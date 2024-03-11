After the jubilation of Saturday’s late winner at home to Brentford, and the draw at Anfield on Sunday leaving them top of the table, attention now turns to the Champions League for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team.

Arsenal face tough European challenge

Their attacking prowess, which has fired them to the Premier League top spot, was nowhere to be seen for Arsenal in their away encounter with Porto, a game which finished 1-0 to the hosts. In the first leg of their round of 16 clash, Arsenal failed to register a single shot on target, despite having 65% possession and completing nearly double the amount of passes as their opponents. It was a rare poor performance from the Gunners, who had scored 21 goals in their previous 5 games coming into the match. Porto defended admirably, and snatched a winner in the 94th minute through Brazilian winger Galeno. The game was Arsenal’s first Champions League knockout tie since 2017, and it unfortunately showed for the North-London outfit. An experienced Porto team nullified the young Gunners at the Estádio do Dragão, but the home tie tomorrow will be a completely different prospect. Arsenal know it will be a tough encounter, but their quality at both ends of the pitch will surely be too much for their opponents.

Image via Getty

Team News:

The main injury concern for Arsenal is Gabriel Martinelli, who missed their clash with Brentford. It has not been confirmed whether he will be fit enough to feature tomorrow, but Arteta has stressed that the injury which forced him off against Sheffield United was ‘only a cut’, and not anything serious. Defenders Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both recovering from long-term injuries, and while they won’t feature tomorrow, are likely to play a part for Arsenal before the end of the season. Finally, David Raya will of course be available for selection, after missing Saturday’s fixture due to being unable to play against his ‘parent club’.

Porto have a relatively fit squad coming into this fixture. Long-term absentees Zaidu and Iván Marcano remain sidelined and won’t feature again this season. Striker Mehdi Taremi is a doubt, and is expected to return at the end of this month. The Iranian has only featured 16 times in the league this season for Porto, scoring just three goals.

Image via Getty

Form:

Arsenal are the most in-form team in the Premier League currently. Aside from their first leg defeat to Porto, they have won eight matches from eight games, and have scored 33 goals in this period. They are top of the Premier League, with 20 wins, four wins and four losses. In the Champions League this season, they topped group B with 13 points, scoring 16 goals and conceding just four. Mikel Arteta will be hoping they can take this form into tomorrow’s huge clash.

Porto sit third-place in the Liga Portugal, a position they have not finished in since 2016. They trail league leaders Sporting Lisbon by seven points. Despite this, they are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions, and recently beat second place Benfica 5-0. It has been a season of mixed emotions for Sérgio Conceição’s men, who also saw themselves finish on the same amount of points as group winners Barcelona in their Champions League group stage campaign. Both sides finished with a respectable 12 points, and it proved that Porto were not going to be an easy fixture for anybody.

It will be a tense European night at the Emirates. All the pressure lies on Arsenal shoulders to get the job done and brush a struggling Porto team aside. But the visitors will not go down without a fight. They will use their experience to frustrate and nullify the young Arsenal players and the further the match goes on the more confident Porto will grow. However, if Arsenal score early, it could be a very long evening for their opponents. Arsenal are the masters at killing teams off with devastating attacks and lightning speed, and Porto will need a lot of luck if they are to qualify for the next round of the Champions League tomorrow evening.

Predicted Lineups:

Arsenal:

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Ødegaard, Rice, Jorginho, Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Porto:

Costa, Mário, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell, Varela, Nico, Conceição, Pepê, Galeno, Evanilson.