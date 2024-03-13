ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
It was over
Robinhood tied Herediano 1-1, in a match corresponding to the Concachampions, reaching a very even duel, but the Ticos had several opportunities and wasted them, so they lost on aggregate.
90+3'
GOAL! for Robinhood, Don Tuur equalizes from a corner kick, right-footed from very close range, just inside the left post
90'
4 minutes of compensation are added
88'
Herediano wants to close the game with another goal
85'
Yellow card for Aarón Salazar
81'
Herediano plays with the ball in midfield, looking to use up time
78'
Robinhood substitution, Quiliano Stedenburg replaces Dimitrio Andro
74'
Herediano begins to search the center of the field
71'
Herediano substitution, Miguel Basulto replaces Elías Aguilar
69'
Robinhood substitution, Roche Rosebel and Carlos Da Silva for Juari Correa and Don Tuur.
66'
Herediano continues attacking on the right flank
63' Change and yellow card
Herediano substitution, Aarón Salazar replaces Fernán Faerrón
Yellow card for Jamilhio Rigters
61' Yellow card
Yellow card for Franklin Singodikromo after committing a sweep from behind.
59'
Robinhood had a chance on goal, but ended up crashing the ball into the defense.
56' Herediano goal
GOAL! by Herediano, Adrián Garza del Toro came in from the right flank to take a shot and cross the ball to the other post.
53'
Herediano tries to get down the right flank, but the ball ends up in the corner.
46' Changes
Herediano substitution, Orlando Galo and Gerson Torres for Yeltsin Tejeda and John Jairo Ruiz.
Robinhood substitution, Franklin Singodikromo comes in for Leandro Balotelli.
45' Second half
Second half begins
45+2'
The first half is over
45'
2 minutes of compensation are added
42' Yellow card
Yellow card for Orlando Galo
38'
Robinhood can't get out of midfield anymore, they lose the ball too easily
35'
Araya looked for a shot from outside the area, but the ball went over the top
31' Away change
Herediano substitutes Jesús Rubio for Adrián Garza del Toro.
29'
Jesús Rubio leaves the field after feeling discomfort in the leg
26'
Herediano moves the ball in midfield, trying to look for space
23'
Robinhood looks to get out on the left flank, but they struggle to get the ball out of their box
20'
Herediano are closest to the goal, but the home side are generating several counterattacks
15' Penalty call
2 players are pulled. Jamilhio Rigters tried to push the ball with his head in the low area, so Jesús Rubio tried to clear it and hit his opponent. The locals ask for a penalty, but in the end nothing is scored.
12'
Both teams fight for the ball in midfield
9'
The home team starts to have the ball, but struggles to create danger
6'
Andy Rojas had the first chance, smashing the ball against the goalkeeper, but the flagman flagged out of place
3'
The Ticos start handling the ball
Match kicks off
The match between Robinhood and Herediano is ready, at Flora Stadium in a match with a great attendance.
They take the field
Both teams take the field to kick off this Concachampions match at Flora Stadium.
Ratifying momentum
Costa Rica's CS Herediano remains the leader in its country and is 90 minutes away from securing qualification for the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024.
On Monday, Héctor Altamirano's team arrived in Suriname to face SV Robinhood. Mexican coach Altamirano predicted that his team can give much more and that is why they must take advantage of every opportunity.
"The most important thing in the first leg was the goals and the victory. I think this team is ready for more," commented Altamirano after the first leg. "It's a series that still has 95 or 100 minutes left to advance, and although in the first leg the team was anxious in front of goal, we hope to achieve the objective in Paramaribo," said the Mexican coach.
Robinhood's next match
The locals are coming off a 2-0 loss to Herediano in their last match, but still have several matches left.
Sat., Mar. 16. Inter Wanica vs Robinhood, Suriname First Division
Herediano's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Flora Stadium, a Concachampions match.
👥 Este es el 1⃣1⃣ con el que @csherediano1921 se enfrentará a Robinhood en la vuelta de Octavos de Final de #ConcaChampions. pic.twitter.com/Wty07F6fpM— Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 13, 2024
The Robinhood XI
This is the XI with which the local team will take the field at Flora Stadium, a Concachampions match.
#ConcaChampions Round of 16 Starting XI for Robinhood! pic.twitter.com/wtfszGFZKi— Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 13, 2024
Herediano's next match
The visitors are coming off a 2-0 win over Sporting San José in their last match, but still have several games left to play.
Tue., Mar. 26. San Carlos vs Herediano, First Division of Costa Rica
Flora Stadium
The Franklin Essed Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in Paramaribo, capital of Suriname. It was inaugurated on December 24, 1958 under the name Flora Stadion, located in the neighborhood of Flora, near the Suriname National Gymnasium. In 2018 it was renovated by a FIFA donation for just over 1 million dollars and its capacity is for 3500 fans.
Statistics from ......
Suriname forward Shaquille Cairo, the midfielder will play his eighth game this season, in the past he played 0 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Suriname league and 0 assists, currently he has 7 goals in 8 games, but in the international tournament he is yet to make his debut.
Statistics from ......
Honduras defender, Getsel Ramón Montes, the midfielder will play his seventh game this season, in the past he played 12 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Mexican league and 3 assists, currently he has 0 goals in 12 games, but in the international tournament he already has 1 goal.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans
The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this CONCACAF Champions Cup match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Refereeing team
This is the refereeing quartet for the match between Robinhood vs Herediano in the second leg of the round of 16, where there are several nationalities among the referees.
Referee: Julio Luna (Guatemala)
Ar1: Walter Lopez (Honduras)
Ar2: Enmanuel Aguirre (Nicaragua)
4th Referee: Ismael Cornejo (El Salvador)
VAR: Daneon Parchment (Jamaica)
VAR1: Tristley Bassue (St. Kitts & Nevis)
Background
This will be the second meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, putting the second foot and advancing to the next phase, leaving the scales very uneven.
Herediano 2 - 0 Robinhood, Mar. 5, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
Watch out for this Robinhood player
Suriname striker, 22 year old Shaquille Cairo has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Suriname league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Herediano player
The 27 year old defender from Honduras, Getsel Ramon Montes has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Costa Rican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Herediano coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Municipal Liberia, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 tie and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Herediano 2 - 0 Sporting San José, Mar. 9, 2024, First Division of Costa Rica
Herediano 2 - 0 Robinhood, Mar. 5, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
Puntarenas 0 - 0 Herediano, Mar. 2, 2024, First Division of Costa Rica
Herediano 4 - 0 Municipal Liberia, Feb. 28, 2024, First Division of Costa Rica
Alajuelense 0 - 1 Herediano, Feb. 24, 2024, First Division of Costa Rica
How is Robinhood doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Golden Lion, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Herediano 2 - 0 Robinhood, Mar. 5, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
Flora 1 - 4 Robinhood, Feb. 28, 2024, Suriname First Division
Robinhood 1 - 1 Sport Vereniging Transvaal, Feb. 23, 2024, Suriname First Division
Robinhood 5 - 1 Golden Lion, Aug. 13, 2023, Suriname First Division
Robinhood 5 - 0 Metropolitan, Aug. 11, 2023, First Division Suriname
