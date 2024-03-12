After a 1-0 victory from the reverse fixture, Porto travelled to the Emirates Stadium with the intent to frustrate their opponents and hold on to their slim lead. Arsenal naturally controlled the majority of possession in the first-half, but struggled to break down a resilient Porto defence. Spear-headed by 41-year-old Pepe and youngster Otávio, the Portuguese team’s defence looked an impenetrable force. Arsenal kept piling on the pressure, but it took a real moment of magic from their captain, Martin Ødegaard, to break the deadlock.

The midfielder received the ball on the half turn just outside the Porto penalty area, beat a couple of defenders and played an inch-perfect pass through to Leandro Trossard, who executed his finish with precision and style. With less than five minutes until half-time, the Belgian caressed the ball into Diogo Costa’s bottom corner, and it looked like it might just be Arsenal’s night after all. Despite the set-back, Porto stuck to their defensive strategy and Arsenal’s frustration continued into the second half. As Arsenal pushed further forward, it offered Porto opportunities on the counter attack, and arguably their best player on the night Pepê caused the Gunners some real problems. His pace and directness clearly troubled the Arsenal defence, and on numerous occasions it took a cynical foul to stop the Brazilian.

As the second half began to draw to a close, the game opened up even more. Both teams sensed a winner was up for grabs, and it created a very entertaining, attacking football match for the final 10-20 minutes. Despite this, neither team managed to find that elusive second goal, and the referee blew the full-time whistle. Half an hour of extra-time ensued, which featured cramp, time-wasting and nothing truly of note in an attacking sense. Both sides looked petrified to make a mistake, and although Arsenal certainly were more expansive than their opponents, it seemed that they were also happy to try their luck in a penalty shootout.

A last ditch tackle from centre-back Otávio denied Bukayo Saka a late effort on goal with less than few minutes to play, and the whistle was blown yet again for a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper David Raya was the Champions League hero for Arsenal, who were taken all the way to penalties by valiant Porto

Captains Martin Ødegaard and Pepe tossed the coin for which end the shootout would take place, and who would strike first. It was the Gunner’s captain who won the first psychological battle of the shootout, allowing his team to shoot towards their own fans, and take the first penalty. The Norwegian stepped up for the first penalty, and fired calmly past Diogo Costa.

The Arsenal fans’ nerves were not reciprocated by their players, who looked calm and collected as a group. With a cacophony of boos ringing in his ears, Porto’s Pepê took first for Porto, and followed Ødegaard in blasting into the side netting. It was two excellent penalties to begin proceedings. Kai Havertz followed suit for Arsenal, with a cool slotted penalty to the goalkeeper’ left. It was Porto who were the first to slip up, but you could hardly blame Wendell for his part in it.

What looked like an excellent penalty was tipped astonishingly onto the post by David Raya, sparking jubilant celebrations in the stand behind him. Arsenal now held the lead, and knew it was in their hands to go through to the quarter finals. Knowing a goal at this stage was crucial, regular penalty-taker Bukayo Saka stepped up and hit a fabulous penalty past Costa. Former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujić then made no mistake from the spot, followed by Declan Rice for Arsenal. The score stood at 4-2 to Arsenal at this stage, and a miss from Porto would send them out. The hero of the hour David Raya stood eye to eye with Porto’s Galeno, and dived to his left to produce another fine save.

An immense feeling of relief and joy filled the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal made the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2010.