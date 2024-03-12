Robert Lewandowski’s second-half goal was not enough to secure victory for Barcelona in Naples, as Victor Osimhen’s goal later in the second half ensured that it would be honor’s even heading to Barcelona this week.

Both sides of this fixture had their struggles throughout the group stage period of this season. Barcelona did finish as eventual winners of their group on 12 points. However, their group consisting of Porto, Royal Antwerp, and Shakhtar Donetsk was considered one that they should be getting through comfortably.

They ended up top but only on a head-to-head basis as Porto also managed 12 points but their two defeats to the Blaugrana meant they finished as runners-up. However, defeats to Antwerp and Shakhtar have raised concerns over Barcelona’s hopes of winning the Champions League this year.

Napoli probably matched the expectations placed upon them before the campaign began. They finished second in their group on ten points. Real Madrid were the ones to top their group with a perfect record and a fantastic 18 points.

Frank Anguissa of SSC Napoli reacts during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and SSC Napoli at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 29, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Lasha Kuprashvili/MB Media/Getty Images)

However, despite the expected two defeats to Real Madrid, a draw against a winless Union Berlin raised concerns about the genuine quality of this Napoli side. Especially when you pair that with their poor season in Serie A.

Previous Meetings

Despite the first leg of this tie, these two sides have faced off a few times in recent years. In 2022, the two sides faced off in the Europa League Round of 32, where like this year, the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw. However, a massive 4-2 win for Barca in Naples meant they progressed, and Napoli were eliminated.

In 2020, the two teams met in the same stage as this season in the Champions League, with the first leg yet again ending in a 1-1 draw between the two sides. Another 3-1 second-leg victory at Camp Nou meant Barcelona would yet again prevail over their Italian counterparts.

Napoli will hope that history will not repeat itself with another second-leg defeat after a 1-1 draw in the first. However, Napoli have never defeated Barcelona in a competitive game, with their only victory over the Blaugrana coming in a pre-season friendly in 2014.

History is certainly with Barcelona, as they attempt to make sure they do not slip and end up eliminated from a European competition yet again.

Players to Watch

Barcelona has always had a squad of immense talent, and despite what many may believe, that is still the case. With regards to who the most dangerous of the players is, it is not a straightforward answer.

However, young superstar Lamine Yamal is certainly one player to keep an eye on. The 16-year-old attacker has set the headlines in La Liga this season, breaking records across the league. The Spaniard can play anywhere across the front three and causes massive problems for defences. With four goals and three assists already this season in La Liga, he is certainly making a name for himself. Napoli will have to keep an eye on the superstar if they want to stop Blaugrana from scoring.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and RCD Mallorca at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 08, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Napoli also have a great squad and it is difficult to pinpoint a single player to keep an eye on. Although Osimhen starred in the first leg, the player who could potentially star in the second leg is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 23-year-old Georgian winger has been excellent in Serie A this season, scoring ten and assisting four so far for Napoli.

However, he has struggled in the Champions League group stages so far, but this could be the perfect opportunity for the winger to display his obvious qualities on the European stage. If he can show his true abilities, it would be hard to believe that he would not either be creating or scoring in this fixture.