Update
8:01 PM 5 hours ago

Goals and Highlights

6:46 PM 6 hours ago

6:44 PM 7 hours ago

Penalties

He blew it up! Lautaro Martínez ends up sending his shot into the stands and gives the pass to Atlético de Madrid.

6:43 PM 7 hours ago

Penalties

Goal from Atlético Madrid! Ángel Correa scores the third for the Spanish with good execution.

6:42 PM 7 hours ago

Penaltgies

Inter goal! Acerbi shot from eleven paces to equalize the scores.

6:41 PM 7 hours ago

Penalties

Goal from Atlético Madrid! Riquelme sends a tremendous shot to the corner of the goal to score the second.

6:41 PM 7 hours ago

Penalties

Goalie! Oblak dove in with both hands to prevent Klassen's shot from entering.

6:40 PM 7 hours ago

Penalties

Good save! Sommer saves Ñíguez's whiplash.

6:39 PM 7 hours ago

Penalties

Goalie! Oblak makes a great shot from the goalkeeper who ends up rejecting Sánchez's shot.

6:38 PM 7 hours ago

Penalties

Goal from Atlético Madrid! Flash shot at Sommer's goal that enters without the Swiss being able to reach that ball.

6:37 PM 7 hours ago

Penalties

Inter goal! Calhanoglu shoots powerfully on goal to open the scoring.

6:33 PM 7 hours ago

120' Extra time is over!

Nobody managed to take the lead in these extra times, everything will be decided in the penalty shootout.

6:31 PM 7 hours ago

118'

Sommer gets up in his area and ends up keeping the ball.

6:30 PM 7 hours ago

117'

Depay was looking to go in alone on Sommer's goal, but Bisseck ends up taking him down.

6:27 PM 7 hours ago

115'

Riquelme's cross into Sommer's area, Ñíguez fails to control the ball and the defense clears the ball.

6:27 PM 7 hours ago

114'

Bisseck's cross to the home goal, but the home defense ends up clearing the ball.

6:25 PM 7 hours ago

112'

Calhanoglu's free-kick from Calhanoglu goes into the stands.

6:23 PM 7 hours ago

110' Inter change

Mikhitaryan leaves the match and Klassen takes his place.

6:22 PM 7 hours ago

109' Inter is on top!

Good cross from Pavard into the home goal, but Witsel ends up pushing the ball away.

6:20 PM 7 hours ago

107'

Inter pass the ball around in search of danger in Oblak's goal.

6:18 PM 7 hours ago

105' Second overtime!

The action starts for the last 15 minutes of overtime.

6:17 PM 7 hours ago

105' Atletico's change

Griezmann leaves the match and Ñíguez takes his place.

6:15 PM 7 hours ago

105+3' End of the first overtime!

The first extra time is over, the score is still tied on aggregate.

6:14 PM 7 hours ago

105+2' Sommer!

Correa's half-turn ends up sending a tremendous shot at goal, but the goalkeeper keeps the ball.

6:13 PM 7 hours ago

105+1'

A back-and-forth match, both teams are looking for the rival goal to score the tie-breaker.

6:12 PM 7 hours ago

105'

Three minutes are added to the first overtime.

6:10 PM 7 hours ago

102'

Frattesi crosses but Lautaro fails to get his shot on target.

6:08 PM 7 hours ago

101' Inter change

Thuram leaves the match and Alexis Sanchez takes his place.

6:07 PM 7 hours ago

99' What a thing!

Savic was brought down by Thuram on a play, the fans and players were calling for a review, but the referee ends up following the play.

6:05 PM 7 hours ago

98' Atletico's change

Llorente comes off and Azpilicueta takes his place.

6:05 PM 7 hours ago

97' Back and forth!

After a corner kick, Lautaro Martínez heads the ball into the net, but it goes over.

6:03 PM 7 hours ago

96' Goalkeeper!

Great save by Sommer, preventing Depay's shot from going in for the third.

6:02 PM 7 hours ago

95'

Good defensive crossing prevented Frattesi's shot from reaching Oblak's goal.

6:00 PM 7 hours ago

93' It almost fell!

After Bisseck's cross, Thuram rises inside the box, heads the ball wide.

5:57 PM 7 hours ago

91' Watch out for this!

This is the first game of this 2024 that Inter has lost after 90 minutes of regular time.

5:56 PM 7 hours ago

90' Overtime is on!

The ball is rolling for the first 15 minutes of extra time.

5:52 PM 7 hours ago

90+3' There will be overtime!

At the end of regular time, the aggregate score is tied and everything will be decided in overtime.

5:51 PM 7 hours ago

90+2' He blew it up!

