Goals and Highlights
End of the game!
Al-Ain beats Al-Nassr in a 3-1 penalty shootout and advances to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League.
Al-Nassr misses penalty (1-3)
Otávio finishes out.
AL-AIN GOAL! (1-3)
Al Shamsi scores the third goal.
GOAL OF AL-NASSR! (1-2)
Ronaldo reduces the score.
AL-AIN GOAL! (0-2)
Romero extends the score.
Al-Nassr misses penalty (0-1)
Alex Telles hits the ball against the post.
AL-AIN GOAL! (0-1)
Rahimi opens the scoring.
Al-Nassr misses penalty (0-0)
Brozovic finishes poorly and Khalid Eisa makes the save.
2nd (P)/19' - End of game
The place in the semi-final will be decided by penalty kicks.
12' - GOAL OF AL-NASSR!
Ronaldo extends the score with the penalty and leaves everything equal with the score at 4-4.
10' - Yellow card for Al-Ain
Saeed Juma is warned.
10' - PENALTY FOR AL-NASSR
Ronaldo suffers a foul inside the area and the referee awards the penalty.
09' - Shot blocked by Al-Nassr
Al-Ain's defense anticipates and cuts Ronaldo's shot.
08' - Almost a goal for Al-Ain
Hashemi finishes for the goal, but Raghed Al-Najjar makes a great save.
07' - Pressure from Al-Nassr
Alex Telles appears again, but Al-Ain's defense blocks the shot.
05' - Almost Al-Nassr's fourth goal
Alex Telles tries to increase the score, but Al-Ain's defense blocks the shot.
05' - Al-Ain offside
Rahimi is caught in an irregular position.
03' - Substitution at Al-Nassr
Out: Al-Sulayhim
Enter: Al-Nemer
00' - Almost Al-Nassr's fourth goal
Ronaldo risks the shot, but Khalid Eisa makes a great save.
00' - Almost Al-Ain's fourth goal
Romero finishes for the goal, but Al-Nassr's defense blocks it.
2nd (P)/00' - Second half of extra time begins
The ball rolls again for the last time.
1º (P)/16' - End of the first half of extra time
For now, Al-Ain has an aggregate score advantage of 4-3 over Al-Nassr.
15' - Almost Al-Nassr's fourth goal
Ronaldo risks a shot near the area, but Al-Ain's defense anticipates it and blocks it.
12' - AL-AIN GOAL!
Rahimi scores the third goal and leaves Al-Ain ahead on aggregate by 4-3. The striker finishes inside the area and hits the net.
12' - Almost a goal for Al-Ain
Palacios shoots for goal and hits the post.
08' - Substitution at Al-Ain
Out: Yahia Nader
Enter: Sultan Al Shamsi
07' - Red card for Al-Nassr
Ayman Yahya, who came on in the second half, is expelled from the match.
03' - Almost a goal for Al-Ain
Hazim Abbas takes his first shot in extra time, but finishes poorly and the ball goes out.
1º (P) /00' - Start of extra time
The ball rolls again.
53' - End of the second half
With the score 3-3, Al-Nassr and Al-Ain will play extra time. If the tie persists, the decision will be sent to penalties.
52' - Al-Ain offside
Hazim Abbas is caught in an irregular position.
46' - Substitution at Al-Nassr
Out: Al-Fatil
Enter: Al-Sulayhim
44' - Al-Ain offside
Bandar Mohamed is caught in an irregular position.
39' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr and Al-Ain
Otávio and Rahimi are warned.
38' - Substitution at Al-Nassr
Out: Ghareeb
Enter: Al-Hassan
32' - Substitution at Al-Ain
Out: Al-Baloushi
Enter: Hazim Abbas
31' - Almost an equalizer for Al-Ain
Rahimi finishes, but misses and misses a great chance to tie the match.
29' - Shot blocked by Al-Nassr
Otávio finishes for the goal, but Al-Ain's defense blocks it.
28' - Al-Nassr looks for the fourth goal
Ghareeb takes a shot, but misses and wastes the chance to increase the score.
26' - GOAL OF AL-NASSR!
With a free kick, Alex Telles finishes directly at the goal and turns the match around. With the goal, the aggregate score is tied.
25' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr
Mané is warned.
20' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr
Mané is called into action, finishes poorly and misses the chance to turn the match around.
18' - Substitution at Al-Nassr
Out: Al-Amri
Enter: Ayman Yahya
15' - Almost Al-Nassr comeback
Ronaldo finishes poorly and the ball goes out.
