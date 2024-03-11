ADVERTISEMENT

6:46 PM 2 days ago

6:27 PM 2 days ago

End of the game!

Al-Ain beats Al-Nassr in a 3-1 penalty shootout and advances to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League.

6:22 PM 2 days ago

Al-Nassr misses penalty (1-3)

Otávio finishes out.

6:17 PM 2 days ago

AL-AIN GOAL! (1-3)

Al Shamsi scores the third goal.

6:12 PM 2 days ago

GOAL OF AL-NASSR! (1-2)

Ronaldo reduces the score.

6:07 PM 2 days ago

AL-AIN GOAL! (0-2)

Romero extends the score.

6:02 PM 2 days ago

Al-Nassr misses penalty (0-1)

Alex Telles hits the ball against the post.

5:57 PM 2 days ago

AL-AIN GOAL! (0-1)

Rahimi opens the scoring.

5:52 PM 2 days ago

Al-Nassr misses penalty (0-0)

Brozovic finishes poorly and Khalid Eisa makes the save.

5:47 PM 2 days ago

2nd (P)/19' - End of game

The place in the semi-final will be decided by penalty kicks.

5:42 PM 2 days ago

12' - GOAL OF AL-NASSR!

Ronaldo extends the score with the penalty and leaves everything equal with the score at 4-4.

5:37 PM 2 days ago

10' - Yellow card for Al-Ain

Saeed Juma is warned.

5:32 PM 2 days ago

10' - PENALTY FOR AL-NASSR

Ronaldo suffers a foul inside the area and the referee awards the penalty.

5:27 PM 2 days ago

09' - Shot blocked by Al-Nassr

Al-Ain's defense anticipates and cuts Ronaldo's shot.

5:22 PM 2 days ago

08' - Almost a goal for Al-Ain

Hashemi finishes for the goal, but Raghed Al-Najjar makes a great save.

5:17 PM 2 days ago

07' - Pressure from Al-Nassr

Alex Telles appears again, but Al-Ain's defense blocks the shot.

5:12 PM 2 days ago

05' - Almost Al-Nassr's fourth goal

Alex Telles tries to increase the score, but Al-Ain's defense blocks the shot.

5:07 PM 2 days ago

05' - Al-Ain offside

Rahimi is caught in an irregular position.

5:02 PM 2 days ago

03' - Substitution at Al-Nassr

Out: Al-Sulayhim
Enter: Al-Nemer

4:57 PM 2 days ago

00' - Almost Al-Nassr's fourth goal

Ronaldo risks the shot, but Khalid Eisa makes a great save.

4:52 PM 2 days ago

00' - Almost Al-Ain's fourth goal

Romero finishes for the goal, but Al-Nassr's defense blocks it.

4:47 PM 2 days ago

2nd (P)/00' - Second half of extra time begins

The ball rolls again for the last time.

4:42 PM 2 days ago

1º (P)/16' - End of the first half of extra time

For now, Al-Ain has an aggregate score advantage of 4-3 over Al-Nassr.

4:37 PM 2 days ago

15' - Almost Al-Nassr's fourth goal

Ronaldo risks a shot near the area, but Al-Ain's defense anticipates it and blocks it.

4:32 PM 2 days ago

12' - AL-AIN GOAL!

Rahimi scores the third goal and leaves Al-Ain ahead on aggregate by 4-3. The striker finishes inside the area and hits the net.

4:27 PM 2 days ago

12' - Almost a goal for Al-Ain

Palacios shoots for goal and hits the post.

4:22 PM 2 days ago

08' - Substitution at Al-Ain

Out: Yahia Nader
Enter: Sultan Al Shamsi

4:17 PM 2 days ago

07' - Red card for Al-Nassr

Ayman Yahya, who came on in the second half, is expelled from the match.

4:12 PM 2 days ago

03' - Almost a goal for Al-Ain

Hazim Abbas takes his first shot in extra time, but finishes poorly and the ball goes out.

4:07 PM 2 days ago

1º (P) /00' - Start of extra time

The ball rolls again.

4:02 PM 2 days ago

53' - End of the second half

With the score 3-3, Al-Nassr and Al-Ain will play extra time. If the tie persists, the decision will be sent to penalties.

