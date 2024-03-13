Inter secured a massive victory at San Siro last time out between the two sides, as a close game was settled by a late winner from Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic to give Inter the advantage heading into the second leg.

Stefan de Vrij of FC Internazionale emrbaces team mate Marko Arnautovic following the final whistle of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Internazionale and Atlético Madrid at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Both teams performed well in the group stage of the tournament. Atletico finished top of the group as they avoided defeat to finish with 14 points, four points clear of second-placed Lazio. However, there were still some concerns with their overall quality.

These concerns were raised after the side drew 2-2 with Scottish outfit Celtic, who finished bottom of their group and were eliminated from the competition soon after. However, their ability to remain undefeated was a positive sign of their resilience moving forward to the knockouts.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid v Lazio at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on December 13, 2023 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Inter also finished their group stage campaign without defeat, but three draws at this stage meant they finished runners-up in their group to Real Sociedad on goal difference.

Inter showed impressive signs in the group stage, but their significant number of draws raised questions regarding their ability to be able to be clinical and put teams away when they needed to.

Teams that finish second in the group stages are usually considered underdogs going into the knockouts. However, their win at San Siro now sees Inter as overall favourites to progress, despite Atletico having home advantage.

As far as form going into this game, the guide heavily favours Inter over Atletico.

Inter have won every game since the first leg at San Siro, picking up two big 4-0 wins against Lecce and Atalanta whilst on their way to gaining maximum points from their run-in.

This run also saw they continue to open up their massive gap at the top of the Serie A table, now sitting 16 points clear of their bitter rivals AC Milan as they are set to take another Scudetto.

Atletico have not had the same fortunes since the defeat in Milan, as they have only won one game since the first leg.

Their one win against Real Betis was shadowed by a big 3-0 defeat to relegation-battling Cadiz and a poor 2-2 draw against bottom-of-the-table Almeira.

Angel Correa of Atletico Madrid competes for the ball with Ruben Alcaraz of Cadiz CF during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Cadiz CF and Atletico Madrid at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on March 09, 2024 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Atletico will need to put their league form behind them if they are going to turn around the 1-0 deficit to progress to the next round.

Previous Meetings

In the last 15 years, these sides have only faced off three times, including the first leg in Milan last time out. The first of the other two meetings and the only other competitive fixture came in the UEFA Supercup in 2010, where Atletico ran out as 2-0 victors over the Italian side.

Their only other meeting in this period came in a pre-season tournament in 2018, where Inter took a slim 1-0 victory over their Spanish counterparts.

Players to Watch

Although the obvious choice for this for Atletico would be Antoine Griezmann, the player Inter need to watch is Alvaro Morata.

The Spanish striker has had a brilliant season in La Liga so far, scoring 14 goals for his side in the league which is helping to keep them in the top four in Spain.

Alvaro Morata of Atletico de Madrid protests to the referee during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and Real Betis at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on March 03, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

However, he has also been very impressive in the Champions League, as he managed five goals and one assist through the group stages. Only Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane have managed more goals in the competition so far this season. A goal threat that Inter will need to neutralise to win the game.

For Inter, look no further than superstar striker Lautaro Martinez as their player to watch.

The Argentine has scored 23 goals for Inter this season, making him the top scorer in Serie A this season, eight goals ahead of his nearest competition Dusan Vlahovic.

A dynamic goal-scoring threat, it goes without saying that Atletico will require a stellar defensive effort if they are going to stop him from scoring in this game.