Spain

Sunday 11, March 2024

16:00 hrs

 In Movistar Liga de Campeones.

Canada

Sunday 11, March 2024

12:00 hrs

 In FuboTV Canada.

USA

Sunday 11, March 2024

12:00 hrs

In Paramount +.

Mexico

Sunday 11, March 2024

11:00 hrs

 In Star.

Paraguay

Sunday 11, March 2024

14:00 hrs

In Star.

Peru

Sunday 11, March 2024

12:00 hrs

In Star.

Uruguay

Sunday 11, March 2024

14:00 hrs

 In Star.

Venezuela

Sunday 11, March 2024

13:00 hrs

 In Star.

Record

In the last 5 games, draws have been present, with 4 draws, 2 consecutive, 1 victory for Juventus. In the two most recent games they tied 0 goals, the most recent victory was on May 7, 2023 in Serie A by 2 goals to 0 by Juve. Atalanta tied them at 3 goals at home on January 22, 2023.

Players to watch

Juventus has Dusan Vlahovic is the best offensive player, 24 games and 15 goals, 4 assists, being the second best assister. He is accompanied by Weston McKennie with 6 assists. Federico Chiesa has 7 goals, Adrien Rabiot has 4 goals.
On the Atalanta side, Teun Koopmeiners has 8 goals in the last 24 games, Ademola Lookman has 8 goals, Charles De Ketelaere has 6 assists, Marten de Roon has 5 assists and Miranchuk has 4.

How is Atalanta doing?

Atalanta has lost to Bologna by 2 goals to 1. They tied 1 goal against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League. This will be very complicated with the first game against Juventus and then they will receive the return at home to seek a place in the quarterfinals. They are in position 6 with 46 points, 27 games, 14 wins, 4 draws and 9 losses, 49 goals for and 30 against. A victory would give them the 5th position occupied by Roma.

How is Juventus doing?

Juventus has just lost against Napoli on March 3, by 2 goals to 1. They last won against Frosinnoe by 3 goals to 2. They have 57 points located in second position with 17 wins, 6 draws, 4 lost , 42 goals for, 21 against in 27 games.

How is Serie A?

Serie A is with Juventus as the sub-leader of the competition with 57 points, the leader is Inter Milan with 72 points. Milan is third with 56 points, Bologna is fourth with 51 points, Rome is fifth with 47 points. Cagliari with 23, Sassuolo with 20 and Salernitana with 14. These 3 teams occupy the relegation positions.

Where are you going to play?

Allianz Stadium is the home of Juventus, located in Turin, Italy. Since 2011, Juventus has played in this stadium, more precisely on September 8, 2011, with a capacity for 41,500 spectators.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Serie A Match Juventus vs Atalanta Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

