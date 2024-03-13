ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This is the summary of Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win to book their place in the UEFA Champions League 2024 Quarterfinals:
End of match
Match ends at Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund 2-0 PSV Eindhoven (3-1).
95'
Borussia Dortmund's goal, the match is settled with a mistake by PSV that Marco Reus finishes off.
93'
The entire Dortmund team defends and PSV attacks with 2 minutes left in the game.
91'
The Dortmund fans are suffering in these final minutes because of the pressure PSV is exerting desperately looking for an equalizer.
89'
5 more minutes will be added to this game.
87'
PSV continues to insist but they arrive too fast to the box and do not get the goal that would send the game to overtime.
85'
Last minutes of the match Dortmund are 5 minutes away from clinching their ticket to the next round of the UEFA Champions League.
83'
PSV made changes with the intention of being much more offensive and looked for an equalizer in the final minutes.
81'
Corner kick for Dortmund, who have the ball in their opponents' zone and run down the clock.
79'
Offside is flagged on Dortmund's goal, everything stays the same 1-0.
77'
Dortmund goal, great cross and even better header to bring the home side within touching distance of the quarter-finals.
75'
There are 15 minutes left in the match and despite the minimal lead Dortmund are not looking comfortable on the pitch as they are not generating any more danger.
73'
Dortmund very quickly lose the ball and allow PSV to create dangerous moves.
71'
PSV players begin to fall into despair for not being able to finish their dangerous plays.
69'
The substitute players of the two teams get up to warm up for more changes in the two teams.
67'
PSV dominates in these minutes of the match, but they don't understand each other and look confused when creating danger.
65'
Borussia Dortmund came very close to scoring their second goal, but the ball came to nothing.
63'
Hirving Lozano has looked very good with his entry onto the field, his speed has helped PSV create some very important plays.
61'
Dortmund have regained possession and are looking to have the ball, play a lot and find the second goal of the game.
59'
Borussia Dortmund made some changes with the entry of Nmecha and the exit of Brandt, looking for more ball possession and recovery in midfield.
57'
The score remains unchanged and Borussia Dortmund continues to hold a slim lead as they look to take control of the match.
55'
Borussia Dortmund defends very well and PSV with very little idea continues to reach the German area but with very little danger.
53'
Borussia Dortmund start with the same 11 players on the pitch, no changes are made.
51'
Borussia Dortmund are looking to keep the ball and run down the clock, to control the game.
49'
PSV starts with a lot of pressure looking to tie the game as soon as possible.
47'
PSV makes one change and Mexican Hirving Lozano enters the field.
Sancho's goal
This is how Sancho's goal gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 lead:
45'
First Half ends Borussia Dortmund 1-0 PSV Eindhoven (Global 2-1).
44'
Luuk de Jong came very close to equalizing the game, but his shot went just wide of the Dortmund goal.
42'
The two teams fight intensely for the ball in the midfield with 3 minutes left before halftime.
40'
Last minutes of the first half, all indications are that Borussia Dortmund will take a minimal 1-0 lead into the break, but on aggregate they win 2-1.
38'
Many mistakes by PSV that do not allow them to reach the last area of the field with clarity and they continue to waste opportunities.
36'
Til's shot goes into the hands of goalkeeper Kobel, but PSV have now had more possession of the ball, but are unable to finish their dangerous moves.
34'
Dortmund intelligently lowers its defensive lines and seeks with counterattacks to find the second goal in its favor in this match.
32'
PSV is the team that now has the most possession of the ball and is seeking with crosses and long-distance shots to find the goal that ties the game before the end of this first half.
30'
Luuk de Jong had very little activity in this first half, failing to get on the ball to try to tie the game.
28'
PSV's shot is deflected over the top of the Dortmund goal, but the visitors continue to have important moves.
26'
PSV is encouraged again and will have its first corner kick of this match and the taller men are already looking for the header.
24'
At the moment 72% of possession has Dortmund with a strong dominance, while PSV only 28% of possession in these first 25 minutes of the match, very little action from PSV.
22'
PSV burst with the ball and looked to counter-attack with the intention of finding some dangerous play, very few arrivals from the visitors.
20'
After Dortmund's great start, there were few dangerous chances in both areas, but the German team was more dangerous.
18'
Borussia Dortmund again came close to a second goal, but goalkeeper Benitez was already a factor in keeping the score at 1-0, a great job by the PSV goalkeeper.
16'
PSV was encouraged and managed to have their first dangerous plays, but without intensity, very little precision in the last area of the field.
14'
The tension and intensity of the match increased, but there were no more dangerous moves after that thrilling start, with Dortmund already leading 2-1 on aggregate.
12'
PSV has the ball and moves it all over the field looking to open the defensive lock that Dortmund has and does not allow them to create their first moves on goal.
10'
Borussia Dortmund's pressure continues, but with less intensity, and another corner kick from the right wing.
8'
PSV tries to react after that difficult start, but Borussia Dortmund defends very well and does not allow the visitors to reach the box comfortably.
6'
Goal for Borussia Dortmund, Sancho's right-footed shot finds a space and smashes the ball past the goalkeeper to open the scoring for the home side.
4'
Borussia Dortmund came very close, with pressure they managed to have a chance in front of the goalkeeper but the ball went into his hands with a great save and it was a corner kick.
2'
First minutes of the match and PSV surprises having the initiative but Dortmund gradually begins to exert pressure, looking to have the ball to create dangerous plays.
Kickoff
The match between Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 (1-1) kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, and the teams are ready in the tunnel waiting for the signal and the anthem of the UEFA Champions League to take the field with a stadium that is bursting and start this Round of 16 second leg, great expectation minutes before the start.
End of warmup
The two teams finish warming up and return to the dressing room for the final talk with the coach before they return to the field for the start of the match, final instructions in the teams' dressing room.