Great play by Griezmann that ends with a cross to Sommer's area, Riquelme shoots after receiving the ball, but ends up flying the ball.

5:50 PM 7 hours ago

90+1'

Inter looks to generate danger in Oblak's goal, the visit goes all out for that goal.

5:48 PM 7 hours ago

90'

Three more minutes are added to the match.

5:48 PM 7 hours ago

88' The game is on!

The crowd is going crazy at the Madrid stadium, Depay scores his first goal in this Champions League and it's time for extra time.

5:46 PM 8 hours ago

86' Goal, Atlético de Madrid goal!

The equalizer has arrived! Memphis Depay receives the ball, turns and sends a tremendous shot that leaves Sommer with no options.

5:44 PM 8 hours ago

85' It can't be, the one that got lost!

Stick in Sommer's goal! Memphis Depay's shot ends up hitting the post guarded by the Swiss goalkeeper.

5:42 PM 8 hours ago

83' Inter changes

Frattesi and Bisseck replace Nico Barella and Dimarco.

5:39 PM 8 hours ago

80' The one that got lost!

Great cross from Correa into the goal, but Depay fails to get a shot on target and the ball is turned away by Pavard.

5:37 PM 8 hours ago

79'

Close! Depay tried to shoot inside the box, but Mikhitaryan pushed the ball away.

5:37 PM 8 hours ago

78' Atlético's changes

Molina and Morata are replaced by Barrios and Memphis Depay.

5:34 PM 8 hours ago

75' He blew it up!

Thuram was all alone in front of goal after getting past the Atleti defender, but when it was time to shoot, the ball went into the stands.

5:33 PM 8 hours ago

74'

Powerful shot at Riquelme's goal, Darmian manages to deflect the ball to avoid the second.

5:31 PM 8 hours ago

71' Inter changes

Dumfries and Bastoni are replaced by Darmian and Acerbi.

5:29 PM 8 hours ago

70' Atlético Madrid changes

Rodrigo De Paul comes off and Lino, Ángel Correa and Riquelme take their places.

5:27 PM 8 hours ago

68'

Few emotions in these minutes, the teams do not press forward and fail to generate danger.

5:25 PM 8 hours ago

66'

Koke's cross looking to generate danger in Sommer's goal, but the ball ends up bouncing off the defense.

5:22 PM 8 hours ago

63'

The ball goes from one goal to the other, both teams are looking for another goal to spice up the match.

5:21 PM 8 hours ago

61'

Atletico sent everything forward, but the home team's last line of play was lacking in finishing.

5:18 PM 8 hours ago

59' Incredible failure!

After a good cross from Llorente, Morata hits the ball into the box, but the ball ends up going into the stands.

5:15 PM 8 hours ago

56'

Dumfries was looking for the ball, but the player ended up knocking down Lino and the play was penalized in favor of the home team.

5:13 PM 8 hours ago

54'

Dimarco's cross looking for Bastoni, but Molina ends up preventing the ball from going through.

5:10 PM 8 hours ago

51' Unbelievable!

After a great play by Llorente, he sends a delayed ball to Griezmann who sends a tremendous shot into the goal, but Sommer is left with a dangerous shot.

5:09 PM 8 hours ago

49' What a thing!

Calhanoglu was looking to shoot at Oblak's goal, but Griezmann makes a timely sweep and ends up taking the ball away from him.

5:08 PM 8 hours ago

48'

Mhikitaryan looks to press De Paul deep, the player ends up turning to the goalkeeper.

5:05 PM 8 hours ago

46'

There were no changes in the teams for this match, both teams have the same 11 players.

5:03 PM 8 hours ago

45' Start the plugin

The ball rolls so that the second 45 minutes of the game are played.

5:02 PM 8 hours ago

There are already six qualified!

At this point, Bayern, who beat Lazio three goals to one, are already in the quarterfinals, PSG, who left out Real Sociedad, and Real Madrid, after a complex match against Leipzig that ended up winning two goals to one, Manchester City that emerged victorious against Kobenhavn, Arsenal that ended up winning on penalties against a Porto that fought until the end and Barcelona that passed over Napoli.

4:54 PM 8 hours ago

Atlético's goal

With this goal, Griezmann gave life to the Spaniards who are having a great match.

4:53 PM 8 hours ago

This was Inter's goal

With this goal, Dimarco opened the scoring on Spanish soil, giving the Italians the advantage.

4:48 PM 8 hours ago

45+1' Halftime

The first half ends at the Wanda, despite Atlético's good play, Inter wins on aggregate two goals to one.

4:46 PM 8 hours ago

45'

One more minute is added to the first half of this match.

4:45 PM 9 hours ago

43'

Good defensive intervention, preventing Inter from dangerously shooting at Oblak's goal.

