How to watch Hibernian vs Rangers Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Sunday, March 10 USA Time: 12:30 PM ET USA TV channel (English): Paramount+ For Mexico, Central and South America, it will be streamed on Star+, except in Argentina.
What time is the Hibernian vs Rangers Scottish Cup match?
This is the kick-off time for the Hibernian vs Rangers Scottish Cup match, Sunday, March 10 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 PM
Bolivia: 13:30 PM
Brazil: 14:30 PM
Chile: 14:30 PM
Colombia: 12:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
USA: 12:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Paraguay: 14:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 PM
Uruguay: 14:30 PM
Venezuela: 13:30 PM
Scottish Cup titles
Rangers are the second most Scottish Cup winning team with 34 trophies, last lifting it in 2022 and losing in the semi-final to eventual winners Celtic last season.
Hibs have lifted the Cup three times, most recently in 2016 when they beat Rangers in the final.
Absences
Hibernian: Montgomery gave injury news for Luke Amos, Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes. Josh has been training lightly and it is hoped to have him back soon along with Jake. "Luke will miss a couple of weeks after he over-exerted himself in the Dundee game," said the manager.
Rangers: Ross McCausland recovered from the injury he suffered against Motherwell last weekend to appear from the bench against Benfica.
On the other hand, Oscar Cortes underwent successful surgery after coming off injured against Kilmarnock; Abdallah Sima Danilo is also absent.
Last five Rangers games
A stumble at home will not cause Rangers to destabilize and forget their goals in all competitions.
Benfica 2-2 Rangers (Europa League)
Rangers 1-2 Motherwell (Premiership)
Kilmarnock 1-2 Rangers (Premiership)
Rangers 5-0 Hearts (Premiership)
ST Johnstone 0-3 Rangers (Premiership)
Hibernian's last five games
Hibs are on a roll and their confidence is high.
Hibernian 2-0 Ross County (Premiership)
Hearts 1-1 Hibernian (Premiership)
Hibernian 2-1 Dundee (Premiership)
Aberdeen 2-2 Hibernian (Premiership)
Caley Thistle 1-3 Hibernian (Scottish Cup)
How are Rangers coming along?
The gers are currently leaders of the Scottish Premiership with 70 points, two ahead of their rivals, Celtic, who lost the lead a few weeks ago.
Until last matchday they were 10 games unbeaten in league and cup, but they suffered a surprise against Motherwell last Saturday by a score of 2-1; they had tied the game, but lost it in the 75th minute with a goal by Dan Casey. However, the team was not affected by the defeat and drew in Lisbon against Benfica in the UEFA Europa League.
How are Hibernian coming along?
Hibs are in sixth place in the Scottish Premiership with 34 points. The team coached by Nick Montgomery seems to have had a renaissance in recent weeks; they are five games unbeaten and have won consecutive home games for the second time this season, after defeats against St Mirren, Celtic and their opponent for this match, Rangers, in previous weeks.
In their last match they defeated second-to-last place in the table, Ross County, by a score of 2-0 with goals by Myziane Maolida (59') and Dylan Levitt (86').
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Scottish Cup match: Hibernian vs Rangers Live Updates!
My name is Angel and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.