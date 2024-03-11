"The truth is the truth. I take my responsibility. I told the players that our path is next Monday [in the Asian Champions League]. We have to look forward and forget the past. I'm sad, but I'm looking for the future".

"Since the last championship won, the team has already managed to win the title of Arab champion. We have illustrious players. I don't involve them in such a negative moment. We are capable of achieving good results again", he began by saying in statements reproduced in the newspaper Alyaum.

"I'm not going to make excuses. I'm sad about this defeat against Al Raed, but we have to be ready to work and correct the last mistakes. We have to react in the next match, counting for the Asian Champions League, against Al Ain. Let's react. All together to have more confidence."