4:44 PM 9 hours ago

42' Defending!

Great defensive intervention by Barella preventing Griezmann's shot from reaching Sommer's goal.

4:42 PM 9 hours ago

40' They paint it yellow!

Mario Hermoso prevents the Inter player from continuing his path in search of creating danger and the whistler does not hesitate to show him the warning.

4:41 PM 9 hours ago

39' They don't let you rest!

Atlético looks for the second of the night, however Inter's defense multiplies in the background to get the balls out and ward off the danger.

4:39 PM 9 hours ago

37' He got the ball out!

Savic was looking to hit the ball inside Sommer's area, but Martínez took the ball out of danger.

4:38 PM 9 hours ago

36' The tribune exploded!

After the Frenchman Griezmann's goal, the Colchonera fans exploded in the Wanda, we must highlight the play of the player who is key every time he participates with Atlético.

4:37 PM 9 hours ago

35' Goal, goal, goal from Atlético de Madrid!

The equalizing goal fell, after a good cross, Griezmann turned around inside the area, was left alone in front of Sommer and tied the score.

4:34 PM 9 hours ago

32' Inter goal!

The first of the meeting arrived! Barella appeared with a cross on goal, which Dimarco pushed to score the first of the game, second overall.

4:33 PM 9 hours ago

31'

De Paul crosses Sommer's goal, but the goalkeeper manages to control the ball without problem.

4:31 PM 9 hours ago

30'

Powerful shot from Lino to Sommer's goal, but the ball ends up going over him.

4:31 PM 9 hours ago

29' Atlético is on top!

Great cross from Griezmann to the goal, the ball passes, again the colchoneros try, but their definition is not correct.

4:30 PM 9 hours ago

28' Morata appeared!

After a cross, Morata sent a header into Sommer's goal, he managed to follow the play and managed to contain the ball.

4:29 PM 9 hours ago

27' They have come very close!

Despite having a great opportunity in the local area, Inter sent a cross into the area, but after a rebound of the ball, Oblak kept it with no problem.

4:28 PM 9 hours ago

26'

Savic sought to prevent Inter from reaching Oblak's goal in danger, but he ended up scoring a handball from Oblak.

4:25 PM 9 hours ago

24' Near!

De Paul crosses Sommer's goal, but Morata cannot control the ball and goes over the final line.

4:24 PM 9 hours ago

23'

Good coverage from Savic, preventing Inter from shooting at Oblak's goal

4:23 PM 9 hours ago

21'

Good defensive intervention by Atléti, preventing Dimarco's cross from growing.

4:21 PM 9 hours ago

19'

Inter is passing the ball in its own zone, looking to go forward, breaking the Spanish defensive line.

4:19 PM 9 hours ago

17' They try!

Powerful shot from Lautaro Martinez at Oblak's goal, but the ball goes wide.

4:15 PM 9 hours ago

14'Close!

Morata's cross into the goal, but no one can get a shot off inside the box.

4:14 PM 9 hours ago

12' Goalkeeper!

Great intervention by Oblak, preventing Dumfries' shot from entering his goal.

4:13 PM 9 hours ago

10'

Little by little, the Italians are looking to generate dangerous plays in the opponent's goal.

4:09 PM 9 hours ago

8' They're pushing!

Atletico stay on top of Inter's goal, looking for the equalizer.

4:09 PM 9 hours ago

6' Two to go!

Yesterday Arsenal and Barcelona qualified for the quarter-finals, this match is currently being played in addition to the match between Borrusia and PSV.

4:06 PM 9 hours ago

4' Goalkeeper!

Good intervention by Sommer, preventing Lino's shot from entering his goal.

4:03 PM 9 hours ago

1'First arrival!

Llorente was looking for the first of the night, but fails to make an impact with the ball inside the box.

4:01 PM 9 hours ago

0'90 minutes start

Atletico Madrid and Inter kick off.

3:58 PM 9 hours ago

All rise!

The teams are on the pitch and the Champions League anthem is played at the Wanda.

3:53 PM 9 hours ago

Inter: LineUp

Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martínez.

3:50 PM 9 hours ago

Atletico Madrid: LineUp

Oblak; Molina, Hermoso, Savic, Witsel, Lino; Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Morata, Griezmann.

3:48 PM 9 hours ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field, warming up before the start of this important duel.

3:44 PM 10 hours ago

Present

Inzaghi's men are already at the Spanish stadium and will be looking to continue their feat and eliminate Atleti in the round of 16 in order to advance to the next round.

3:40 PM 10 hours ago

At home

Atlético de Madrid is already at the Wanda Metropolitano with Simeone at the helm, a great duel is expected from this team that will be looking for a victory.