10' - Al-Nassr offside
Ghareeb is caught in an irregular position.
06' - GOAL OF AL-NASSR!
Otávio finishes inside the area and ties the game
03' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr
Ronaldo appears again, but misses the shot and misses the chance to equalize.
02' - Al-Nassr Offside
Ronaldo is caught in an irregular position.
01' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr
Otávio is called in, finishes poorly and the ball goes out.
00' - Al-Nassr presses
Alex Telles takes a shot, but misses the target and the ball goes out.
2º/00' - Second half begins
The ball rolls again.
53' - End of the first half
For now, Al-Ain beats Al-Nassr 2-1, and increases the lead to advance to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League.
52' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr
Brozovic is warned.
52' - Al-Nassr seeks an equalizer
Otávio risks the shot, but misses the target and the ball goes out.
49' - GOAL FROM AL-NASSR!
Ghareeb reduces the score. Striker finishes inside the area and scores Al-Nassr first goal.
48' - Pressure from Al-Nassr
Lajami finishes poorly and the ball goes out.
44' - AL-AIN GOAL!
Rahimi extends the score and leaves Al-Ain with a big advantage. The attacker finishes inside the area again and hits the net.
42' - Almost a goal for Al-Ain
Romero risks the shot, but Raghed Al-Najjar saves it.
41' - Pressure from Al-Nassr
Ronaldo appears again, but misses the shot and the ball goes out.
38' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr
Ronaldo is called in, finishes for the goal and Khalid Eisa makes the save.
37' - Yellow card for Al-Ain
Mohammed Abbas is warned.
31' - Yellow card for Al-Ain
Erik is warned.
30' - AL-AIN GOAL!
Rahimi opens the scoring. The attacker finishes inside the area and hits the net.
27' - Al-Ain offside
Rahimi is caught again in an irregular position.
25' - Game gets busy
Brozovic is called in, but finishes poorly and misses the chance to open the scoring for Al-Nassr.
21' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr
Ronaldo finishes for the second time, but makes a mistake and misses a good chance.
18' - Pressure from Al-Ain
Bandar Mohamed appears to finish, but misses the target and the ball goes out.
14' - Almost a goal for Al-Ain
Palacios risks Al-Ain first shot, but Raghed Al-Najjar saves it.
12' - Game truncated
Both teams are unable to create plays and commit a lot of fouls to stop the match.
08' - Ronaldo tries to open the score
Al-Ain defense blocks Ronaldo shot and prevents Al-Nassr first goal.
05' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr
Al-Fatil risks the first shot, but Khalid Eisa makes a good save.
05' - Game has a lot of fouls
In four fouls scored in five minutes, Al-Ain commits three and Al-Nassr just one.
00' - Al-Ain offside
Rahimi is called into action in Al-Ain's first chance, but is found in an irregular position by the referee.
1º/00' - Game begins
Ball rolling for the first half.
Al-Ain reserves
Bu Senda, Al-Mantheri, Falah Waleed, Saeed Juma, Mansour Saeed, Barman, Khalid Al-Baloushi, Hazim Abbas, Khaled Ali, Sultan Al Shamsi.
Al-Nassr reserves
Afandy, Mohammed Al-Otaibi, Al-Boushal, Marzouq Tambakti, Mohammed Qasem, Al-Sulayhim, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Ayman Yahya, Al-Nemer, Al-Aliwa.
Warm-up
The teams are warming up for the decisive game in the AFC Champions League semi-final.
Al-Ain
Coach Hernán Crespo is not just counting on the presence of Mohammed Abbas. The player suffered an injury in the first game and is missing from Al-Ain.
Al-Nassr
Coach Luís Castro is missing for the match. Talisca, injured, does not play. Laporte is suspended and is missing from the team. Al-Nassr does not arrive at full strength and needs to score two goals apart.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain
Arrival of both Al-Nassr and Al-Ain squads at Al-Awwal Stadium, in Riyadh. It's worth a place in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League. Al-Ain arrives with an advantage of just one goal, while Al-Nassr needs to reverse the score by two goals difference. Al-Nassr's hope is Cristiano Ronaldo.
How does Al-Ain arrive?
Al-Ain doesn't just want the AFC Champions League title. The Arab team coached by Hernán Crespo also wants to win the Saudi Championship and is looking for its 15th national title. Despite this, the team has eight points less than Al-Hilal, the competition leader.
