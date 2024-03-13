ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the PSG 3-1 Nice match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
⌛️ C’est terminé au Parc des Princes.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 13, 2024
Paris s’impose et se qualifie en demi-finale de la @coupedefrance ! 🔝💪#PSGOGCN 3️⃣-1️⃣ | #CDF 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OMzFW7vzoc
90'
5 more minutes are added.
85'
Last moments of the game and everything is defined, PSG will advance to the next round.
80'
Very little from Nice in this second half and everything seems defined in the match.
75'
We are approaching the end of the match and everything seems defined for PSG.
70'
PSG begins to adjust to protect the advantage and get closer to victory.
65'
Nice puts pressure, but PSG has a comfortable lead and looks like it will keep the ticket.
61' PSG Goal!
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAALLL!!! Lucas Beraldo appears and scores PSG's third.
60'
The adjustments of both teams begin to try to move the scoreboard again.
52'
The game maintains the same tone of the first half with PSG playing better.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We're going to the break.
⏱️ 45+3' - Paris mène à la pause 💪#PSGOGCN 2️⃣-1️⃣ | #CDF 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Un58oB6h0S— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 13, 2024
45'
3 more minutes are added.
40'
Nice closes the gap and begins to press to try to tie the game quickly.
37' Nice Goal!
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAALLL!!! Shot inside the area by Gaetan Laborde to bring Nice closer to the scoreboard.
33' PSG Goal!
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!! Error by the Nice goalkeeper that Ruiz Fabián takes advantage of for PSG's second.
30'
Nice puts pressure but the score remains the same and both teams continue fighting for possession of the ball.
25'
PSG is closer to second than Nice to getting into the game.
20'
After the goal, Nice rushed forward looking for an equalizer quickly.
14' PSG Goal!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!! Kylian Mbappé appears to score the first of the game and give PSG the advantage.
10'
The clock advances and PSG begins to play better and better and controls the pace.
8'
Everything remains very even and both teams want to get the first of the game.
6'
PSG wants control of the ball early but we still have no opportunities.
4'
We still have no dangerous opportunities, but both teams want a goal.
2'
Good start to the game, both teams come out cautious in search of controlling the ball.
The game begins!
The game starts at the Parc des Princes.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the French Cup.
All set!
The Parc des Princes is ready for the start of this match for the pass to the next round of the Coupe de France, a great entrance is expected with a full house before the start of this game.
PSG lineup!
These are PSG's headlines for today's game:
🗒️ Le 𝐗𝐈 𝐝𝐞 𝐝𝐞́𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 de nos Parisiens ! 🔴🔵#PSGOGCN | #CDF 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Z8S8OsDaEY— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 13, 2024
Nice lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Nice for today's match:
Le 𝐎𝐍𝐙𝐄 niçois pour ce quart de finale de Coupe de France 🔴⚫️🦅#PSGOGCN #OGCNice pic.twitter.com/AfupmF7Bpe— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) March 13, 2024
Referee
Alexander Clement will be the central referee for the duel between PSG and Nice of the Coupe de France 2024.
Last duel!
The last duel between both teams was in the first round of the 2022-2023 French Cup, where both teams tied at 1 goal.
The Preview!
This day, the Coupe de France Quarterfinals continue when PSG receives Nice in search of one of the tickets to the next round, this match is unique and the team that wins will face Rennes in the semifinals.
PSG appears!
The PSG players are already in their stadium for today's match:
👋 @FondationPSG ❤️💙#PSGOGCN | #CDF 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4THEQgv6cA— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 13, 2024
Here is Nice!
Nice are already at the Parc des Princes for today's game:
Nos Aiglons sont là 🖤❤️🦅#OGCNice #PSGOGCN pic.twitter.com/ub1Ad1qa6m— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) March 13, 2024
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between PSG and Nice begins at the Parc des Princes. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Nice's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Marcin Bulka, Pablo Rosario, Dante, Jean-Clair Todibo, Khephren Thuram, Hicham Boudaoui, Melvin Bard, Jordan Lotomba, Terem Moffi, Jérémie Boga and Gaëtan Laborde.
Gaëtan Laborde, player to watch!
The Nice striker is one of the great figures of the team. Last season he was one of the players who showed the greatest development with the Stade Rennais team, achieving 20 goals and 8 assists, making Nice sign him. His constant participation in the French First Division has made him become one of the most important references of the team and they are fighting to get to the top of Ligue 1. This is the reference of Nice's offensive and, at the moment , marches with 12 goals and 2 assists. His connection with Sofiane Diop and Khéphren Thuram will be essential for the French team to continue with a good pace in all its competitions.
How does Nice arrive?
Nice continues with its season in Ligue 1 and with the objective of fighting head-to-head in the middle of the table and seeking to return to international competition. On this occasion, the Trojans have presented several additions, forming a great squad among which we find Danté, Sofiane Diop, Maxime Dupé, Jeremie Boga, Gaëtan Laborde and Khéphren Thuram. Nice's aspirations are to have a good campaign in Ligue 1 and in the rest of the French team's competitions to be able to aspire to a place in a UEFA competition. Nice finished the 2022-2023 season in ninth place with 58 points and without a place in UEFA competitions. This is why the front and main defense have been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against their direct rivals and avoiding being left out of the European competition positions. At the moment, they are in sixth position with 40 units, after 11 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses.
Last PSG lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha, Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Kylian Mbappé, Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani.
Kylian Mbappé, player to follow!
The PSG striker is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue demonstrating that he is one of the best in his position. The Frenchman begins a new Ligue 1 season after a good last season, where he was one of the team's top scorers. That season, Mbappé contributed 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does PSG get here?
Paris Saint-Germain starts its season looking to fight for the Ligue 1 title and have a good campaign in the Champions League. The team has made big moves, among the casualties those of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Mauro Icardi stand out, but the board has known how to react in time and have made up for these losses with great players, Ousmane Dembelé, Lucas Hernández, Marco Asensio arrived and Manuel Ugarte. PSG will continue to look for more reinforcements so that the team competes in the best way in all European competitions. Last season, the team finished in first place in Ligue 1 becoming the champion. The French failed to qualify for the Quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, losing to Bayern Munich, later, they fell in the round of 16 of the French Cup against Marseille, considering the international season as a failure. This season, the objective is to have better results in local competitions and be able to fight for a place among the best in the Champions League. At the moment the team is in eleventh position in Ligue 1 with 56 points after 16 wins, 8 draws and 1 loss.
Where is the game?
The Parc des Princes located in the city of Paris will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this season of the French Cup. This stadium has capacity for 50,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1970.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the blog commentary of the PSG vs Nice match, corresponding to the 2024 French Cup duel. The match will take place at the Parc des Princes, at 3:10 p.m.