3:57 PM 2 days ago

52' - Al-Ain offside

Hazim Abbas is caught in an irregular position.

3:52 PM 2 days ago

46' - Substitution at Al-Nassr

Out: Al-Fatil
Enter: Al-Sulayhim

3:47 PM 2 days ago

44' - Al-Ain offside

Bandar Mohamed is caught in an irregular position.

3:42 PM 2 days ago

39' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr and Al-Ain

Otávio and Rahimi are warned.

3:37 PM 2 days ago

38' - Substitution at Al-Nassr

Out: Ghareeb
Enter: Al-Hassan

3:32 PM 2 days ago

32' - Substitution at Al-Ain

Out: Al-Baloushi
Enter: Hazim Abbas

3:27 PM 2 days ago

31' - Almost an equalizer for Al-Ain

Rahimi finishes, but misses and misses a great chance to tie the match.

3:22 PM 2 days ago

29' - Shot blocked by Al-Nassr

Otávio finishes for the goal, but Al-Ain's defense blocks it.

3:17 PM 2 days ago

28' - Al-Nassr looks for the fourth goal

Ghareeb takes a shot, but misses and wastes the chance to increase the score.

3:12 PM 2 days ago

26' - GOAL OF AL-NASSR!

With a free kick, Alex Telles finishes directly at the goal and turns the match around. With the goal, the aggregate score is tied.

3:07 PM 2 days ago

25' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr

Mané is warned.

3:02 PM 2 days ago

20' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr

Mané is called into action, finishes poorly and misses the chance to turn the match around.

2:57 PM 2 days ago

18' - Substitution at Al-Nassr

Out: Al-Amri
Enter: Ayman Yahya

2:52 PM 2 days ago

15' - Almost Al-Nassr comeback

Ronaldo finishes poorly and the ball goes out.

2:47 PM 2 days ago

10' - Al-Nassr offside

Ghareeb is caught in an irregular position.

2:42 PM 2 days ago

06' - GOAL OF AL-NASSR!

Otávio finishes inside the area and ties the game

2:37 PM 2 days ago

03' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr

Ronaldo appears again, but misses the shot and misses the chance to equalize.

2:32 PM 2 days ago

02' - Al-Nassr Offside

Ronaldo is caught in an irregular position.

2:27 PM 2 days ago

01' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr

Otávio is called in, finishes poorly and the ball goes out.

2:22 PM 2 days ago

00' - Al-Nassr presses

Alex Telles takes a shot, but misses the target and the ball goes out.

2:17 PM 2 days ago

2º/00' - Second half begins

The ball rolls again.

2:12 PM 2 days ago

53' - End of the first half

For now, Al-Ain beats Al-Nassr 2-1, and increases the lead to advance to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League.

2:07 PM 2 days ago

52' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr

Brozovic is warned.

2:02 PM 2 days ago

52' - Al-Nassr seeks an equalizer

Otávio risks the shot, but misses the target and the ball goes out.

1:57 PM 2 days ago

49' - GOAL FROM AL-NASSR!

Ghareeb reduces the score. Striker finishes inside the area and scores Al-Nassr first goal.

1:52 PM 2 days ago

48' - Pressure from Al-Nassr

Lajami finishes poorly and the ball goes out.

1:47 PM 2 days ago

44' - AL-AIN GOAL!

Rahimi extends the score and leaves Al-Ain with a big advantage. The attacker finishes inside the area again and hits the net.

1:42 PM 2 days ago

42' - Almost a goal for Al-Ain

Romero risks the shot, but Raghed Al-Najjar saves it.

1:37 PM 2 days ago

41' - Pressure from Al-Nassr

Ronaldo appears again, but misses the shot and the ball goes out.

1:32 PM 2 days ago

38' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr

Ronaldo is called in, finishes for the goal and Khalid Eisa makes the save.

1:27 PM 2 days ago

37' - Yellow card for Al-Ain

Mohammed Abbas is warned.

1:22 PM 2 days ago

31' - Yellow card for Al-Ain

Erik is warned.

1:17 PM 2 days ago

30' - AL-AIN GOAL!