Mexicans in Champions League
Yesterday Porto, with Jorge Sanchez coming on as a substitute, was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal on penalties, so today with Hirving Lozano in PSV will be the last chance to see a Mexican player in the most important competition at club level.
Kickoff approaching
We are getting closer and closer to one of the best matches of the day with two teams that always give great matches with players of the highest quality and with a reserved forecast, as the aggregate score is tied 1-1 and everything will be defined tonight at the Signal Iduna Park.
Today's favorites
Today there are two crossings, for this Borussia Dortmund vs PSV match the great favorite to qualify are the Germans, since at home and with their fans they are always strong and look to get their ticket to the next round, while in the other crossing Inter Milan is a slight favorite to win the ticket but Atletico Madrid will seek at home to turn the aggregate score and get to advance to the Quarterfinals, these are the last two crossings.
Qualified Teams
There are only two places left to be filled in the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals, the teams that have already qualified are Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain, which are the teams that have already qualified, so we expect some incredible crossings in the next round of the best tournament in Europe at club level.
Full House
The Signal Iduna Park has been completely filled, there is no room for another soul and the fans, like every day, do not stop cheering on their team, fans who are excited about reaching the Quarterfinals, where there are already qualified teams and are just waiting for the last two tickets to be drawn, great atmosphere that is lived in Dortmund.
All ready wamrup
The two teams are warming up and beginning their preparations for this match, the fans welcome Dortmund with motivation and PSV with cheers, but the players are already on the field getting ready for what will be one of the most important matches of the year for both teams.
PSV lineup
This is the PSV lineup with which they will take the field to surprise and advance to the next round of the UEFA Champions League, Mexican Hirving Lozano will be on the substitutes' bench:
Borussia Dortmund lineup
This is Borussia Dortmund's lineup for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16:
Already at the Stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium and are getting ready in the dressing room for the warm-up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups for this Round of 16 match will be announced. The Signal Iduna Park is getting more and more crowded.
Fans
Gradually the fans are starting to arrive at Signal Iduna Park, a full house is expected for this match with a majority of Borussia Dortmund fans who as every day do not abandon their team and look forward to Dortmund's passage to the next round of the UEFA Champions League, you can also see some PSV shirts with fans who made the trip to support the team from the Netherlands.
Signal Iduna Park
It is the Borussia Dortmund stadium in Germany, one of the best buildings in German soccer, besides being one of those that always fill day after day with a fan base that encourages in every game, has a capacity for 81 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 2, 1974, will be the venue for this match between Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven, a match where the stadium will surely be filled as in every match day with fans excited to continue advancing in this European competition, undoubtedly a great stadium for one of the best matches tomorrow.
Latest PSV Eindhoven lineup
This is PSV Eindhoven's final lineup for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024 Round of 16:
1. Walter Benitez, 3. Jordan Teze, 22. Jerdy Schouten, 18. Olivier Boscagli, 8. Sergino Dest, 10. Malik Tillman, 23. Joey Veerman, 34. Ismael Saibari, 9. Luuk de Jong, 11. Johan Bakayoko, 27. Hirving Lozano. DT: Peter Bosz.
Latest Borussia Dortmund lineup
This is Borussia Dortmund's final lineup for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16:
33. Alexander Meyer, 22. Ian Maatsen, 4. Nico Schlotterbeck, 15. Mats Hummels, 26. Julian Ryerson, 23. Emre Can, 20. Marcel Sabitzer, 11. Marco Reus, 10. Jadon Sancho, 21. Donyell Malen, 14. Niclas Füllkrug. DT: Edin Terzic.
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League 2024 Round of 16 second leg?
This is the kick-off time for the Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven match on March 13, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 3:00 a.m.
South Africa: 3:00 a.m.
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 21:00 hours
France: 21:00 hours
Italy: 21:00 hours
Netherlands: 21:00 hours
Belgium: 21:00 hours
Germany: 21:00 hours
Absences
For this match there will be absences in both teams, Borussia Dortmund will be without right back Julian Ryerson due to injury, a very sensitive casualty for the Germans, while PSV will be without two players, Ismael Saibari, attacking midfielder who will not see minutes due to injury and finally Noa Lang, left striker who will not be called up due to injury, the other players will see activity for one of the most important matches for both teams this year.
Background
The record is very close, but it leans towards Borussia Dortmund since they have only met on 2 occasions, leaving a record of a win for the Germans, a draw and PSV has never been able to defeat Borussia Dortmund, so tomorrow the locals will be favorites to come out with the victory and the ticket to the next round.
How is PSV Eindhoven coming along?
On the other hand, the PSV team comes from defeating Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 last day in the Eredivisie, a match where they suffered a lot but in the end they managed to get the 3 points to continue as general leaders and arrive to this match motivated, they will go to a very complicated field as it is the Signal Iduna, where they will try to give the surprise and eliminate the always favorite Borussia Dortmund, We will also be able to see the Mexican Hirving Lozano in action, so we expect one of the best matches tomorrow in the last tickets to the Quarterfinals of the most important tournament at club level, this is how the two teams arrive to this match so awaited by many fans.
How is Borussia Dortmund coming along?
Borussia Dortmund comes from defeating Werder Bremen 2-1 last week in the Bundesliga, a match where they were dominant and managed to get the 3 points to remain in the top positions of the overall standings in the German league, now they will face the second leg of this UEFA Champions League Round of 16, where the aggregate score is tied at one goal, The Germans will try to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans to go for the win and get their ticket to the next round, a very complicated match awaits us, with two very strong teams, which promises to have a lot of intensity, goals and emotions, this is how Borussia Dortmund arrives to tomorrow's match against PSV Eindhoven.
