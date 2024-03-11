ADVERTISEMENT
Snapdragon Stadium
The match will take place at the Snapdragon Stadium, located in San Diego, California, on the campus of San Diego State University. The stadium was inaugurated in August 2022 and has a capacity of more than 30,000 fans and is used for many different events, such as lacrosse, soccer and rugby matches. In fact, the stadium's attendance record is for a soccer match, with 34,248 fans. In an American Football match, the largest crowd was 34,046, while the Lacrosse record was 15,112 fans in attendance.
Probable Brazil
Brazil's probable team, which will be without Rafaelle, who suffered a fractured left foot and is out of the final, for the match is: Luciana, Antonia, Tarciane and Rafaelle; Adriana, Ari Borges, Adailma, Yasmin and Bia Zanerrato; Debinha and Duda.
Probable USA
The likely USA team for the match is: Naeher, Emily Fox, Girma, Davidson and Nighswonger; Coffey, Lidsay Horan, Albert and Trinity Rodman; Alex Morgan and Shaw.
Arthur Elias!
Before the match, Arthur Elias, coach of the national team, spoke about reaching the Olympics and the grand final: "The first objective, our preparation for the Olympic Games, has been achieved. But we deservedly reached the final. Our mentality of always seeking victory will increase our chances of success against the Americans. The chance to play against the United States, in their home, with a full stadium will be very good. We hope to have a good game and I'll certainly be testing them. I'm just not going to tell the press. I liked the team's behavior in relation to our game plan until partway through the second half, when Mexico, a very qualified team, managed to have opportunities even with one less player. This serves as a lesson to us and we'll make the corrections. We're becoming more consistent every game, more dynamic, more efficient, faster, scoring important goals. The way we play by taking risks is because we understand that there are benefits to it. Mexico grew (in the second half) with their transition game, which is their strong point. In other words, these are corrections we have to make. We're going into the last game as champions. We need to have a winning mentality. Here in the Gold Cup we're gaining body and consistency. We've only conceded one goal in five games and we've had a lot more chances to score than our opponents."
The Cup!
The Concacaf Golden Cup is the tournament contested by Concacaf teams together with Conmebol teams. It was first held in 1991, when the United States beat Canada 5-0 in the final. In 2000, Brazil reached the final, where they lost 1-0 to the United States, which was their only final. In 11 editions, the Americans have never lost in the final, winning nine of them (1991, 93, 94, 2000, 02, 06, 14, 18 and 22). The other two finals were won by Canada, in 2010 and 1998, where they beat Mexico in both.
Quarters and semifinals
The United States, playing on Sunday (3), went through Colombia in the quarter-finals, winning 3-0, while Brazil, playing on the same day, eliminated Argentina, winning 5-1. In the semi-finals, Brazil once again took no notice of their opponents and beat Mexico 3-0 on Wednesday (6), while the United States eliminated Canada on Thursday (7) after drawing 2-2 in normal time and winning 3-1 on penalties.
The Groups!
In the group stage, Brazil topped group B with nine points, with Colombia following with six, Puerto Rico with three and Panama with no points. The United States, meanwhile, finished second in Group A with six points, one behind Mexico and two points above Argentina, all of whom have qualified, while the Dominican Republic crashed out of the competition without a point.