How does Al-Nassr arrive?
With Ronaldo, Al-Nassr is looking for its first AFC Champions League title. The Arab team, led by Luís Castro, suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first game of the quarter-finals and needs to reverse the score with a two-goal difference over Al-Ain.
Line-up of Al-Ain
Eissa; Autonne, Young-Woo, Nader, Abbas, Romero, Ahbabi, Menezes, Al Hashemi, Palacios, Rahimi.
Line-up of Al-Nassr
Raghed; Fatil, Lajami, Alamri, Telles, Alkhaibari, Otávio, Brozovic, Ghareeb, Mané, Ronaldo.
We're back!
Al-Nassr and Al-Ain face each other this Monday (11), at 13pm, at Al-Awwal Stadium, in Riyadh. The match is valid for the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League.
How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain & Online?
If you want to watch the game Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm , your options are: ESPN If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Star+ If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain match for AFC Champions League match 2024
Brazil: ESPN and Star+
Canadá DAZN Canada
China MiguQQ Sports Live
França Canal+ Foot
Alemanha DAZN
Internacional Shahid
Itália SportItalia
Portugal Sport TV2Sport TV Multiscreen
Rússia Okko Спорт
Arábia Saudita SSC
Senegal Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cingapura SPOTV AsiaStarHub TV+
África do Sul Sporty TVStarTimes AppStartimes World Football
Espanhamarca.com
Reino Unido DAZN1DAZN
Estados Unidos Fox Sports 2FOX DeportesFOX Sports AppFoxsports.com
Speak, Hernan Crespo! - Manager of Al-Ain
"We got a deserved victory and put in a good performance, but the quarter-final game isn't over yet."
Speak, Luis Castro! - Manager of Al-Nassr
"How long has it been since Al Nassr won a championship? Don't make me feel that the team wins titles every year. We know that we have defenses in the team that are not of a high level, and defensive errors increase when we move forward. It's It's very clear that Al Nassr has defensive problems and I haven't hidden my defensive problems. I've always said that we scored more goals."
"The truth is the truth. I take my responsibility. I told the players that our path is next Monday [in the Asian Champions League]. We have to look forward and forget the past. I'm sad, but I'm looking for the future".
"Since the last championship won, the team has already managed to win the title of Arab champion. We have illustrious players. I don't involve them in such a negative moment. We are capable of achieving good results again", he began by saying in statements reproduced in the newspaper Alyaum.
"I'm not going to make excuses. I'm sad about this defeat against Al Raed, but we have to be ready to work and correct the last mistakes. We have to react in the next match, counting for the Asian Champions League, against Al Ain. Let's react. All together to have more confidence."
Latest games between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain
Al-Ain got the better of the match by beating Al-Nassr 1-0 in the UAE. Al-Nassr needs a two-goal difference to advance to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League. Al-Nassr is coming off a 3-1 defeat to Al-Raed in the Saudi Championship. In the last seven games, Al-Nassr opened the scoring in five. Al-Ain is coming off a penalty shootout victory over Kalba in the UAE Cup. In six of their eight games, Al-Ain averaged less than 2.5 goals.
Probable line-up of Al-Ain
Khalid Eisa; Erik, Khalid Hashemi, Dramane Koumare and Park Yong-woo; Mohamed Abbas, Sultan Al Shamsi and Abdoul Traore; Omer Atzili, Kaku Gamarra and Josna Loulenzo.
Probable line-up of Al-Nassr
Waleed Abdullah; Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mohammed Al-Fatil and Alex Telles; Abdul Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic and Otávio; Ayman Ahmed, Sadio Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain will be... to be confirmed.
Al-Ain
Coach Hernán Crespo has doubts about the game. Mohammed Abbas was injured in the first match and should not be included in the return game. Despite the eight-under distance in the Saudi Championship, Al-Ain is still confident of winning its 15th national title.
Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr is looking for its first Asian Champions League title. To do this, Luís Castro's team needs to reverse the 1-0 scoreline in favor of Al-Ain. However, the Portuguese coach is without the presence of Talisca, injured, and Laporte, suspended. Therefore, do not go with maximum force. Furthermore, Al-Nassr is far from winning the Saudi Championship. Cristiano Ronaldo's team has 12 points less than Al-Hilal, who are led by coach Jorge Jesus.
The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium
The Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm match will be played at the stadium Al-Awwal, in Riad, Saudi Arabia with a capacity of 25,000 people.