Rahimi opens the scoring. The attacker finishes inside the area and hits the net.

1:12 PM 3 days ago

27' - Al-Ain offside

Rahimi is caught again in an irregular position.

1:07 PM 3 days ago

25' - Game gets busy

Brozovic is called in, but finishes poorly and misses the chance to open the scoring for Al-Nassr.

1:02 PM 3 days ago

21' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr

Ronaldo finishes for the second time, but makes a mistake and misses a good chance.

12:57 PM 3 days ago

18' - Pressure from Al-Ain

Bandar Mohamed appears to finish, but misses the target and the ball goes out.

12:52 PM 3 days ago

14' - Almost a goal for Al-Ain

Palacios risks Al-Ain first shot, but Raghed Al-Najjar saves it.

12:47 PM 3 days ago

12' - Game truncated

Both teams are unable to create plays and commit a lot of fouls to stop the match.

12:42 PM 3 days ago

08' - Ronaldo tries to open the score

Al-Ain defense blocks Ronaldo shot and prevents Al-Nassr first goal.

12:37 PM 3 days ago

05' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr

Al-Fatil risks the first shot, but Khalid Eisa makes a good save.

12:32 PM 3 days ago

05' - Game has a lot of fouls

In four fouls scored in five minutes, Al-Ain commits three and Al-Nassr just one.

12:27 PM 3 days ago

00' - Al-Ain offside

Rahimi is called into action in Al-Ain's first chance, but is found in an irregular position by the referee.

12:22 PM 3 days ago

1º/00' - Game begins

Ball rolling for the first half.

12:17 PM 3 days ago

Al-Ain reserves

Bu Senda, Al-Mantheri, Falah Waleed, Saeed Juma, Mansour Saeed, Barman, Khalid Al-Baloushi, Hazim Abbas, Khaled Ali, Sultan Al Shamsi.

12:12 PM 3 days ago

Al-Nassr reserves

Afandy, Mohammed Al-Otaibi, Al-Boushal, Marzouq Tambakti, Mohammed Qasem, Al-Sulayhim, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Ayman Yahya, Al-Nemer, Al-Aliwa.

12:07 PM 3 days ago

Warm-up

The teams are warming up for the decisive game in the AFC Champions League semi-final. 

12:02 PM 3 days ago

Al-Ain

Coach Hernán Crespo is not just counting on the presence of Mohammed Abbas. The player suffered an injury in the first game and is missing from Al-Ain.

11:57 AM 3 days ago

Al-Nassr

Coach Luís Castro is missing for the match. Talisca, injured, does not play. Laporte is suspended and is missing from the team. Al-Nassr does not arrive at full strength and needs to score two goals apart.

11:52 AM 3 days ago

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain

Arrival of both Al-Nassr and Al-Ain squads at Al-Awwal Stadium, in Riyadh. It's worth a place in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League. Al-Ain arrives with an advantage of just one goal, while Al-Nassr needs to reverse the score by two goals difference. Al-Nassr's hope is Cristiano Ronaldo.

11:47 AM 3 days ago

How does Al-Ain arrive?

Al-Ain doesn't just want the AFC Champions League title. The Arab team coached by Hernán Crespo also wants to win the Saudi Championship and is looking for its 15th national title. Despite this, the team has eight points less than Al-Hilal, the competition leader.

11:42 AM 3 days ago

How does Al-Nassr arrive?

With Ronaldo, Al-Nassr is looking for its first AFC Champions League title. The Arab team, led by Luís Castro, suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first game of the quarter-finals and needs to reverse the score with a two-goal difference over Al-Ain.

11:37 AM 3 days ago

Line-up of Al-Ain

Eissa; Autonne, Young-Woo, Nader, Abbas, Romero, Ahbabi, Menezes, Al Hashemi, Palacios, Rahimi.

11:32 AM 3 days ago

Line-up of Al-Nassr

Raghed; Fatil, Lajami, Alamri, Telles, Alkhaibari, Otávio, Brozovic, Ghareeb, Mané, Ronaldo.

11:27 AM 3 days ago

We're back!

Al-Nassr and Al-Ain face each other this Monday (11), at 13pm, at Al-Awwal Stadium, in Riyadh. The match is valid for the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League.

