Goals and Highlights
Penalties
He blew it up! Lautaro Martínez ends up sending his shot into the stands and gives the pass to Atlético de Madrid.
Penalties
Goal from Atlético Madrid! Ángel Correa scores the third for the Spanish with good execution.
Penaltgies
Inter goal! Acerbi shot from eleven paces to equalize the scores.
Penalties
Goal from Atlético Madrid! Riquelme sends a tremendous shot to the corner of the goal to score the second.
Penalties
Goalie! Oblak dove in with both hands to prevent Klassen's shot from entering.
Penalties
Good save! Sommer saves Ñíguez's whiplash.
Penalties
Goalie! Oblak makes a great shot from the goalkeeper who ends up rejecting Sánchez's shot.
Penalties
Goal from Atlético Madrid! Flash shot at Sommer's goal that enters without the Swiss being able to reach that ball.
Penalties
Inter goal! Calhanoglu shoots powerfully on goal to open the scoring.
120' Extra time is over!
Nobody managed to take the lead in these extra times, everything will be decided in the penalty shootout.
118'
Sommer gets up in his area and ends up keeping the ball.
117'
Depay was looking to go in alone on Sommer's goal, but Bisseck ends up taking him down.
115'
Riquelme's cross into Sommer's area, Ñíguez fails to control the ball and the defense clears the ball.
114'
Bisseck's cross to the home goal, but the home defense ends up clearing the ball.
112'
Calhanoglu's free-kick from Calhanoglu goes into the stands.
110' Inter change
Mikhitaryan leaves the match and Klassen takes his place.
109' Inter is on top!
Good cross from Pavard into the home goal, but Witsel ends up pushing the ball away.
107'
Inter pass the ball around in search of danger in Oblak's goal.
105' Second overtime!
The action starts for the last 15 minutes of overtime.
105' Atletico's change
Griezmann leaves the match and Ñíguez takes his place.
105+3' End of the first overtime!
The first extra time is over, the score is still tied on aggregate.
105+2' Sommer!
Correa's half-turn ends up sending a tremendous shot at goal, but the goalkeeper keeps the ball.
105+1'
A back-and-forth match, both teams are looking for the rival goal to score the tie-breaker.
105'
Three minutes are added to the first overtime.
102'
Frattesi crosses but Lautaro fails to get his shot on target.
101' Inter change
Thuram leaves the match and Alexis Sanchez takes his place.
99' What a thing!
Savic was brought down by Thuram on a play, the fans and players were calling for a review, but the referee ends up following the play.
98' Atletico's change
Llorente comes off and Azpilicueta takes his place.
97' Back and forth!
After a corner kick, Lautaro Martínez heads the ball into the net, but it goes over.
96' Goalkeeper!
Great save by Sommer, preventing Depay's shot from going in for the third.
95'
Good defensive crossing prevented Frattesi's shot from reaching Oblak's goal.
93' It almost fell!
After Bisseck's cross, Thuram rises inside the box, heads the ball wide.
91' Watch out for this!
This is the first game of this 2024 that Inter has lost after 90 minutes of regular time.
90' Overtime is on!
The ball is rolling for the first 15 minutes of extra time.
90+3' There will be overtime!
At the end of regular time, the aggregate score is tied and everything will be decided in overtime.
90+2' He blew it up!
Great play by Griezmann that ends with a cross to Sommer's area, Riquelme shoots after receiving the ball, but ends up flying the ball.
90+1'
Inter looks to generate danger in Oblak's goal, the visit goes all out for that goal.
90'
Three more minutes are added to the match.
88' The game is on!
The crowd is going crazy at the Madrid stadium, Depay scores his first goal in this Champions League and it's time for extra time.
86' Goal, Atlético de Madrid goal!
The equalizer has arrived! Memphis Depay receives the ball, turns and sends a tremendous shot that leaves Sommer with no options.
85' It can't be, the one that got lost!
Stick in Sommer's goal! Memphis Depay's shot ends up hitting the post guarded by the Swiss goalkeeper.
83' Inter changes
Frattesi and Bisseck replace Nico Barella and Dimarco.
80' The one that got lost!
Great cross from Correa into the goal, but Depay fails to get a shot on target and the ball is turned away by Pavard.
79'
Close! Depay tried to shoot inside the box, but Mikhitaryan pushed the ball away.
78' Atlético's changes
Molina and Morata are replaced by Barrios and Memphis Depay.
75' He blew it up!
Thuram was all alone in front of goal after getting past the Atleti defender, but when it was time to shoot, the ball went into the stands.
74'
Powerful shot at Riquelme's goal, Darmian manages to deflect the ball to avoid the second.
71' Inter changes
Dumfries and Bastoni are replaced by Darmian and Acerbi.
70' Atlético Madrid changes
Rodrigo De Paul comes off and Lino, Ángel Correa and Riquelme take their places.
68'
Few emotions in these minutes, the teams do not press forward and fail to generate danger.
