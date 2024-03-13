Atlético Madrid vs Inter can be tuned from the channels of the HBO Max App. If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

Argentina: 11:00 am Bolivia: 10:00 a.m. Brazil: 1:00 p.m. Chile: 2:00 p.m. Colombia: 3:00 p.m. Ecuador: 4:00 p.m. United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET Mexico: 2:00 p.m. Paraguay: 11:00 am Peru: 11:00 a.m. Uruguay: 11:00 am Venezuela: 1:00 p.m. Japan: 11:00 p.m. India: 04:00 hours Nigeria: 07:00 hours South Africa: 06:00 hours Australia: 9:00 p.m. United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours

"Looking at the season we did very well against teams that have waited for us or that have been aggressive. We don't know what they will do, they are a team that changes and they are high-quality players. It will be a very intense game and we will have to manage difficulties."