11:22 AM 3 days ago

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain & Online?

If you want to watch the game Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm , your options are: ESPN If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Star+ If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:17 AM 3 days ago

What time is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain match for AFC Champions League match 2024

Brazil: ESPN and Star+

Canadá DAZN Canada

China MiguQQ Sports Live

França Canal+ Foot

Alemanha DAZN

Internacional Shahid

Itália SportItalia

Portugal Sport TV2Sport TV Multiscreen

Rússia Okko Спорт

Arábia Saudita SSC

Senegal Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cingapura SPOTV AsiaStarHub TV+

África do Sul Sporty TVStarTimes AppStartimes World Football

Espanhamarca.com

Reino Unido DAZN1DAZN

Estados Unidos Fox Sports 2FOX DeportesFOX Sports AppFoxsports.com

11:12 AM 3 days ago

Speak, Hernan Crespo! - Manager of Al-Ain

"We got a deserved victory and put in a good performance, but the quarter-final game isn't over yet."

11:07 AM 3 days ago

Speak, Luis Castro! - Manager of Al-Nassr

"How long has it been since Al Nassr won a championship? Don't make me feel that the team wins titles every year. We know that we have defenses in the team that are not of a high level, and defensive errors increase when we move forward. It's It's very clear that Al Nassr has defensive problems and I haven't hidden my defensive problems. I've always said that we scored more goals."

"The truth is the truth. I take my responsibility. I told the players that our path is next Monday [in the Asian Champions League]. We have to look forward and forget the past. I'm sad, but I'm looking for the future".

"Since the last championship won, the team has already managed to win the title of Arab champion. We have illustrious players. I don't involve them in such a negative moment. We are capable of achieving good results again", he began by saying in statements reproduced in the newspaper Alyaum.

"I'm not going to make excuses. I'm sad about this defeat against Al Raed, but we have to be ready to work and correct the last mistakes. We have to react in the next match, counting for the Asian Champions League, against Al Ain. Let's react. All together to have more confidence."

11:02 AM 3 days ago

Latest games between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain

Al-Ain got the better of the match by beating Al-Nassr 1-0 in the UAE. Al-Nassr needs a two-goal difference to advance to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League. Al-Nassr is coming off a 3-1 defeat to Al-Raed in the Saudi Championship. In the last seven games, Al-Nassr opened the scoring in five. Al-Ain is coming off a penalty shootout victory over Kalba in the UAE Cup. In six of their eight games, Al-Ain averaged less than 2.5 goals.

10:57 AM 3 days ago

Probable line-up of Al-Ain

Khalid Eisa; Erik, Khalid Hashemi, Dramane Koumare and Park Yong-woo; Mohamed Abbas, Sultan Al Shamsi and Abdoul Traore; Omer Atzili, Kaku Gamarra and Josna Loulenzo. 

10:52 AM 3 days ago

Probable line-up of Al-Nassr

Waleed Abdullah; Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mohammed Al-Fatil and Alex Telles; Abdul Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic and Otávio; Ayman Ahmed, Sadio Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo. 

10:47 AM 3 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain will be... to be confirmed.

10:42 AM 3 days ago

Al-Ain

Coach Hernán Crespo has doubts about the game. Mohammed Abbas was injured in the first match and should not be included in the return game. Despite the eight-under distance in the Saudi Championship, Al-Ain is still confident of winning its 15th national title.

10:37 AM 3 days ago

Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr is looking for its first Asian Champions League title. To do this, Luís Castro's team needs to reverse the 1-0 scoreline in favor of Al-Ain. However, the Portuguese coach is without the presence of Talisca, injured, and Laporte, suspended. Therefore, do not go with maximum force. Furthermore, Al-Nassr is far from winning the Saudi Championship. Cristiano Ronaldo's team has 12 points less than Al-Hilal, who are led by coach Jorge Jesus.

10:32 AM 3 days ago

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium

The Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm match will be played at the stadium Al-Awwal, in Riad, Saudi Arabia with a capacity of 25,000 people.

10:27 AM 3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 AFC Champions League match: Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain Latest Info!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. Follow pregame information on VAVEL.

