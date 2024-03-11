ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Boca Juniors vs Racing Club
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boca Juniors vs Racing Club live match, as well as the latest information coming out of La Bombonera. Stay tuned for live match updates and commentary from VAVEL.com's coverage.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club live?
If you want to watch Boca Juniors vs Racing Club live on TV, your option is ESPN.
If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is Star+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Racing Club?
This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Racing Club match on March 10, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs.
Brazil: 21:30 hrs.
Chile: 21:30 hrs.
Colombia: 19:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs.
United States: 19:30 hrs.
Spain: 01:30 hrs.
England: 00:30 hrs.
Mexico: 18:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 21:30 hrs.
Peru: 19:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs.
Referee team
Referee: Pablo Echavarría
Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Belatti
Assistant Referee 2: Pablo Acevedo
Fourth official: Nelson Sosa
VAR: Germán Delfino
AVAR: Juan Ignacio Pafundi
Racing Club key player
Juan Fernando Quintero is one of the great figures of Racing Club de Avellaneda. The Colombian midfielder currently has one goal and one assist in nine games played in the Argentinean Professional League Cup, where he stands out for being a bulwark in the midfield of the blue and white team. He has a great dribbling and mid-range shooting ability.
Boca Juniors key player
One of the players to watch out for at Boca Juniors is Edinson Cavani, the 37-year-old Uruguayan-born center forward has played five games so far in the 2024 Professional League, in which he has already scored one assist and three goals, these against Belgrano de Córdoba on three occasions.
Racing Club
Racing Club de Avellaneda has a not-so-regular outlook in the current campaign in the Argentine First Division Professional League Cup. In total, out of nine games played, Racing has collected 14 points and is ranked sixth in the zone, where they have scored 12 goals and conceded five goals, leaving a positive goal difference of +7.
Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors has had a poor performance throughout the 2024 Professional League, as after playing nine games it is in seventh place in the standings with 13 points, this was achieved after winning three games, tying four and losing two, it also has a goal difference of +3, this after scoring 10 goals and conceding seven.
The match will be played at La Bombonera
The match between Boca Juniors vs Racing Club will take place at La Bombonera Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina), this stadium is where Club Atlético Boca Juniors plays its home matches, it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 54,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of Boca Juniors vs Racing Clubin Copa de la Liga Profesional 2024!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com