66'
Koke's cross looking to generate danger in Sommer's goal, but the ball ends up bouncing off the defense.
63'
The ball goes from one goal to the other, both teams are looking for another goal to spice up the match.
61'
Atletico sent everything forward, but the home team's last line of play was lacking in finishing.
59' Incredible failure!
After a good cross from Llorente, Morata hits the ball into the box, but the ball ends up going into the stands.
56'
Dumfries was looking for the ball, but the player ended up knocking down Lino and the play was penalized in favor of the home team.
54'
Dimarco's cross looking for Bastoni, but Molina ends up preventing the ball from going through.
51' Unbelievable!
After a great play by Llorente, he sends a delayed ball to Griezmann who sends a tremendous shot into the goal, but Sommer is left with a dangerous shot.
49' What a thing!
Calhanoglu was looking to shoot at Oblak's goal, but Griezmann makes a timely sweep and ends up taking the ball away from him.
48'
Mhikitaryan looks to press De Paul deep, the player ends up turning to the goalkeeper.
46'
There were no changes in the teams for this match, both teams have the same 11 players.
45' Start the plugin
The ball rolls so that the second 45 minutes of the game are played.
There are already six qualified!
At this point, Bayern, who beat Lazio three goals to one, are already in the quarterfinals, PSG, who left out Real Sociedad, and Real Madrid, after a complex match against Leipzig that ended up winning two goals to one, Manchester City that emerged victorious against Kobenhavn, Arsenal that ended up winning on penalties against a Porto that fought until the end and Barcelona that passed over Napoli.
Atlético's goal
With this goal, Griezmann gave life to the Spaniards who are having a great match.
This was Inter's goal
With this goal, Dimarco opened the scoring on Spanish soil, giving the Italians the advantage.
45+1' Halftime
The first half ends at the Wanda, despite Atlético's good play, Inter wins on aggregate two goals to one.
45'
One more minute is added to the first half of this match.
43'
Good defensive intervention, preventing Inter from dangerously shooting at Oblak's goal.
42' Defending!
Great defensive intervention by Barella preventing Griezmann's shot from reaching Sommer's goal.
40' They paint it yellow!
Mario Hermoso prevents the Inter player from continuing his path in search of creating danger and the whistler does not hesitate to show him the warning.
39' They don't let you rest!
Atlético looks for the second of the night, however Inter's defense multiplies in the background to get the balls out and ward off the danger.
37' He got the ball out!
Savic was looking to hit the ball inside Sommer's area, but Martínez took the ball out of danger.
36' The tribune exploded!
After the Frenchman Griezmann's goal, the Colchonera fans exploded in the Wanda, we must highlight the play of the player who is key every time he participates with Atlético.
35' Goal, goal, goal from Atlético de Madrid!
The equalizing goal fell, after a good cross, Griezmann turned around inside the area, was left alone in front of Sommer and tied the score.
32' Inter goal!
The first of the meeting arrived! Barella appeared with a cross on goal, which Dimarco pushed to score the first of the game, second overall.
31'
De Paul crosses Sommer's goal, but the goalkeeper manages to control the ball without problem.
30'
Powerful shot from Lino to Sommer's goal, but the ball ends up going over him.
29' Atlético is on top!
Great cross from Griezmann to the goal, the ball passes, again the colchoneros try, but their definition is not correct.
28' Morata appeared!
After a cross, Morata sent a header into Sommer's goal, he managed to follow the play and managed to contain the ball.
27' They have come very close!
Despite having a great opportunity in the local area, Inter sent a cross into the area, but after a rebound of the ball, Oblak kept it with no problem.
26'
Savic sought to prevent Inter from reaching Oblak's goal in danger, but he ended up scoring a handball from Oblak.
24' Near!
De Paul crosses Sommer's goal, but Morata cannot control the ball and goes over the final line.
23'
Good coverage from Savic, preventing Inter from shooting at Oblak's goal
21'
Good defensive intervention by Atléti, preventing Dimarco's cross from growing.
19'
Inter is passing the ball in its own zone, looking to go forward, breaking the Spanish defensive line.
17' They try!
Powerful shot from Lautaro Martinez at Oblak's goal, but the ball goes wide.
14'Close!
Morata's cross into the goal, but no one can get a shot off inside the box.
12' Goalkeeper!
Great intervention by Oblak, preventing Dumfries' shot from entering his goal.
10'
Little by little, the Italians are looking to generate dangerous plays in the opponent's goal.
8' They're pushing!
Atletico stay on top of Inter's goal, looking for the equalizer.
6' Two to go!
Yesterday Arsenal and Barcelona qualified for the quarter-finals, this match is currently being played in addition to the match between Borrusia and PSV.
4' Goalkeeper!
Good intervention by Sommer, preventing Lino's shot from entering his goal.
1'First arrival!
Llorente was looking for the first of the night, but fails to make an impact with the ball inside the box.
0'90 minutes start
Atletico Madrid and Inter kick off.
