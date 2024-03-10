ADVERTISEMENT
Record
In the last 5 games, draws have been present, with 4 draws, 2 consecutive, 1 victory for Juventus. In the two most recent games they tied 0 goals, the most recent victory was on May 7, 2023 in Serie A by 2 goals to 0 by Juve. Atalanta tied them at 3 goals at home on January 22, 2023.
Players to watch
Juventus has Dusan Vlahovic is the best offensive player, 24 games and 15 goals, 4 assists, being the second best assister. He is accompanied by Weston McKennie with 6 assists. Federico Chiesa has 7 goals, Adrien Rabiot has 4 goals.
On the Atalanta side, Teun Koopmeiners has 8 goals in the last 24 games, Ademola Lookman has 8 goals, Charles De Ketelaere has 6 assists, Marten de Roon has 5 assists and Miranchuk has 4.
How is Atalanta doing?
Atalanta has lost to Bologna by 2 goals to 1. They tied 1 goal against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League. This will be very complicated with the first game against Juventus and then they will receive the return at home to seek a place in the quarterfinals. They are in position 6 with 46 points, 27 games, 14 wins, 4 draws and 9 losses, 49 goals for and 30 against. A victory would give them the 5th position occupied by Roma.
How is Juventus doing?
Juventus has just lost against Napoli on March 3, by 2 goals to 1. They last won against Frosinnoe by 3 goals to 2. They have 57 points located in second position with 17 wins, 6 draws, 4 lost , 42 goals for, 21 against in 27 games.
How is Serie A?
Serie A is with Juventus as the sub-leader of the competition with 57 points, the leader is Inter Milan with 72 points. Milan is third with 56 points, Bologna is fourth with 51 points, Rome is fifth with 47 points. Cagliari with 23, Sassuolo with 20 and Salernitana with 14. These 3 teams occupy the relegation positions.
Where are you going to play?
Allianz Stadium is the home of Juventus, located in Turin, Italy. Since 2011, Juventus has played in this stadium, more precisely on September 8, 2011, with a capacity for 41,500 spectators.