3:38 PM 10 hours ago

Few duels

Since 2009, when Inter faced Barcelona in the semifinals, then coached by Guardiola, this is the first time the Italians have faced a Spanish team in the knockout stages.

3:36 PM 10 hours ago

The whistler

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, currently considered the best referee in the world, will be in charge of the refereeing. He was in charge of the match between Argentina and France, in the final of the World Cup in Qatar, as well as the Champions League final.

3:30 PM 10 hours ago

To victory!

Of the last eight knockout rounds that Inter Milan have played, they have only lost once, in matches where they emerged victorious in the first match of the round.

3:25 PM 10 hours ago

It's time to stand out!

The colchoneros have not scored three goals in the knockout rounds since 2020, when they beat Liverpool 3-2.

3:20 PM 10 hours ago

Watch out for the tip!

This is the sixth time that Atletico has been behind in the second leg of a knockout tie, where they have managed to turn the score around in the first two games they have had this result, but have lost in the last three.

3:15 PM 10 hours ago

It's going to start!

After several weeks out due to injury, this time Antoine Griezmann will be in the starting XI to face Inter in search of victory and qualification for his team.

3:10 PM 10 hours ago

They don't go!

There are two players that Simeone will not be able to count on due to injury. They are Lemar and Giménez, who have not yet recovered to be able to play in this match.

3:05 PM 10 hours ago

Watch out for this!

Since 2004, Inter have not managed to win away against Spanish teams, their last victory being against Valencia.

3:00 PM 10 hours ago

What a tip!

Atletico have won seven out of nine matches against Italian teams, drawing against Juventus in 2019 and losing to Milan. However, this is the first time that Inter visit the colchoneros.

2:55 PM 10 hours ago

Do not forget!

The first leg match between these teams ended one-nil in favor of Inter, in this match Atletico will seek to make their presence felt and make their home advantage count in order to turn this adverse result around.

2:50 PM 10 hours ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the Atlético Madrid - Inter match. Soon we will share with you the most relevant information, as well as the official lineups and everything that will happen around this match.

2:45 PM 11 hours ago

2:40 PM 11 hours ago

2:25 PM 11 hours ago

Inter Declarations

Simone Inzaghi spoke of the match that will define everything: "The team was born after the victories in Porto, but I look at the journey of these years and what the team has been able to do. We have overcome a group stage and two major competitions, returning to the round of 16 "The team has always passed the round and this team's journey does not begin in Istanbul. Tomorrow will be a complicated game that has a lot of value. They are transformed at home, we know that we have a minimal advantage but we will try to play our game."

"Looking at the season we did very well against teams that have waited for us or that have been aggressive. We don't know what they will do, they are a team that changes and they are high-quality players. It will be a very intense game and we will have to manage difficulties."

2:20 PM 11 hours ago

Atlético Madrid Statements

Diego Simeone spoke prior to this complicated match: "People live day to day and it is true that on a day to day opinions are being reflected, they are the ones that are seen and we cannot hide from that. He already said after the game "That words don't serve as much as actions do. Tomorrow we have an important match with an opponent possibly one of the best in Europe at the moment and let's play the match."

"With very clear ideas, understanding everything that is happening to us. I think that until the match against Athletic at home we had a very very good season, reaching the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, competing very well in the League, being in the round of 16 final in the Champions League having lost away from home 1-0 with the best team in Europe at the moment and faced with the opportunity to have our revenge. The last 20 days, four or five games, the team did not maintain the level it had been having and obviously football doesn't forgive. When you make a mistake, you lose. Let's hope to continue growing from the lessons."

2:15 PM 11 hours ago

Inter's latest lineup

Summer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Bastoni, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Thuram, Alexis Sánchez

2:10 PM 11 hours ago

Atlético Madrid's latest lineup

Jan Oblak Marcos Llorente, Gabriel Paulista, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Samuel Lino; Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Saúl, Memphis Depay, Álvaro Morata.

2:05 PM 11 hours ago

How does Inter arrive?

Inter beat Bologna in their last Serie A match by the minimum, the Milan squad will seek to continue with good numbers in this second part of the tournament. In the first confrontation of this series, Italy were the ones who took the advantage by adding a goal.

2:00 PM 11 hours ago

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

Atlético Madrid had a bad day in LaLiga, coming into this match after losing to Cádiz in a match that left a lot to be desired for the colchoneros, who failed to provide 90 quality minutes for their fans.

1:55 PM 11 hours ago

The Atlético Madrid vs Inter match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

The Atlético Madrid vs Inter match will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.

1:50 PM 11 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the blog commentary of the Atlético Madrid vs Inter match, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium at 2:00 p.m.