All rise!
The teams are on the pitch and the Champions League anthem is played at the Wanda.
Inter: LineUp
Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martínez.
Atletico Madrid: LineUp
Oblak; Molina, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Lino; Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Morata, Griezmann.
To the court
Both teams are already on the field, warming up before the start of this important duel.
Present
Inzaghi's men are already at the Spanish stadium and will be looking to continue their feat and eliminate Atleti in the round of 16 in order to advance to the next round.
At home
Atlético de Madrid is already at the Wanda Metropolitano with Simeone at the helm, a great duel is expected from this team that will be looking for a victory.
Few duels
Since 2009, when Inter faced Barcelona in the semifinals, then coached by Guardiola, this is the first time the Italians have faced a Spanish team in the knockout stages.
The whistler
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, currently considered the best referee in the world, will be in charge of the refereeing. He was in charge of the match between Argentina and France, in the final of the World Cup in Qatar, as well as the Champions League final.
To victory!
Of the last eight knockout rounds that Inter Milan have played, they have only lost once, in matches where they emerged victorious in the first match of the round.
It's time to stand out!
The colchoneros have not scored three goals in the knockout rounds since 2020, when they beat Liverpool 3-2.
Watch out for the tip!
This is the sixth time that Atletico has been behind in the second leg of a knockout tie, where they have managed to turn the score around in the first two games they have had this result, but have lost in the last three.
It's going to start!
After several weeks out due to injury, this time Antoine Griezmann will be in the starting XI to face Inter in search of victory and qualification for his team.
They don't go!
There are two players that Simeone will not be able to count on due to injury. They are Lemar and Giménez, who have not yet recovered to be able to play in this match.
Watch out for this!
Since 2004, Inter have not managed to win away against Spanish teams, their last victory being against Valencia.
What a tip!
Atletico have won seven out of nine matches against Italian teams, drawing against Juventus in 2019 and losing to Milan. However, this is the first time that Inter visit the colchoneros.
Do not forget!
The first leg match between these teams ended one-nil in favor of Inter, in this match Atletico will seek to make their presence felt and make their home advantage count in order to turn this adverse result around.
We are back!
We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the Atlético Madrid - Inter match. Soon we will share with you the most relevant information, as well as the official lineups and everything that will happen around this match.
Don't leave here to follow Atlético Madrid vs Inter live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlético Madrid vs Inter live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute and online updates.
Where and how to watch Atlético Madrid vs Inter online and live
This is the start time of the Atlético Madrid vs Inter match on March 13, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 am
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 am
Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.
Japan: 11:00 p.m.
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 06:00 hours
Australia: 9:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours
Inter Declarations
Simone Inzaghi spoke of the match that will define everything: "The team was born after the victories in Porto, but I look at the journey of these years and what the team has been able to do. We have overcome a group stage and two major competitions, returning to the round of 16 "The team has always passed the round and this team's journey does not begin in Istanbul. Tomorrow will be a complicated game that has a lot of value. They are transformed at home, we know that we have a minimal advantage but we will try to play our game."
"Looking at the season we did very well against teams that have waited for us or that have been aggressive. We don't know what they will do, they are a team that changes and they are high-quality players. It will be a very intense game and we will have to manage difficulties."
Atlético Madrid Statements
Diego Simeone spoke prior to this complicated match: "People live day to day and it is true that on a day to day opinions are being reflected, they are the ones that are seen and we cannot hide from that. He already said after the game "That words don't serve as much as actions do. Tomorrow we have an important match with an opponent possibly one of the best in Europe at the moment and let's play the match."
"With very clear ideas, understanding everything that is happening to us. I think that until the match against Athletic at home we had a very very good season, reaching the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, competing very well in the League, being in the round of 16 final in the Champions League having lost away from home 1-0 with the best team in Europe at the moment and faced with the opportunity to have our revenge. The last 20 days, four or five games, the team did not maintain the level it had been having and obviously football doesn't forgive. When you make a mistake, you lose. Let's hope to continue growing from the lessons."
Inter's latest lineup
Summer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Bastoni, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Thuram, Alexis Sánchez
Atlético Madrid's latest lineup
Jan Oblak Marcos Llorente, Gabriel Paulista, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Samuel Lino; Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Saúl, Memphis Depay, Álvaro Morata.
How does Inter arrive?
Inter beat Bologna in their last Serie A match by the minimum, the Milan squad will seek to continue with good numbers in this second part of the tournament. In the first confrontation of this series, Italy were the ones who took the advantage by adding a goal.
How does Atlético Madrid arrive?
Atlético Madrid had a bad day in LaLiga, coming into this match after losing to Cádiz in a match that left a lot to be desired for the colchoneros, who failed to provide 90 quality minutes for their fans.
The Atlético Madrid vs Inter match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
The Atlético Madrid vs Inter match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the blog commentary of the Atlético Madrid vs Inter match, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium at 2:00 p.m.